13 Best CBD Oils for Cats with Anxiety

There are a number of reasons why your cat might be experiencing anxiety. CBD oils have been shown to be effective in reducing anxiety in cats, and this article will explore some of the best CBD oils for cats with anxiety.

What are CBD oils for cats?

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is an extract from the hemp plant. CBD oil is made by steeping hemp leaves or flowers in coconut oil to infuse it with cannabidiol.

The reason why people use CBD oils is that they are growing increasingly aware of the potential benefits that cannabidiol has to offer. For example, CBD oils can be used to reduce anxiety and suppress seizures, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular as a treatment for pets with similar conditions.

What is cat anxiety?

Anxiety in cats is not a single disorder but rather a group of multiple disorders that can affect your cat. Anxiety is an emotional and physiological response to stressors that the cat perceives as dangerous or threatening.

It's important to understand that cats experience anxiety differently than we humans do, and this means their symptoms of anxiety might be more extreme than ours. The top three types of anxiety in cats are:

Environmental Anxiety

Many of the cats who suffer from environmental anxiety are exhibiting symptoms because they are living in an environment that doesn't provide enough stimulation for them. It's important to recognize when your cat might be suffering from environmental anxiety so you know what types of changes to make.

Some signs to look out for include: frequently hiding, constant meowing, over-grooming, scratching furniture or carpets, house soiling, and loss of appetite.

Social Anxiety

Cats who are suffering from social anxiety either with their owners or other animals will grow anxious when around them. This is the most common type of feline anxiety. They may refuse to come out of hiding or even be aggressive toward you.

Separation Anxiety

Cats who suffer from separation anxiety will grow anxious anytime they're alone. These cats might destroy things in the home, meow excessively, and/or defecate around the house.

Can my vet diagnose my cat with anxiety?

Anxiety in cats can be difficult to diagnose, as the symptoms are often similar to those of other conditions. If you suspect that your cat is suffering from anxiety, speak with your veterinarian about treatment options.

Cats can be born with anxiety, but it can also develop later in life due to a traumatic experience or an environment that is not stimulating enough. If you find that your cat is suffering from anxiety, then it's important to take action and implement a treatment plan that will help to decrease their symptoms.

What are the treatment options for cats with anxiety?

There are a number of treatment options that your veterinarian might suggest for cats with anxiety.

These treatments typically fall into four different categories:

Environmental Change

Enriching the environment will create a space that is more stimulating for your cat. Some examples include adding climbing structures, hiding spaces, and toys to the home.

Behavioral Modification

Behavioral modification will help you to understand your cat's anxiety triggers and then work to desensitize them. The goal of this treatment is to improve the bond between you and your cat while teaching them new coping strategies for when they are anxious.

Cognitive Stimulation

Cognitive stimulation focuses on reducing boredom in your cat by providing them with mental stimulation. This can be done through training sessions and activities, food puzzles, and new play toys.

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals are a treatment option that your veterinarian might recommend as a last resort for treating anxiety in cats. Pharmaceuticals used to treat anxiety include serotonin uptake inhibitors (i.e. fluoxetine), benzodiazepines (i.e. clonazepam), and beta-blockers (i.e. propranolol).

What foods may help reduce anxiety in cats?

There are a number of foods that you can feed your cat, which may help to reduce anxiety symptoms. These include:

Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil have been studied in people and show promise for reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Similar studies have not yet been conducted on cats, but there is no harm in trying.

Bananas

A potassium deficiency has been linked to anxiety and other nervous disorders, so it's important that your cat's diet contains foods rich in potassium. Bananas are a great source of healthy carbohydrates for your cat as well, so they can be incorporated into their diets easily.

Grass

Cats are naturally curious, so growing grass indoors for them to eat can help keep their minds active. It's important that the grass is free of any pesticides or fertilizers, though, as these can cause additional problems.

Can CBD oil help to treat anxiety in cats?

Yes, CBD oil has been shown to be extremely effective in reducing anxiety in not just cats but many pet types. The reason for this is that the products are made from organic hemp oil which contains terpenes and other natural compounds that have calming effects when they interact with the endocannabinoid system.

The endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating mood, memory, sleep, and appetite as well as other functions in the body. A healthy endocannabinoid system means your cat will be happier and healthier overall.

