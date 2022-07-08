Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Do you have a dog that is constantly scratching? It may be because they have fleas or ticks. These pests can be very annoying for your pet and can also make them sick. In this blog post, we will discuss the 12 best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022.

We will also provide information on how to use these medications and what to look for when purchasing them. Keep your dog healthy and free of parasites with the help of this blog post.

Pupper Omega

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Bravecto Chewable

PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

What are dog fleas and what do they look like?

Fleas are small, dark brown insects that feed on the blood of animals. They are about the size of a pinhead and can be difficult to see with the naked eye. Fleas can jump long distances and reproduce quickly, which makes them difficult to control.

What do fleas do to dogs?

Fleas can cause a number of problems for dogs, including skin irritation, hair loss, and anemia. Fleas can also transmit diseases to dogs, such as typhus and tapeworms.

Why are fleas attracted to dogs?

There are a few reasons why fleas are attracted to dogs. One reason is that fleas are attracted to the warmth of a dog's body. Another reason is that dogs often have a lot of fur, which provides a perfect place for fleas to hide.

Finally, dogs typically spend a lot of time outside, which gives fleas more opportunities to jump on them.

What are the consequences of a dog having fleas?

If a dog has fleas, it can be uncomfortable and itchy. In addition, fleas can transmit diseases to dogs. Some of these diseases include tapeworms, anemia, and typhus.

There are a few things you can do to prevent your dog from getting fleas. One thing you can do is to keep your dog's environment clean. This means regularly vacuuming and washing their bedding.

Another thing you can do is to use a flea collar or spot-on treatment. These products will help to repel fleas and keep them away from your dog.

Finally, you should take your dog to the vet for regular checkups. This will help to ensure that your dog is healthy and free of fleas.

If you think your dog has fleas, it is important to take action right away. The longer you wait, the more difficult it will be to get rid of the fleas.

There are a few different methods you can use to kill fleas. One method is to use a flea comb. This is a comb that has very fine teeth. You can use it to comb through your dog's fur and remove the fleas.

Another method is to use a flea spray. This is a chemical that you can spray on your dog's fur. It will kill the fleas on contact.

Finally, you can give your dog a bath. This will help to remove the fleas from their fur. You can also add a flea shampoo to the bath to help kill the fleas.

Once you have removed the fleas, it is important to take steps to prevent them from returning. Remember to vacuum and wash your dog's bedding regularly. In addition, use a flea collar or spot-on treatment.

Are certain dogs at more risk for fleas and ticks than others?

The simple answer is yes. Certain dog breeds are definitely more prone to fleas and ticks than others. This is usually due to the length and type of fur that they have. Breeds with short fur or hair are much less likely to suffer from these pests, while those with long coats are at a much higher risk.

Some of the most popular dog breeds that are more prone to fleas and ticks include:

Golden Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers

German Shepherds

Beagles

Basset Hounds

If you have one of these breeds of dogs, it's important to be extra vigilant about keeping them free of fleas and ticks. The good news is that there are a number of effective flea and tick medicines available on the market today.

How do I remove a tick from my dog?

If you find a tick on your dog, it's important to remove it as quickly as possible. The best way to do this is to use a pair of tweezers. Grab the tick by the head and pull it straight out.

Avoid crushing the body of the tick, as this can cause its infected fluids to enter your dog's bloodstream. Once the tick is removed, clean the area with a disinfectant.

Can my dog get sick from flea and tick bites?

Yes, dogs can definitely get sick from flea and tick bites. These pests can transmit a number of serious diseases to your dog, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and ehrlichiosis.

That's why it's so important to keep your dog on a regular flea and tick prevention program. The best way to do this is to talk to your veterinarian and find out which prevention method is best for your dog.

Do I need a prescription from my vet to get the best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022?

No, you do not need a prescription from your vet to get the best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022. However, it is always a good idea to consult with your vet before using any new products on your dog.

This is especially important if your dog has any medical conditions. Your vet will be able to tell you if a particular product is safe for your dog.

What are the side effects of flea and tick medicines for dogs?

The side effects of flea and tick medicines for dogs vary depending on the product. Some products may cause mild side effects, such as skin irritation. Others may cause more serious side effects, such as seizures or liver damage.

It is important to read the label of any product you are considering using. This will help you to understand the potential side effects. You should also consult with your vet before using any new products on your dog.

Are there ways to deter fleas from getting into my yard?

Yes, there are a few things you can do to help keep fleas out of your yard. First, make sure to keep your grass trimmed short. Fleas thrive in tall grass and weeds, so keeping your lawn trimmed will help reduce their population.

Secondly, consider using a flea bomb or granules in your yard to kill any fleas that may be present. You can also treat your pet with a monthly flea preventative to help reduce the risk of them bringing fleas into your yard.

Finally, make sure to clean up any areas where your pet spends time outside. This includes sweeping porches and decks, and removing any debris or standing water from around your home. By taking these precautions, you can help keep fleas out of your yard and away from your pet.

What are some natural ways to get rid of fleas?

