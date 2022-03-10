10 Top Collagen Supplements

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Collagen is a protein that is used throughout the body to help support and protect everything ranging from your skin to your joints. It is so important that a third of the proteins in your body happen to be collagen. Sadly, as we age, our body loses the ability to create and maintain collagen, creating a situation where your skin can sag, joints ache, and your body loses overall flexibility. That is when it is time to potentially turn to a supplement that can help bolster your body’s natural reservoir of collagen with fresh proteins that can counteract the signs of damage and aging.

Members of our team took great joy in the prospect of reviewing the hundreds of collagen supplements available in the United States. There is such a wide variety to choose from that it is impossible to be able to figure out which is the best without the help of a team of experienced and dedicated product reviewers such as ourselves. It took several months of diligent work in order to whittle down the list to just 10 collagen supplements, as such it is with great pride that we present to you some of the finest collagen supplements available in the United States.

Our testing covered three major points: price, effectiveness in restoring skin elasticity, and how our joints felt compared to before starting the supplement. The top three brands we have encountered in our diligent search for the best are:

● Elm & Rye

● Vital Proteins

● Nature Made

it should be noted that every supplement is a fully natural product. As such the production methods vary between each brand a can result in a different degree of effectiveness for the individual taking it. As such, we recommend that you consider trying multiple brands before settling on one.

Are you looking for a collagen supplement that can help promote healthy skin, hair, and nails? Elm & Rye may have the perfect supplement for you. Its collagen supplement has been carefully formulated to help you regain the glow of youth while also supporting bone and joint health.

Our team of product reviewers took home a couple of bottles and tried them out for a fortnight. During that time, we found that many of our finer wrinkles disappeared, and it was vastly easier to climb the three flights of stairs needed to get to our office. In short, it helped us look better and start living life to the fullest without changing our daily routine in the slightest. All we had to do was take a capsule with our morning cup of coffee and experience the day with the assurance that our body has the support it needs thanks to the infusion of high-quality collagen.

We strongly recommend this brand and hope that you have the opportunity to experience the many health benefits that come with using this top-notch collagen supplement. It is an affordable and easy way to help you take care of yourself and fight back against the ravages of time.

A one-time purchase costs $44.99, while you can save 20% by signing up for a monthly subscription that you can cancel at any time. Each bottle comes with your choice of either 60 tablets or 60 Gummies, making it easy to find the perfect collagen supplement choice for you.

2 – Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins brings to the table decades of experience in crafting healthy and affordable health supplements that tackle a wide range of potential health issues ranging from vitamin deficiencies to lack of energy.

Vital Proteins collagen supplement comes packed with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C, both vital nutrients that help support your immune system and promote general good health throughout your body. Our team of expert reviewers was ecstatic for the opportunity to try out this brand and see if the purported health benefits played out to real-world results.

Our two-week review shows that this supplement was effective in helping tighten up our skin and improve the flexibility in our joints. We are quite pleased with the results and strongly recommend that you give this brand a try. A single bottle is just $27, which has enough for one week’s worth the treatments. You can sign up for a subscription service and save 25% with every order.

If we had any complaints about this product it would be that it is difficult to order a full month’s supply at once. In fact, their method of selling the product results in a lower upfront expense but a higher overall bill unless you are willing to sign up for the subscription service.

3 – Nature Made

Nature Made is a well-known manufacturer of a wide variety of health supplements available in stores throughout the United States and online. The company has worked tirelessly to create a wide range of health-boosting products available to consumers at very reasonable prices. Members of our team were already familiar with the brand before we had the opportunity to test out their collagen gummies. Many members of our staff have bottles of Nature Made supplements sitting in their medicine cabinets at home.

As such, we worked twice as hard in order to provide you with an unbiased review of their collagen supplement. We took home several bottles and tried them out over a period of two weeks and took careful notes about how they impacted our skin and joint health during that fortnight. We are pleased to say that they did help us deal with sagging skin and fine wrinkles.

The gummies tasted just fine, a tad too sweet for some of us but otherwise a perfect addition to our morning regimen. Each bottle contains 60 doses and costs just $14.99 at CVS. We recommend this brand for anyone looking for a value offering from a company that has proven itself over the course of decades to being able to provide users with a consistent and health-boosting product.