Is CBD oil safe to give cats?

CBD oil is extremely safe to give to your cat. This is because CBD oils are made from organic hemp which is rich in cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes, all of which have been shown to reduce anxiety when they interact with the endocannabinoid system.

The best CBD oils for cats will also only contain organic ingredients which means you won't have to worry about negative side effects.

Do veterinarians recommend CBD products for cats?

Many veterinarians are recommending CBD products for cats. This is because of the overwhelmingly positive effects they have on the endocannabinoid system which has a huge impact on your cat's health and happiness.

Of course, it's important to mention that you should always consult with your veterinarian before giving any supplements to your cat.

Will CBD make my cat high?

No, CBD will not make your cat high. CBD products made from organic hemp contain no psychoactive properties. The only way CBD products could make your cat high is if they contain THC, and all reputable manufacturers will ensure there's no THC in their products.

Are there any side effects of giving CBD to cats?

There are no known side effects of giving CBD products to your cat. This is because CBD products are made from organic hemp which contains many beneficial compounds that have been scientifically proven to reduce stress and anxiety when they interact with the endocannabinoid system.

One of the most important things to remember is that not all CBD oils for cats will contain the same ingredients or the same levels of those ingredients. This means you should always do your research before investing in any CBD products for your cat.

How to give CBD oil to cats:

The most common way people give CBD oil to their cats is by filling a pet syringe with the supplement and then squirting it into the back of their cat's mouth. You can also add organic hemp oil powder to wet and dry food as well as to drinking water.

There are some third-party vendors who sell organic hemp oil extracts designed specifically for cats that you simply add to wet and dry food as well as drinking water.

How much CBD oil should I give my cat?

You should always consult with a veterinarian before giving your cat any supplements. That being said, a typical dosage for a 20-pound cat is between 1 and 5 mg of CBD per day. This will vary depending on the severity of your cat's anxiety.

If your pet has a particularly severe case of anxiety, it might be helpful to give your cat 5 mg of CBD twice per day. Be sure not to give more than this amount unless directed by a veterinarian.

What are the benefits of CBD oil for cats?

There are many benefits to giving your cat CBD oil. They include:

· Reduced anxiety

· Improved focus and concentration

· Reduced stress levels

· Improved sleep patterns

There are many more benefits, but these are the main ones to look out for when considering giving your cat CBD oil.

Are CBD oil and Hemp oil the same thing?

No, CBD oil and hemp oil are not the same thing. Hemp oil is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds, which results in an edible product with a nutty flavor that's high in beneficial fatty acids but low in CBD. Meanwhile, CBD oil is made from organic hemp plants, so it contains more concentrated amounts of CBD, in addition to the beneficial fatty acids also contained in hemp oil.

Are CBD oils legal?

Yes, CBD oils are legal in all 50 states as long as they do not contain more than .03% of THC. It's important to remember that not all CBD oils will have the same percentage of THC.

How much does CBD oil for cats cost?

CBD oil for cats tends to be slightly more expensive than CBD products for humans. Depending on the bottle and which state you live in, a good quality CBD oil can cost anywhere between $25 and $60 per bottle.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Looking to give your aging kitty a youthful makeover? Penguin CBD has the perfect solution with their Salmon flavored hemp oil. This CBD oil for cats with anxiety is made from pure, high-quality Oregon grown Hemp extract without any THC.

Image courtesy Everest

Are you looking for the perfect CBD oil to help your cat feel better? Look no further than Everest’s vegan, non-GMO full-spectrum CBD oil. They offer an awesome blueberry flavor that will be sure not only satisfy their taste buds but also make them happy.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Want to keep your cat healthy and happy? Verma Farms CBD is the answer. Their award-winning product can be used by cats of all ages. For an added bonus, this tasty treat also comes in chicken flavor so you don't have any worries about whether or not they'll enjoy their meal.

4. Nuleaf Naturals

Image courtesy Nuleaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals’ whole-plant extract contains all natural cannabinoids and terpenes that are perfect for pets of any kind. Simply add a drop or two to their food, treat them with our special blends in mind. They’ll just love it because we know how much your pets LOVE tasty things.

5. cbdMD Pet CBD Oil Tincture

Image courtesy CBDmd

The best way to keep your cat feeling happy and healthy is with CBDmd Pets' premium hemp-derived tinctures. These may support better sleep, relaxation or stress relief for your pet-loving family members.