There are a few natural methods you can try to get rid of fleas. First, vacuum your floors and furniture regularly to remove any eggs or larvae that may be present.

Secondly, wash your bedding and pet's bedding in hot water to kill any fleas that may be present.

Finally, try using a natural flea repellent like lemon juice or eucalyptus oil to help keep fleas away. By using these natural methods, you can help get rid of fleas without using harsh chemicals.

What are some signs that my dog has fleas?

There are a few signs that may indicate your dog has fleas. First, you may notice your dog scratching or biting at their skin more than usual. This is often caused by the flea's bites, which can be very itchy and irritating.

Secondly, you may see flea dirt on your dog's fur. This looks like small black dots and is actually the flea's feces.

Finally, you may notice your dog has a lot of bald spots or seems to be losing more fur than usual. This can be caused by the fleas biting and chewing on the fur, which can lead to hair loss. If you notice any of these signs, it's important to take action and treat your dog for fleas as soon as possible.

What are the best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022?

There are a number of different products available on the market. Some of the best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022 include:

Image courtesy Pupper

It's difficult to understand your dog's health. Pupper provides dog owners with all of the information they need in order to make the best decision for their pets.

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat (PUFA). Omega-3s are also known as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Omega-3s in the form of EPA and DHA must be ingested via diet.

DHA is required for proper brain and eye function. EPA aids in the reduction of inflammation throughout the body. Both EPA and DHA are required for a healthy coat and skin.

2. NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables

Image courtesy Chewy

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are a monthly chewable tablet for dogs that destroys adult fleas and is used to treat and prevent flea infestations (Ctenocephalides felis) as well as the treatment and management of American dog tick (Dermacentor variabilis), black-legged tick (IexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are for use in dogs and puppies (eight weeks of age or older) only.

NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are safe to use in breeding, pregnant, and nursing dogs. Vomiting was the most common negative effect observed in clinical tests, followed by dry/flaky skin, diarrhea, lethargy, and a lack of appetite.

For oral administration to dogs of various weights, NexGard Flea and Tick Chewables are available in four different chewable tablet sizes.

3. Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Capstar is a fast-acting, safe, and effective flea treatment for dogs. The adult fleas on dogs are killed within 30 minutes of beginning Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs.

Capstar Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is available in four different tablet sizes to administer to dogs of various weights via mouth. The most frequent adverse effects seen in dogs include itching, scratching, licking, and panting.

4. Bravecto Chewable

Image courtesy Chewy

Bravecto Chewable Tablets for Dogs is a 12-week chewable flea and tick medication for dogs that starts working within two hours and lasts 12 weeks. Bravecto Chewable Tablets for Dogs are safe to use in breeding, pregnant, and nursing dogs.

Vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and anorexia were the most frequent adverse effects reported in clinical trials. Bravecto Chewable Tablets for Dogs are available in four different chewable tablet sizes for oral ingestion to dogs of various weights.

5. PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

PetArmor Plus for dogs is a powerful insect repellent that protects your BFF from pesky insects. This easy-to-use topical solution kills fleas, flea eggs, flea larvae, ticks, and chewing lice for up to 30 days—protecting your dog for a whole month.

Biting insects are harmful to you as well as posing a risk to your dog's health. They can spread Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and other diseases that you don't want in your home.

It's similar to a spray, as it kills mites such as sarcoptic mange and deer ticks. It also destroys deer tick, dog tick, American dog tick, and lone star tick nymphs. It's an ideal solution to your problem.

6. Advantus (Imidacloprid) 30-Count Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Advantus is a chewable flea treatment for dogs that kills adult fleas in one hour. Advantus is safe to use while breeding, pregnant, and nursing dogs.

Vomiting, dry/flaky skin, diarrhea, lethargy, and hunger were the most frequently reported adverse effects in clinical trials. Advantus is available in four distinct chewable tablet sizes for oral consumption to dogs of various weights.

7. PetArmor CAPACTION (nitenpyram) Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

PetArmor CAPACTION Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is a fast-acting, safe, and effective flea treatment for dogs. The adult fleas on dogs are killed by PetArmor CAPACTION Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs within 30 minutes.

The PetArmor CAPACTION Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs is available in four different tablet sizes and is designed to be given to dogs of various weights via mouth. The most frequent adverse effects seen in dogs include itching, scratching, licking, and panting.

8. PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Supplement

Image courtesy PetHonesty

You can eliminate pesky pests without using chemicals with PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense, which includes a hickory-bacon-flavored chew that your dog will think is a treat. These veterinarian-approved, pesticide-free nuggets are meant to be used in place of chemical pesticides for repelling fleas, ticks, and mosquitos.

Their benefits are numerous, but it's their inclusion of natural elements like coconut oil, flaxseed, garlic, and brewer's yeast that makes them unique. Even better, each chew is packed with vitamins and omegas to aid your buddy in developing seasonal pest resistance and support his immune system, skin, and joint health.

9. Flea Away All Natural Supplement for Fleas

Image courtesy Amazon

Flea Away Natural Flea, Tick & Mosquito Repellent is a safe and effective way to keep your dog or cat fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes at bay. It works by masking the Co2 scent that attracts the fleas.