However, the company’s customer service is not as well developed as many of the smaller manufacturers we have reviewed. We tried the 1-800 number offered on the bottle and couldn’t get in touch with a live representative. As such, you are forced to deal with the store that you purchased the bottle from if there’s anything amiss.

4 – OLLY

OLLY is proud to offer an affordable and effective collagen supplement that has been shown to help reduce fine lines and tighten skin overall. Like many other products we have tested, it has shown to be an effective supplement well worth the low price of $18.98 for a one-month supply. There is one thing that helps this brand stand out from the pack, however, and that is the shape of the gummies. Instead of the usual bell shape, they come in a delectable ring that is peach flavored. Our team was amazed by how delicious these collagen supplements were, having to remind ourselves repeatedly that these are not snacks but health supplements.

We tried these gummies out for the usual two-week period and took careful notes about how we felt and how we looked during the entire process. Many of our finer lines and wrinkles disappeared towards the end of the trial period, as did some of the symptoms of arthritis we experienced in our wrists and knees. All in all, this brand met all of our expectations and we wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone looking for a unique and delicious take on an often boring health supplement.

There are just a few things that we would like to see changed about this brand. For instance, the lack of choices in the flavors is a missed opportunity that can potentially see customers walk away due to a dislike of the single flavor offered. Additionally, the product is marketed solely as a beauty aid instead of the whole health supplement that it truly is. By focusing solely on the skin, the company is leaving money on the table regarding those looking to support their bone and joint health.

5 – NeoCell

NeoCell has earned a reputation for excellence in the health supplement field due to its dedication to crafting amazing health supplements that tackle everything from nutrient deficiencies to addressing a wide variety of medical concerns and a holistic and all-natural manner. The same dedication to quality can be found with its collagen supplement drink mix powder.

This is the first part we reviewed that come solely as a drink mix, as such how we approached it was slightly different than with our reviews of the capsule and gummy variants discussed above. We decided to try this powder out in the office, encouraging members of our staff to mix it in with their favorite beverage during their normal coffee/tea break.

The jars we tested were tangerine flavored, making them an easy addition to our morning cup of orange juice and as a treat during those long afternoon hours where we were counting down the minutes until it was quitting time. Of course, there were a couple of people on our team that was not particularly fond of the flavor. Those moved on to testing other products on our list, leaving a core group dedicated to figuring out how effective this drink mix powder truly is.

At the end of the two weeks, we compared pictures taken of our faces before and after the trial. We have found that many of the smaller lines and wrinkles we spotted had almost completely faded away. Additionally, we found it easier to flex our joints without having to worry about the mild amount of arthritis most of our team has. Each bottle is $34.95 and comes with 15 servings. As such, it isn’t the cheapest collagen supplement on our list but is still worth considering for those who do not like gummies or tablets.

6 – Lake Avenue Nutrition

Finding the perfect collagen supplement should not be a monumental challenge. Lake Avenue Nutrition has worked diligently to craft an affordable and effective collagen supplement perfect for all adult users. The company has been on the market for several years and offers a wide variety of health supplements for consumers to choose from. As such, a few members of our team were already familiar with the brand when it came time to review this product.

Our normal two-week process went off without a hitch and we quickly saw that this health supplement was just as effective as others on our list in dealing with thin lines and wrinkles on our faces and bodies. However, there is one thing that sets this spring apart from all the rest. It is possible to get a whole three-month supply, a total of 365 tablets, for just $19.80. This makes this one of the most affordable collagen supplements we have had the opportunity to review and thus gladly recommend it to anyone looking for a true value when it comes time to buy a collagen health supplement.

If there is one thing we did not like about this brand, it’s that you have to take multiple supplements in order to achieve the same result that other manufacturers can provide with just a single tablet or gummy. Setting aside that, the low price for a three-month supply has helped put an otherwise unremarkable collagen supplement onto our top 10 list.

Another potential issue, disclosed by the company, is that the collagen supplements are produced by a third-party factory where they have limited control over the production methods and there is a marked possibility that potential allergens may find their way into the tablets.

