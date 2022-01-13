This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid extracted from the hemp plant. It’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is commonly called just THC. As many cannabis users might already know, THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana. Delta 8 is very similar in makeup to Delta 9, but they differ in their chemical bonds between the carbon and hydrogen molecules.

10 Strongest Delta 8 Gummies This Year

Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies The Hemp Doctor 60mg Delta 8 THC Gummies CannaAid Strawberry Gummies Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares MOONWLKR Mango Kush Delta 8 Gummies Finest Labs Strawberry Delta 8 Gummies Binoid Green Apple Candy Premium Delta 8 Gummies DELTA EFFEX Premium D-8 Gummies Koi CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies Hometown Hero Delta 8 Blueberry Gummies

Before we dive into the different brands you can try, it’s very important that you know what kind of THC you’re dealing with, as each chemical makeup determines how it will affect the body. While the effects of Delta 8 and Delta 9 are similar in nature, Delta 9 THC has been reported as twice as potent as Delta 8.

In other words, Delta 8’s effects are much milder. Thus Delta 8 is a great alternative for those who want a slightly more subtle effect from their cannabinoids – sometimes, less is more!

You’ll also want to think about how you’ll consume your Delta 8. While there are many ways to experience the wonderful and calming effects of Delta 8, gummies are hands-down the most fun. They add a dose of color and nostalgia to your day. Who doesn’t love a trip down memory lane with some gummy worms or peach rings, only with the added benefits of a peaceful mind and body?

Remember that ingesting Delta 8 THC in gummy form produces the longest lasting effects, but they take the longest to kick in. The body must digest the cannabinoids before it can absorb them into the bloodstream, so it’s a lengthier process.

It’s important that gummy novices keep this in mind. You don’t want to eat more gummies because you think they’re not potent enough! Feeling the effects can take upwards of an hour, and if you eat too much before the cannabinoid effects kick in, it can make you sick. So sit back, relax, and wait for calmness and serenity to slowly take over.

Potential Side-Effects of Delta 8 THC Gummies

Delta 8 is a powerful botanical, and it must be used with care and in moderation. Although Delta 8 THC is less likely to cause adverse side-effects than Delta 9 THC, you should still monitor your dosage. After all, gummies can be so delicious that you might be tempted to take more than your body needs.

At high doses, Delta 8 can produce effects that you weren’t prepared for. This is also why it’s so important to keep them away from pets and children. These look like candy, but they’re definitely not!

A few of the adverse effects that you might experience when taking very high doses of Delta 8 are:

● Loss of concentration

● Dizziness

● Fatigue

● Increased anxiety

● Blood-shot eyes

● Dry mouth

● Tinnitus

For those new to herbal products in general, Delta 8 is a great place to start since it’s milder than most other cannabinoids out there. But we still recommend beginning with a low dose. Don’t worry; you can work your way up to a stronger experience.

It’s likely that if you’re reading this list, this isn’t your first Delta 8 rodeo, but we still recommend increasing your dose at slow intervals. This method will help you understand exactly how your body reacts to Delta 8 and can help you determine the perfect dosage for your desired effects. This list was created to find the 10 strongest Delta 8 gummies this year.

We searched high and low for the best Delta 8 gummies, and while potency was a factor, there were many other criteria we used to make this list. Below, we detail some of the fundamentals we thought you’d want to know about when deciding which gummies to try. We hope that reading these will help you venture beyond this relatively small list of Delta 8 gummies and assist you in making informed Delta 8 purchases in the future from companies you can trust.

There’s nothing worse than spending hard-earned money on products that just aren’t up to par. Consider keeping these points in mind whenever you’re on the hunt for a new cannabinoid product, whether it be Delta 8 gummies or Delta 9 smokable flowers.

Considerations for Choosing Delta 8 THC Gummies (and Any Other Cannabinoid Product)

There’s a plethora of hemp products on the market these days, so many it can make your head spin! Although many haven’t even heard of Delta 8 THC, Delta 8 products have completely exploded the market. There are even companies that sell Delta 8 products exclusively!