Fleas will never bite your pet and cause her to develop itchy, uncomfortable dermatitis even if you discover one. Flea Away also prevents tick engorgement, making them simpler to remove.

It's also a vitamin supplement that is both edible and beneficial to their liver. It additionally has numerous health advantages because it's a whole vitamin in the form of a delicious liver taste.

10. Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Image courtesy Chewy

Simparica Trio is a chewable beef-flavored tablet that protects dogs and puppies eight weeks of age and older from fleas, ticks, and sarcoptic mange.

The only FDA-approved oral tick prevention product for dogs, Simparica Trio also kills deer ticks (the main vector of Lyme disease), American dog ticks, brown dog ticks, and lone star ticks. Vomiting, diarrhea, dry/flaky skin, and lethargy are the most frequent side effects observed in dogs.

11. Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment

Image courtesy Chewy

Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment is a beef-flavored chewable tablet that kills adult fleas after one hour. In pet dogs, Bayer Advantus Large Dogs' Oral Flea Treatment is safe to use during pregnancy and lactation.

Vomiting, dry or flaky skin, diarrhea, lethargy, and a lack of appetite were the most frequent adverse effects reported in clinical trials. Advantus is available in four distinct chewable tablet sizes for oral administration to dogs of various weights.

12. Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs are beef-flavored, chewable tablets that kill fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs also prevents flea eggs from developing.

Vomiting, diarrhea, dry/flaky skin, and lethargy are the most frequent adverse effects seen in dogs. Beloved Pets Flea and Tick Control Treats for Dogs are available in four different tablet sizes to dogs of various weights for oral consumption.

What are some reasons my dog may be itching a lot?

There are many potential causes of your dog's itching, including allergies, parasites, and infections. If your dog is constantly scratching, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying health conditions. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to help soothe your dog's itchiness.

Give your dog a bath. This will help remove any irritants on their skin and fur. Be sure to use a gentle, hypoallergenic shampoo designed for dogs.

Apply a pet-safe anti-itch cream or spray to your dog's skin. These can provide relief from itching and may also help to heal any existing hot spots or open wounds.

Make sure your dog is getting enough exercise. A good workout can help to release endorphins, which can help to relieve itchiness and discomfort.

Add omega-fatty acids to your dog's diet. These can help to improve the health of your dog's skin and coat.

If your dog is itching due to a flea infestation, then consider using any of the 12 best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022 featured here today.

How can I get my dog to take his flea and tick medicine?

There are a few things you can do to make giving your dog his flea and tick medicine easier. First, try putting the medicine in a treat or hiding it in some peanut butter. If your dog is still resistant, you may need to give the medicine to him directly by placing it in his mouth and holding his muzzle shut for a few seconds.

Finally, if your dog is still refusing to take the medicine, you may need to consult with your veterinarian for other options.

What are the side effects of flea and tick medicine for dogs?

The most common side effect of flea and tick medicine for dogs is vomiting. If your dog vomits more than once, consult with your veterinarian. Other side effects may include diarrhea, lethargy, and loss of appetite. If you notice any of these side effects, please consult with your veterinarian.

What is the best time of year to give my dog flea and tick medicine?

The best time of year to give your dog flea and tick medicine is during the spring and summer months, when fleas and ticks are most active. However, if you live in an area where fleas and ticks are a problem year-round, you may need to give your dog flea and tick medicine all year.

How often should I give my dog flea and tick medicine?

Flea and tick medicine for dogs is typically given once a month. However, please consult with your veterinarian for the best schedule for your dog.

Are there any natural alternatives to flea and tick medicine for dogs?

There are a few natural alternatives to flea and tick medicine for dogs. One option is to use a flea and tick collar. Another option is to make your own flea and tick spray using essential oils.

Finally, you can also try using diatomaceous earth, which is a natural substance that kills fleas and ticks.

Do you have a dog that is resistant to taking his flea and tick medicine? There are a few things you can do to make the process easier. First, try hiding the medicine in a treat or some peanut butter.

If your dog is still resistant, you may need to give the medicine to him directly by placing it in his mouth and holding his muzzle shut for a few seconds. Finally, if your dog is still refusing to take the medicine, you may need to consult with your veterinarian for other options.

Will the flea and tick medicine for dogs keep my dog safe from future flea and tick bites?

The answer to this question depends on the type of medicine you choose for your dog. Some flea and tick medicines are designed to kill adult fleas and ticks, while others are designed to prevent future flea and tick infestations.

If you're concerned about preventing future flea and tick bites, be sure to choose a medicine that is designed to do this.

Final Thoughts on 12 Best Flea and Tick Medicines for Dogs in 2022

Flea and tick medicine is an important part of keeping your dog healthy and free from pests. We've featured the 12 best flea and tick medicines for dogs in 2022, so you can choose the best option for your dog.

Remember to always consult with your veterinarian before starting any new medication, and follow the instructions on the label carefully. With proper care, your dog will be happy and healthy all year long!