6. Canna-Pet Advanced MaxCBD

Image courtesy Canna-pet

Hemp Canna-Pet Advanced Small capsules contain a broad spectrum of concentrated cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids to help stimulate your cat's appetite. They also relieve inflammation & pain in cats.

7. Mary’s Pet CBD Tincture

Image courtesy Mary’s Tails

The natural and holistic way to improve your pet's wellness is right here. Mary’s Tails CBD offers a Hemp Extract Tincture with 300 mg of cannabinoids per dose, delivering potent effects that will last throughout the day. Check out this bacon-flavored supplement today.

8. Pet Hemp Company

Image courtesy Pet Hemp Company

Give your pet the relief they deserve from pain, discomfort and stress. Pet Hemp Company's all-natural CBD oil is perfect for any size dog or cat - it can even be administered orally. Not only does this organic solution provide broad spectrum benefits but also has other cannabinoids that support healthy living too like THC; meaning no high risk involved whatsoever.

9. Honest Paws CBD Oil

Image courtesy Honest Paws

Honest Paws is on a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of cats, dogs with their all-natural CBD products. With many options available you can choose based what your pet needs such as skin care or pain relief.

10. Pure Kana

Image courtesy Pure Kana

It’s not just humans who love Pure Kana's CBD products. The company also offers high-quality supplements for pets, with multiple flavor options to choose from and a wide variety of other goods on their website that will make your pet happy.

11. CBDfx

Image courte3sy CBDfx

With a focus on offering products specifically designed for dogs and cats, CBDfx has something to offer every pet owner. From 250 mg dosage options all the way up at 2,000 mg, their selection is perfect if you need extra support with your furry friend's health or just want them relaxed after work.

12. JustCBD

Image courtesy Just CBD

Have you been looking for a CBD brand that caters to both humans and their furry friends? Look no further than JustCBD. Offering everything from bacon-flavored oils, beef flavoring products such as pet treats; they’ll have the perfect CBD oils for cats with anxiety every time you visit their website.

13. Royal CBD

Image courtesy Royal CBD

Royal Paws has got you covered with their high-quality hemp extract that's perfect for keeping your furry friend healthy and happy.

Which CBD oils for cats with anxiety are the best?

There are many CBD oils for cats with anxiety on the market. We've featured our top 13 above, but you may be wondering how we determined the top 13 best CBD oils for cats with anxiety

That's why we're going to let you in on the secret criteria we based on top 13 CBD oils for cats with anxiety on:

Quality

We looked for CBD oils that are made with organic hemp and contain no fillers or additives.

Price

CBD oils that are too cheap often contain additives and other harmful ingredients. We wanted to make sure that by buying CBD oil for your cat, you're not putting him at risk.

Customer Feedback

Some CBD oils sell really well with very little customer feedback. This is likely due to the fact that the company is paying for advertising on popular CBD blogs. We wanted to make sure that the CBD oil you buy has more than just marketing going for it, so we paid attention to product reviews on reputable review websites.

Ease of Use

CBD oils are not meant to be taken orally by humans. This is why we looked for CBD oils that can be administered directly to your cat.

What if my cat won't take CBD oils for cats with anxiety?

Many CBD oils come with a dropper; this is the best way to give your cat CBD oil. You may notice that your kitty refuses to take the CBD oil by mouth, but you'll often find that they like it when you rub it on their paws or mix it in with their food.

Another reason your cat may decline their CBD oil is that it doesn't work well with their system. Perhaps your cat is allergic to something in your CBD oils.

If your cat is allergic to CBD oils, they may experience adverse reactions such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If your cat experiences any of these symptoms after taking CBD oil, you should stop giving it to them and consult a veterinarian.

Final Thoughts on CBD Oils for Cats with Anxiety

As you can see, there are many great CBD oils for cats with anxiety on the market. It's important to do your research before picking one, as not all CBD oils are created equal.

Make sure to read the ingredients list and reviews before purchasing, and if your cat doesn't seem to like one type of CBD oil, don't be afraid to try a different brand. CBD oil has been shown to be an effective treatment for anxiety in cats, so it's definitely worth a try if your kitty is struggling with this condition.