Since there’s so much available, we need to use some criteria to “weed out” (pun intended) the inferior products. Hopefully, this list will help enlighten you to our thought process for selection and make you feel even better about trying one of the Delta 8 gummies from this curated list.

● Potency: Since this list is of the 10 strongest Delta 8 gummies, of course we had to keep potency in mind. However, this is not the most important factor we considered. Since you can easily adjust your dosage for a stronger experience by eating multiple gummies, we didn’t want to rule out gummies that have super high-quality Delta 8 extract. Or those with clean ingredients but a lower amount of Delta 8 per gummy. Some folks might even prefer lower Delta 8 content so they can enjoy two or three delicious gummies each time!

● Transparency: This day and age, there’s no excuse for shady business, especially where THC products are concerned. We like supporting Delta 8 companies that are loud and proud about their manufacturing processes, sustainability, and how they treat their staff and suppliers. It’s simply not a good look to try and hide how your company actually works. It sends a message that an organization is doing something unsavory. We love when things like lab results and customer reviews are clearly displayed on their website, so we don’t have to dig through the dirt.

● Ingredients: Delta 8 gummies are chewy and flavorful, but that doesn’t mean they need tons of sugar or artificial ingredients. A lot of people using Delta 8 want it as a clean and natural alternative to chemical drugs, so why would you want gummies that are full of unnecessary additives? We certainly don’t!

● Independent lab testing: Third-party lab testing is a non-negotiable, people. Delta 8 providers need pure products free of chemicals or contaminants. An independent lab must verify a company’s claims with honest, untampered results.

● Customer reviews: Customers know best! We love reading feedback about Delta 8 products from those who have actually tried them first-hand. The hemp community is really generous and wants to help others find the best products and avoid the worst.

Now that we know what to look for in strong Delta 8 gummies, let’s dive into our list.

Product & Brand Highlights

Everest Delta-8 THC Blue Raspberry Gummies are not only super tasty and perfectly chewy, but they also produce a euphoric wave of calmness and complete relaxation. Their effects are simply a cut above the rest.

Everest invests in rigorous third-party testing, so you know the Delta 8 THC in their gummies is accurately potent and pristine. Their gummies feature vegan ingredients free of GMOs, pesticides, soy and gluten. Everest Blue Raspberry Delta 8 THC gummies are a top-notch and effective choice for anyone who wants to experience one of the best delta 8 gummies on the market (in our humble opinion).

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 300 mg

Flavors

● Blue Raspberry

● Watermelon

● Peach

Ingredients

● Pectin

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and artificial colorings

● Natural and artificial flavorings

Lab Results

● Green Scientific Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all orders

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refunded

● Shipping costs are the customer's responsibility

Website Experience

● Everest’s website is modern and user-friendly. It’s a pleasure to use and visit.

2. The Hemp Doctor Punchy Peach 60 mg Delta 8 Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

For experienced Delta 8 users who want seriously potent gummies, The Hemp Doctor Punchy Peach Gummies are more than a solid choice. At 60mg each, they pack three times the amount of Delta 8 extract than the average gummy, and the effects are the real deal.

Not only are these gummies super potent, but they’re also made with organically grown hemp which is third-party tested for cannabinoid levels as well as for chemicals and contaminants. The only downside to these tasty, nostalgic Punchy Peach Rings is that they’re made with gelatin and are therefore unsuitable for vegans. They also don’t list their full ingredients list online, which is a bit of a let-down.

Flavors

● Blue Raspberry

● Cosmic Rings

● Peach Rings

● Green Apples

Ingredients

● Delta 8 THC extract

● Undisclosed ingredients

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp, organically grown

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping via USPS

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds

Website Experience

● The Hemp Doctor’s website is easy to use, and shopping here is a breeze. Our only complaint is we wish there were more product photos, especially of the gummies, so you get a visual of what you’re getting.

