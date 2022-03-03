Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Matcha tea is a unique and delicious beverage that has been enjoyed in Japan for centuries. Recently, it has become popular all over the world. There are many different types of matcha available, but not all of them are high quality.

In this blog post, we will discuss the 11 best matcha teas for sale. We'll tell you what to look for when purchasing matcha, and we'll recommend some of our favorite brands. We hope you enjoy.

What is matcha tea?

Matcha is a type of green tea that is made from ground green tea leaves. Unlike other types of tea, matcha is consumed in its powdered form. It is mixed with hot water to create a frothy beverage that is both flavorful and healthy.

Matcha has many health benefits, including cancer prevention, weight loss, and improved mental clarity. It is also high in antioxidants and chlorophyll.

What are the health benefits of matcha tea?

Matcha tea is rich in antioxidants, which are beneficial for your health. The most abundant antioxidant in matcha is a plant compound called EGCG, or epigallocatechin gallate, which has been linked to cancer prevention. Matcha tea also contains chlorophyll, a pigment that has detoxifying properties.

Matcha tea can also help you lose weight. One study showed that those who consumed matcha tea lost more weight than those who didn't. Matcha tea has also been shown to improve mental clarity and focus.

When should I drink matcha tea?

There is no wrong time to drink matcha tea. However, many people enjoy it first thing in the morning as a way to jumpstart their day. It's also a great afternoon pick-me-up.

Matcha tea has been enjoyed in Japan for centuries. It was originally used in religious ceremonies by Buddhist monks. Matcha quickly became a staple of Japanese culture, and it is now enjoyed all over the world.

How is matcha tea made?

Matcha tea is made from high-quality green tea leaves that are ground down to a fine powder. The powder is then mixed with hot water to create a frothy beverage.

If you're new to matcha, we recommend trying a ceremonial grade tea. Ceremonial grade matcha is the highest quality and it has a more delicate flavor. It is also the most expensive.

If you're looking for something more affordable, we recommend culinary grade matcha. Culinary grade matcha is still high quality, but it has a bolder flavor that some people prefer.

Matcha tea can be enjoyed in many different ways. The most popular way is to simply mix it with hot water and enjoy it as is.

You can also add matcha to smoothies, baking recipes, or even ice cream. If you're feeling creative, try making a matcha latte by adding milk and sweetener.

There are many different sweeteners that you can use in matcha tea. We recommend using honey, agave nectar, or maple syrup. You can also use stevia if you prefer a no-sugar option.

How to choose the best matcha?

When choosing a matcha tea, you should consider the following factors:

Origin

Matchas come from different regions all over Japan. Each region produces a unique flavor profile.

Grade

Matcha is classified into different grades, depending on the quality of the leaves. The highest quality matcha is made from young, shade-grown tea leaves.

Ceremonial or Culinary?

Matcha can be divided into two categories: ceremonial and culinary. Ceremonial matcha is intended for use in traditional tea ceremonies, while culinary matcha is meant to be used in recipes.

Brewing Method

Different brewing methods produce different flavors and textures. Some people prefer to drink their matcha with milk and sugar, while others enjoy it straight up.

Price

The price of matcha can vary greatly depending on its origin, grade, and brewing method. It's important to do your own research and comparison shopping.

Stoneground or not?

Some matcha is stoneground, while others are machine ground. Stoneground matcha is considered to be higher quality, but it is also more expensive.

How many types of matcha teas are there?

There are three main types of matcha tea ceremonial, culinary, and matcha latte.

Ceremonial Matcha

Ceremonial grade matcha is produced from the youngest leaf bud shoots on the tea plant, which means it has the highest concentration of active components.

Ceremonial grade matcha is produced in a similar way to premium grade, although the leaves are aged for an additional three to five days. Shaded growing is used to grow ceremonial grade matcha in the standard and strict manner. One of the reasons why matcha has such a vivid green color is because of the use of youngest green tea leaves.

Green tea leaves are also grown under shade, which improves the chlorophyll content in the plant and provides for the distinctive green hues of matcha.

Culinary Matcha

Leaves from the green tea plant utilized in culinary matcha are generally somewhat older. Matcha in this grade is typically consumed as a drink straight, as well as for colorants. The flavor is bitter but has undertones of sweetness, making it perfect for confections like cookies, cakes, and other sweets.

