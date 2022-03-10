12 Best CBD Pills for Nerve Pain

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic nerve pain, a debilitating condition that can make even the simplest tasks impossible. Traditional medications often fail to provide relief, leaving people desperate for an effective solution.

Recent research has shown that CBD oil may be an effective treatment for nerve pain. Here we will take a look at 12 of the best CBD pills for nerve pain on the market today.

1. Penguin CBD Capsules

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms CBD Capsules

4. CBDfx Soft Gel Capsules

5. Spruce

6. Royal CBD

7. Medterra Ultra Broad Spectrum™ CBD Liquid Capsules

8. Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Capsules

9. Koi Naturals CBD

10. Savage CBD

11. CBD American Shaman

12. Green Roads CBD Soft Gels

What is nerve pain?

Nerve pain also called neuropathic pain, is a chronic condition characterized by sharp, shooting pain as well as burning and numbness. In some cases, even the lightest touch can cause extreme discomfort.

Nerve pain can differ from regular "achy" pain in that there may be no underlying condition or injury to blame for the symptoms. Typically, though, nerve pain is often the result of a number of different factors.

What causes nerve pain?

There are many different causes for nerve pain, including:

Genetics

Some people are born with naturally high levels of certain brain chemicals that cause them to feel pain more intensely. While this is often out of a person's control, it may explain why others in the family have also suffered from neuropathic pain.

Injury or surgery

A serious injury like a car accident or surgery to the lower body can trigger neuropathic pain if there is nerve damage.

Diet and nutrition

Lack of certain nutrients in the diet may lead to issues with neurotransmitters that control pain. Vitamin B12 deficiency, for example, has been linked with increased rates of neuropathic pain while zinc deficiencies may cause symptoms of nerve pain to be worse.

Hormone imbalance

A thyroid disorder or an overactive parathyroid can lead to issues with hormone balance and neurotransmitters that trigger pain. Autoimmune disorders like lupus, which causes the immune system to attack healthy cells by mistake, can also affect neurotransmitter function and lead to nerve pain.

What are CBD pills?

CBD is one of the primary compounds found in hemp. While CBD can be derived from either cannabis or hemp, most CBD oil comes from agricultural hemp, which contains high levels of CBD with very little THC, making it legal in both the US and many other countries. CBD pills are small capsules that contain concentrated amounts of CBD.

What forms do CBD pills come in?

CBD pills are available in both oil and solid form. Solid forms of CBD may be infused with other herbal ingredients, such as turmeric or frankincense. Oil forms of CBD are generally mixed with a carrier oil like hemp seed or coconut to help increase bioavailability.

How does CBD pills for neuropathy work?

CBD has the ability to interact with our endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating a number of bodily functions including sleep, appetite, mood, and pain sensation.

Studies have shown that CBD helps nerve cells in many ways by:

· Protecting the neurons in our body from damage caused by oxidative stress.

· Preventing inflammation and neurodegeneration.

· Slowing down how quickly damaged cells release toxins into the bloodstream, which can shield healthy cells from damage.

CBD has been shown to have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as the ability to interact with neurological receptors in the brain. Studies looking into the efficacy of CBD for nerve pain show promising results.

Some studies have found CBD effective at reducing both acute and chronic pain, including nerve pain. Another study conducted on rats in 2015 showed that CBD had potent analgesic properties similar to morphine, but without the dangerous side effects associated with opiate use.

Are there any side effects of taking CBD pills?

CBD has been shown to be a very safe substance, with no serious adverse events reported in trials. CBD can cause fatigue or lightheadedness when taken at higher doses, but there is no evidence that it causes any significant side effects when used as directed.

What's more, CBD actually helps reduce the negative side effects of THC, the cannabinoid with psychotropic effects.

There is a small chance that someone could be allergic to CBD pills. If someone experiences any adverse effects after taking CBD pills, they should stop taking them and consult with a doctor.

Will CBD pills make me feel "high"?

No. CBD does not contain any THC, the cannabinoid responsible for marijuana's mind-altering effects. The compound is also nonaddictive, so there is no risk of becoming dependent on it. CBD when taken orally also has no acute side effects and can be used long-term without posing a danger to your health.

What are some additional benefits of taking CBD pills?

While CBD is most commonly used for pain relief, there are many other benefits to be had. Studies show that CBD pills have powerful anti-cancer properties and can aid in the treatment of a number of different conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis.

How many CBD pills should I take?

One of the most popular questions surrounding CBD is how much to take. The guideline from most manufacturers is between 10-12 mg per day. This amount is considered by many health professionals to be a good starting point for people looking to use CBD medicinally.

While some people may work up or down from there depending on the results they're seeing and any side effects they may be experiencing.

Can I take too much CBD?

CBD is generally regarded as non-toxic and there are no serious safety concerns associated with taking too much. According to the World Health Organization, "To date, there is no evidence of recreational use of CBD or any public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD."