3. CannaAid Strawberry Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

CannaAid’s Strawberry Gummies are on the stronger side at 30 mg of Delta 8 per gummy, which is definitely above average. These gummies are made with all-natural, plant-based ingredients; however, the company doesn’t test for contaminants in their Delta 8, which is certainly not ideal. They do conduct third-party tests for potency, though, so you can feel confident that the dosage will be accurate.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Lab Results

● ACS Laboratory

Flavor

● Strawberry

Product Ingredients

● 60mg Delta 8 THC (30 mg per gummy)

● Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

● Pectin

● Sugar, Citric Acid, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Natural Flavoring, Natural Coloring

● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy

Shipping Policy

● Flat rate of $5

Return & Refund Policies

● No information

Website Experience

● CannaAid’s website is well-organized and its well-designed interface makes it easy to shop for Delta 8 gummies.

4. Diamond CBD Chill Extreme Delta 8 Squares

Product & Brand Highlights

Diamond CBD is an amazing Delta 8 company that cares about sustainable practices, which makes them stand out for us. We aren’t the only ones who have taken notice – they have more than 100,000 positive customer reviews! Their Chill Extreme Fruity Mix Delta 8 Gummies are unique because they contain both Delta 8 THC as well as CBD, so you can reap the benefits of both cannabinoids with every fruity bite.

Diamond makes a firm commitment to sustainable growing and manufacturing processes, and all of their products are free of artificial ingredients. They boast a whopping 100k good reviews online, so we feel good about them in the customer satisfaction department too.

Hemp Source

● USA organically grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 1000 mg & 1250 mg

Flavors

● Fruity mix

● Tropical mix

● Paradise mix

● Blueberry

● Watermelon

● Mango

● Sunshine mix

● Island mix

● Original

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla)

● Cane Sugar

● Gelatin

● Distilled Water

● Citric acid- ADM

● Sorbitol powder

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● Natural and Artificial Colors

● Less 1/10 Percent Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate (As Preservatives), Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sweetener (Maltodextrin, Sucralose), Organic Hemp Oil, 100% Coconut MCT Oil, Propylene Glycol, Propylparaben (Preservative), And Hemp Extract.

● Natural and Artificial Sweeteners

Lab Results

● Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

● Free 2-Day Express Shipping on all orders above $100.

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy on unopened applicable products

Website Experience

● Diamond CBD’s website is fun and youthful and has a dedicated tab for Delta 8 products.

5. MOONWLKR Mango Kush Delta 8 THC Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

MOONWLKR Mango Kush Delta 8 THC Gummies are super juicy and the perfect texture. They have a wide range of unique flavors including Sour Blue Dream and Limoncello Haze. MOONWLKR does third-party testing for the purity and potency of their Delta 8 extract and their gummies are vegan-friendly, but unfortunately they have a couple of artificial ingredients.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 250 mg, 650 mg

Flavors

● Mango Kush

● Blue Dream Berry

● Sour Strawberry Diesel

● Pineapple Express

● Watermelon Zkittlez

● Multi flavor: Sour Blue Dream, Pineapple Mango Kush, Purple Punch, & Limoncello Haze.

Ingredients

● Delta 8 Hemp Extract and terpenes

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Sunflower oil

● Pectin

● Water

● Flavoring

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial coloring

Lab Results

● Universal Diagnostic Labs

Shipping Policy

● Shipped within 2-4 business days from the date of purchase

● Do not ship products to Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, or Washington

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days

● Return shipping costs are paid for by the customer

Website Experience

● MOONWLKR’s website has a nice layout and is a pleasure to visit for your Delta 8 gummy needs.

6. Finest Labs Strawberry Delta 8 Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

Finest Labs is a relatively new company to the Delta 8 scene, but they’re ahead of the game when it comes to ethical and sustainable practices. They use 100% natural ingredients in their products, and although they currently only have one flavor option for Delta 8 gummies on offer, Finest Labs Strawberry Delta 8 Gummies are delicious enough that we can look past the lack of variety.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 750 mg

Flavors

● Strawberry

Ingredients

● Not listed on the website

● Vegan-Friendly

Lab Results

● COA upon request

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping on all orders over $150

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days

Website Experience

● Finest Labs has a fairly standard website that’s easy enough to navigate. Finding their gummies is fast and easy.