It's also important to note that food grade matcha is typically less expensive than ceremonial grade matcha, yet it must still comply with certain requirements. It should still be bright and green in color, as well as fine and powdery. It also has a pleasant flavor. Some people like culinary grade matcha tea powder more than ceremonial matcha green tea powder because it has a more enjoyable taste or is less expensive.

Matcha Latte

Matcha latte is a mix of ceremonial and culinary matches include, and it often contains milk or sugar.

What does matcha tea taste like?

Matcha tea has a sweet, grassy flavor with a slightly bitter aftertaste. It is often described as earthy or umami. There are many different types of matcha available, but not all of them are high quality.

How to Make Matcha Tea

To make matcha tea, you will need the following supplies:

Matcha powder

Hot water

A bowl and spoon for mixing

A bamboo whisk (optional)

First, put the desired amount of matcha powder into your bowl. Next, add hot water and mix until it is fully dissolved. If you are using a bamboo whisk, whisk in a zigzag motion until the tea is frothy. If you are not using a whisk, simply stir the tea until it is frothy. Then enjoy!

Which brand of matcha is best?

It really depends on what you are looking for. If you want a high-quality matcha powder that is perfect for making lattes and other beverages, we recommend Enzo Tea. If you are looking for a lower-priced option that is still of good quality, we suggest matcha from Japan.

When purchasing matcha, you should look for a powder that is bright green in color and has a delicate, sweet flavor. The powder should also be finely ground and have no lumps.

Signs That my Matcha Tea has Gone Bad

If your matcha tea is more than a year old, it has probably gone bad. The color of the powder will be dull and the flavor will be bitter. If you see any lumps in the powder, it is also an indication that it has gone bad.

How to Store Matcha Tea

Matcha tea should be stored in a cool, dry place. It is best to keep it in an airtight container so that it does not absorb any moisture or flavors from the surrounding environment.

Where can I buy high-quality matcha?

You can purchase quality matcha from various online retailers, including Enzo Tea and Japan Matcha. You can also find high-quality matcha at specialty stores and Asian markets.

How much do matcha teas cost?

Matcha teas can range in price from $20 to $30 per ounce. However, the price of matcha tea is not always an indicator of quality. Some of the best matcha teas are actually quite affordable.

When it comes to choosing a matcha tea, there are many factors to consider. The type of green tea, the region where it was grown, and the harvesting method all play a role in the final flavor of the tea. With so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start.

Luckily, we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the 11 best matcha teas available:

Today is the day for you to enjoy the most delectable matcha latte. Malu has everything you need, including taste combinations inspired by Hawaii's breathtaking islands, and antioxidants that will keep you healthy for life. This delicious drink costs $49 and is well worth the money.

2. MatchaDNA

The company's aim is to provide drinkers with a sensation of well-being, healthy living, and longevity. MatchaDNA strives to inspire, delight, and allow you to experience firsthand the ancient art of tea drinking just as it should be done.

They know that money doesn't grow on trees, and they're well aware that when you're paying for something, you should be getting its full value. MatchaDNA gets high-quality green tea leaves from China, one of the world's two largest green tea producers (the other being Japan, of course).

3. Eco Heed

Eco Heed even provides you a free matcha recipe eBook to get you started on your matcha journey, especially if you're new to it. You shouldn't hesitate about the quality of this tea because it's made in the home of green tea — Japan's Uji region.

This company, unlike Matcha Teas Direct, also produces ceremonial matcha. Check it out as well. It's quite unusual, but if you're dissatisfied with their matcha in any way, simply send them an email and Eco Heed will return your money to you straight away.

4. Aprika Life

Aprika Life is a social enterprise that sells organic, fairly traded, and sustainable tea. They offer a wide range of products, but their matcha is some of the best you'll find. It's made with 100% Japanese matcha green tea powder and has a sweet flavor that makes it perfect for lattes or smoothies.

The fact that this organic Japanese green tea is USDA and AINOU certified organic adds to its appeal. It has a very bright green color, which we believe puts it in the top three of all premium culinary grades when it comes to brightness.

5. Zen Spirit

Zen Spirit is a brand that takes its matcha tea seriously. The company was founded by an Australian woman who fell in love with the health benefits of green tea during her time living in Japan.

All of their products are organic and GMO free, and they use only the highest quality ingredients. Their ceremonial grade matcha is made with young leaves.

6. Kiss Me Organics

Kiss Me Organics is a company that is passionate about healthy living. Their ceremonial grade matcha is made with 100% organic green tea leaves and has a beautiful, bright green color.