The recommended starting dose for most people is 10mg CBD, taken orally. If required, this can be increased to as much as 800 mg daily for maximum benefit.

How long can I take CBD pills?

Because CBD does not have any psychoactive properties, there are no concerns associated with taking it for extended periods of time. While studies in mice have shown that CBD may increase anxiety over time when used chronically, these effects are reversible.

Additionally, human trials have found no significant side effects after using CBD for up to six months.

How long will a bottle of CBD pills last?

Once opened, a bottle of CBD oil should be used as soon as possible. Most manufacturers recommend using the product within one month of opening the container.

As such, a 15 ml bottle containing 600 mg CBD or less can be expected to last around four weeks once opened.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

These capsules are perfect for people who do not enjoy the taste of CBD oil or are looking for a more convenient way to take their daily CBD dosage. Each capsule contains approximately 25 mg of CBD, along with fractionated coconut oil and hemp seed oil.

These mixed together create an emulsion that breaks down in the stomach, ensuring maximum absorption of the cannabinoid.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest offers a fast-acting CBD oil supplement made from organically grown hemp. One of the main advantages of this CBD oil is that it can be taken in a drop format or with food.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Whether you're in a jam or on the go, Verma Farms CBD capsules are ready to give your nerve pain the relief it needs. They come in different flavors and doses so there's one for every occasion.

4. CBDfx Soft Gel Capsules

Image courtes CBDfx

These CBD soft capsules are an easy and convenient way to take your daily CBD dosage. They contain 25 mg of CBD as well as organic hemp seed oil and come in a pack of 30 tablets.

5. Spruce

Image courtesy Spruce

This CBD oil works to relieve pain and stress while calming the body and mind. Each capsule contains 25 mg of CBD and comes in a pack of 30 tablets that can be split into five, seven, or 10-day doses.

6. Royal CBD

Image courtesy Royal CBD

These CBD capsules are perfect for those who don't know where to start when it comes to using CBD oil. Each pack comes with a selection of different strengths and flavors, so it's easy to begin your journey with CBD oil.

7. Medterra Ultra Broad Spectrum™ CBD Liquid Capsules

Image courtesy Medterra

Medterra offers not only CBD oil but also CBD capsules, which are perfect for people who prefer to take their medicine in a pill form. This is especially good for those with sensitive stomachs because it can be hard on the digestive system to ingest so much oil.

8. Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Capsules

Image courtesy Joy Organics

These CBD oil soft gels are made to be fast-acting and easy to take. Each pill contains 25 mg of CBD along with organic hemp seed oil for optimal absorption. They come in 60-count bottles, making them great for your daily dose if you need more than 10 mg.

9. Koi Naturals CBD

Image courtesy Koi Naturals

Koi Natural's CBD oil supplement comes as a vegan-friendly soft gel that is easy to digest. Each pack contains 30 mg of high-quality CBD, an excellent dose for those who are new to using CBD oil.

10. Savage CBD

Image courtesy Savage CBD

Savage is another brand that offers CBD pills for nerve pain. This CBD oil option is made with pure hemp extract and organically grown hemp for optimal purity and potency when relieving your nerve pain.

11. CBD American Shaman

Image courtesy CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman has CBD capsules that are quick-dissolving and come in two different doses. There's also a choice of peppermint flavor or unflavored for those who don't prefer the natural hemp taste.

12. Green Roads CBD Soft Gels

Image courtesy Green Roads

Green Roads CBD Soft Gels are great for people who don't like the taste of oil and prefer a pill-based supplement. Each soft gel contains 25 mg of CBD along with MCT oil and organic hemp seed oil to help improve absorption.

Why do some CBD oils for nerve pain have hemp oil in them?

Many people who use CBD oil for pain relief also experience some of the side effects that come with it. These can include dry mouth, low blood pressure, and tiredness. When these symptoms occur they affect performance and thus the ability to exercise or be active, which ultimately means you're not getting better fast enough.

Hemp seed oil is a nutritious alternative that supplements the body with healthy fats and nutrients. It can help to reduce these symptoms of pain, helping you perform at a higher level.

Hemp seed oil also contains fatty acids such as Omega-3 and Omega-6, which are known to have a positive impact on your skin and hair health. This means your skin and hair will look healthier and more vibrant making it a great supplement to your daily CBD dosage.

Why are CBD pills so expensive?

A high price tag does not necessarily mean that the product is of high quality. Hemp plants are largely controlled by single male plants, which can produce inferior hemp fiber and seed compared to female plants.

Additionally, hemp plants grow much slower than marijuana plants, requiring additional care and tending in order to get the desired quantity and quality of the product.

What are the different types of CBD pills I can buy for nerve pain?