7 – Swanson Vitamins

Each bottle contains 41 servings of six tablets each, making this one of the most time-consuming supplements to take on our list. However, this collagen supplement costs a low $11.24. That means this product can be easily had by anyone regardless of their budget and thus this is the perfect supplement for anyone looking to dip their toes into the health supplement field.

Our team of expert product reviewers was already familiar with the Swanson brand before starting out on this product testing journey. As such, we had great hopes that this product would be effective in helping us treat the common scourges of wrinkle lines and joint pain. And, during the two weeks we tested this collagen supplement out, we were pleased with the results.

If there is one thing we need to stress to those willing to try out this collagen supplement it would be that you do not need to take all six tablets at once. Instead, you can, like many members of our team did throughout the trial, break up the daily dosage over all three meals. It makes sense, being able to take two tablets with your morning cup of coffee than worry about taking all six as soon as you wake up. A few members of our team even made a point to take a capsule with every cup of water day drunk throughout the day thus further making it easy to get your daily dosage without having to change up your life.

8 – Vitamin World

Are you looking for a collagen supplement that can help you preserve your youthful skin, heal your joints, and maintain your hair follicles? Vitamin World may have the perfect solution for you. It’s brand of advanced collagen supplements can go a long way to helping you look and feel your best without having to break the bank in order to achieve these results. You can get a 60-day supply for just $61.99 as a one-off purchase or save 10% and get free shipping by signing up for a monthly subscription.

Our team has many Vitamin World health supplements in the past and knew from our prior experience that this brand provides a high-quality experience at a reasonable price. As such we were pleased with how it helped us deal with minor wrinkle lines and joint pains during the two weeks we tested this collagen supplement. It helped us meet our goals, and left us feeling better and looking better than when we had started the testing process.

While not as affordable as other items on this list, the collagen supplements provided by Vitamin World were still in the ballpark for affordability. As such, we have no qualms recommending this brand to anyone looking to enjoy the benefits of collagen supplements without breaking the proverbial bank.

9 – Puritan’s Pride

This brand of collagen supplement is directly marketed towards those looking for help dealing with joint pain and stiffness. Puritan’s Pride has a long and storied history of providing consumers throughout the United States with the highest quality herbal and vitamin supplements possible. As such, it should come as no surprise that members of our team were already familiar with the brand when we got started on this project.

Due to our past positive experience with this brand, we were expecting high quality when it came to trying this collagen supplement. Our first impression was with the price, where you get two bottles for just $48.49 or five bottles for $96.98. Each bottle contains 60 single-capsule servings, making this a value proposition for those willing to invest a little bit of extra money up front.

Like the rest of the products reviewed, we took home a couple jars and tested them out over a period of two weeks. During that time we took regular photos of our faces and compared them to see what has changed. We found that many of the fine lines and wrinkles we had faded by the end of the second week. In addition, we found that the collagen supplement also helped us deal with mild joint pain and arthritis. Now, don’t get us wrong, we weren’t able to set aside that bottle of ibuprofen, but we found ourselves able to enjoy life more at the end of the two weeks than at the start of the reviewing process.

10 – Vital Proteins

This is the second drink mix powder we have reviewed during this project and found that it was just as effective as the capsules and gummies that the bulk of this review has covered. Thankfully, Vital Proteins is a markedly better product than NeoCell’s offering due to the simple fact that the powder is completely unflavored. This means that you will be able to mix it into any beverage, including a plain glass of water, with the comfort of knowing that the taste of your drink won’t be negatively impacted. Additionally, the $46.99 bottle comes with 28 servings leading to an average cost per serving well in line with what some of the more premium capsules offer.

Our team of diligent reviewers took a couple jars home for two weeks to try it out. We found that they were just as effective as the capsules in helping deal with minor lines and wrinkles. All you have to do is take out one measured spoonful and mix it in with your water and you will be good to go.

As such, we wholeheartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking for a quality collagen supplement that comes in a convenient powder form. As an aside, while we did review the 20-ounce jar, it should be noted that the brand offers a unique twist on the powder solution. You can get twenty pre-measured packets that make using this health supplement even easier to do.