It has a slightly sweet flavor and is perfect for lattes or smoothies. Kiss Me Organics also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure that you're getting a quality product.

7. Enzo

Enzo is a new brand that has gained prominence on the tea market and already has a sizable presence in the large realm of high-quality green tea. That's because they've succeeded in satisfying tea drinkers' strong expectations with their main line of drinking grade organic matcha powder.

The buzz surrounding Enzo green tea is well-deserved, and there are many major media corporations, such as FOX, ABC, and the Huffington Post, who have written about it.

8. Jade Leaf Organics

Jade Leaf Organics is a company that is committed to providing the highest quality matcha green tea powder. Their ceremonial grade matcha is made with 100% organic green tea leaves and has a beautiful, bright green color.

It has a slightly sweet flavor and is perfect for lattes or smoothies. Jade Leaf Organics also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

9. Matcha Organics

Matcha Organics is a company that is passionate about health and wellness. Their ceremonial grade matcha is made with 100% organic green tea leaves and has a beautiful, bright green color.

This is the matcha that comes in the most beautiful package, compared to all other brands' products. The firm packages only first harvest green tea plants produced in a sustainable manner in Japan's Yame, one of the country's largest tea-producing regions.

10. Kenko Tea

The Kenko store is located in Melbourne, Australia. The business is highly focused on offering wonderfully delicious, creamy, just moderately bitter, fresh, and healthy Japanese green tea powder to health-conscious and brainy consumers.

The city of Nishio in Japan is where Kenko gets its teas. Nishio is a major commercial and industrial center as well as the leading powdered green tea manufacturer in the country.

11. Encha

Encha has some of the best matcha powder in the world, and we're thrilled to share it with you. The first organic Encha matcha crop is truly something special, and it should be used to make the most exquisite green tea drink ever served.

There’s just no compromise with the quality of this product as it’s strictly made of the first and most tender harvest leaves coming straight from an organic-certified Japanese farm. That’s why many consumers out there have picked this organic Encha matcha as their personal favorite.

How do you know if matcha is good quality?

If you can see stems and leaf veins, it's not very fresh. Matcha powder should be made from tea leaves ground very finely. If the matcha is lumpy or gritty, it is dusty from sitting on a shelf too long.

Repeatedly whisking it will make dust settle to the bottom, but if there's still a little left in suspension after several whisks, it’s probably not the best quality. High-grade matcha has a bright green froth that settles quickly after whisking. If you see any brown liquid during preparation or notice an earthy smell, reevaluate your choice.

Is darker matcha better?

No, the color of matcha is not an indicator of quality. The plant variety, shading method, and harvesting time all play a role in the final color of matcha powder - with tasting being the only way to know for sure if it's any good.

Beware of "matcha tea bags"

Matcha tea bags are not really made of matcha. They are a blend of green tea and ground rice, which is why they often have a yellow color. Matcha should be bright green — if it's not, then you're not getting the real thing.

What happens if you drink matcha every day?

The catechins in matcha are a type of polyphenol. Polyphenols are antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and may reduce the risk of some diseases. So, drinking matcha every day is a good way to get these healthy antioxidants.

Matcha has been enjoyed by Japanese tea ceremony masters for centuries, and it's easy to see why. Matcha is a type of green tea that is made from young tea leaves that are ground into a fine powder. The powder is then whisked with hot water to create a frothy drink.

Should I refrigerate matcha?

It is not necessary to refrigerate matcha, but it can help to extend its shelf life. If you do refrigerate matcha, be sure to store it in an airtight container to prevent the powder from absorbing moisture from the air.

When buying matcha, look for a product that is certified organic and has been produced in Japan. These teas are more likely to be of higher quality and have a more favorable flavor.

Does matcha stain teeth?

According to dental experts, Matcha does not stain your teeth directly. The plaque that develops between 4 and 12 hours after brushing may be stained. You can avoid staining as long as you brush your teeth before the plaque hardens.

Final Thoughts on 11 Best Matcha Teas for Sale

In conclusion, matcha is a healthy and delicious type of green tea that has many benefits. There are many different types of matcha available, and the best one for you will depend on your personal taste preferences.

Matcha can be enjoyed in many different ways, and it is a great addition to any diet. Thanks for reading. We hope you found this article helpful and are ready to select the best matcha teas for sale to try today.