CBD capsules are the most popular type of CBD product available because they are easy to take and highly versatile. Some CBD capsules only contain isolated CBD while others contain a full-spectrum extract so you get not only CBD but also CBDA, CBC, CBG, terpenes, and other cannabinoids present in the hemp plant.

What makes CBD oil the best choice for nerve pain?

When looking for a CBD oil, look for those that have been third-party tested and are free from pesticides, propylene glycol, and solvents. Make sure it's labeled as "full-spectrum" if you want to experience all of the benefits associated with including CBDA, CBC, CBG, terpenes, and other cannabinoids present in the hemp plant.

In addition to CBD pills for nerve pain relief, you can also apply CBD cream or a CBD patch directly on your skin. These products are great because they allow the cannabinoids to be absorbed through your skin instead of orally into your system.

We recommend using CBD oil for nerve pain relief because it is the most effective option and also allows you to target multiple areas including the skin, joints, and muscles.

What type of CBD oil should I use?

When deciding which CBD oil to use, consider its concentration and how much THC is in it. If you find either variable within acceptable ranges, you can be confident that the oil will provide your desired results.

What forms does CBD come in?

CBD can come in many forms, the most popular being CBD oil, capsules, and cream. CBD oil is a thick, sticky substance that can be used as a vape oil or a topical.

Creams and patches are great for those who have arthritis pain, cramps, and headaches because they allow the cannabinoids to absorb through your skin instead of orally.

How much do CBD pills cost?

CBD pills are fairly inexpensive. Depending on the manufacturer, CBD capsules can cost anywhere from $30-$80 and beyond for a monthly supply. The best thing to do is take your monthly prescription into a health food store and ask for it there. If you can't find one near you, you can have a peek at the 13 best CBD pills for nerve pain we have featured here today.

Will CBD make me tired?

No, CBD generally should not make you tired. However, some people do report feeling drowsy or groggy after taking their first dose of CBD. This typically goes away within an hour or two of taking the CBD but it is important to be aware that some people may experience this effect for a short time.

Is CBD oils for nerve pain better the CBD pills for nerve pain?

It's up to each person to decide what they think is better. Some like CBD oil for its taste and natural plant compounds, while others prefer to take their medicine in pill form.

While it may seem like the easiest method to you if you're not big on swallowing pills, it may be worth trying CBD oil for its other benefits.

How quickly does CBD take to work?

CBD works as quickly as any other pain relief product. You should feel your pain start to disappear within a few minutes of taking the CBD. In fact, some people have reported having a great night's sleep taking CBD pills for nerve pain just before bed.

It's generally accepted that you can't overdose when taking CBD, so it is safe to up the dosage when you need more relief. There are some factors that might affect how much CBD oil you should take and in what dose though:

· Age and weight

· Height

· How much they have exercised that day

· What they ate that day

· The hormonal changes in their body during your menstrual cycle.

It is always best to consult with a doctor before taking CBD oil if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, on any other medications, or suffer from a condition such as epilepsy.

What types of nerve pain can CBD pills help with?

CBD oil is beneficial for chronic pain, muscle spasms, nerve pain, arthritis, cramps, depression, headaches, and migraines. Some people have even reported that CBD has cured their insomnia when taken at night before bedtime.

You'll have to know what the best ways are of using CBD products if you want them to work for you. For example, people who suffer from arthritis often get relief by applying the cream directly to their joints.

Likewise, if you have cramps, a CBD patch can provide fast relief that will last through the night and possibly even longer.

What ingredients should I look for when buying CBD pills for nerve pain?

Look for full spectrum products that contain both CBD extract and hemp extract. Keep in mind that CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant, not all products with CBD are created equally.

Furthermore, it's important to look for pure CBD oil since this ensures you know exactly how much CBD you're ingesting.

What does full spectrum mean when buying CBD supplements?

Full-spectrum means that the product contains all of the naturally occurring compounds found in the source material. This is very important because if any one compound is missing, you won't experience the full benefits that can be achieved from taking CBD.

CBD oil is a more concentrated type of CBD supplement and will have a stronger effect than other forms such as CBD gummies or capsules.

CBD extract can be isolated to remove any compounds that may interfere with certain medications and this is how CBD isolate is produced. However, you will sacrifice the benefits of all the naturally occurring compounds if you go for a product like this.

How do I know if my CBD pills are working?

It's hard to tell whether it's actually the CBD oil working or if it's just a placebo effect. Of course, you'll experience some pain relief from taking the pills but the only way to know for sure whether it is due to CBD is by testing yourself.

Try not to take any for a day and see if your symptoms come back. If they do, then this proves that they were indeed caused by nerve pain.

Final Thoughts on Best CBD Pills for Nerve Pain

CBD supplements for nerve pain are made in many forms to ease the symptoms of neuropathy. We featured our 12 best CBD pills for nerve pain that you can try out to get relief from the symptoms, but before you buy CBD oil online make sure to do your research on what form is most suitable for you.