7. Binoid Green Apple Candy Premium Delta 8 Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

Binoid Green Apple Candy Premium Delta 8 Gummies are seriously mouth-watering, and they have two other equally delectable flavor options: Peach Dream and Strawberry Bliss. Not only do these gummies taste amazing, but they also offer a strong dose of happiness and relaxation. Binoid uses USA-grown Delta 8 extract, and they make their gummies vegan-friendly as well.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 300 & 500mg

Flavors

● Green Apple Candy

● Peach Dream

● Strawberry Bliss

Ingredients

● Glucose Syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled Water

● Pectin, Delta-8 (Aerial Parts) 500 mg

● Natural and Artificial Flavor

● Natural and Artificial Colors

● Citric Acid

● Sodium Citrate.

Lab Results

● Encore Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping arriving in 3-7 business days

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy on unopened applicable products

Website Experience

● Binoid’s website feels a little unorganized, but we love that they post a ton of useful information about Delta 8 and their products.

8. DELTA EFFEX Premium D-8 Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

DELTA EFFEX Delta 8 Gummies come in a rainbow pack so you can try all of their fun fruity flavors, including a “mystery” flavor included in every package. These gummies boast all-natural ingredients and are a dose of relaxation but are also said to help increase focus. DELTA EFFEX uses all natural ingredients, but unfortunately, their Delta 8 gummies are not suitable for vegans.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Extract Type

● Delta 8 THC 200 mg

Flavors

● Strawberry

● Green Apple

● Mango

● Blue Razz

● Mystery

Ingredients

● Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Corn Syrup

● Sugar

● Vegetable Oil

● Gelatin

● Carnauba Leaf Wax

● Pectin (Derived from Fruits)

● Water

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural Flavors

● Food Coloring

● Natural Hemp Oil

Lab Results

● Kaycha Labs

Shipping Policy

● $3.89. flat rate shipping

● Do not ship products to Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, or Washington

Return & Refund Policies

● No refunds, exchanges, or returns are allowed. All sales are final

Website Experience

● DELTA EFFEX’s website is slightly cluttered, but they dedicate a ton of space for useful information and research about Delta 8. It’s helpful for those wanting to know more about this cannabinoid and its uses.

9. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

Koi CBD’s Delta 8 Gummies come in five yummy fruity flavors including watermelon, strawberry, lime, mango, and blue-razz. Koi CBD uses Delta 8 extract farmed in the USA, and they conduct third-party lab testing for over one hundred kinds of contaminants, which is super impressive! Vegans can also enjoy these Delta 8 gummies, even though they do contain some artificial coloring.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Flavors

● Watermelon

● Lime

● Mango

● Strawberry

● Blue-Razz

Ingredients

● Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC

● Sugar

● Corn Syrup

● Pectin

● Sunflower Oil

● Water

● Flavoring

● Sodium Citrate

● Sodium Acid Sulfate

● Citric Acid

● Natural and Artificial food coloring

● Plant-derived terpenes

Lab Results

● Verde Laboratory

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $35

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds for products that are at least half full

Website Experience

● Koi CBD’s website could use some reorganization, as it’s quite confusing to navigate, and finding what you’re looking for can be a bit of a challenge.

10. Hometown Hero Blueberry Delta 8 Gummies

Product & Brand Highlights

Hometown Hero is an admirable Delta 8 company because they give back to veterans with every Delta 8 sale. Their charitability makes them a company you can feel good about supporting. They also took home second place in a High Times magazine 2021 ranking, so you know you’re getting a good product.

While these gummies are definitely potent and delicious, their ingredients are not posted online. They do conduct independent lab testing for cannabinoid levels, but they lose marks for failing to test for contaminants.

Hemp Source

● USA-grown hemp

Ingredients

● Delta 8

● Unlisted Ingredients, but vegan and gluten-free

Flavors

● Blueberry

Lab Results

● Green Leaf Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $50

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds for unused products within 30 days of purchase

Website Experience

● Hometown Hero’s website is full of great and useful product information and is a breeze to navigate. Overall, it’s a pleasant shopping experience.

