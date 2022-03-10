10 Best Supplements for Inflammation

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are few things more annoying and potentially life-threatening than unmanaged chronic inflammation. Inflammation can occur anywhere on the body from your wrists and fingers to the blood vessels feeding your heart. As such, it is important that you learn to recognize the symptoms of inflammation and be proactive in managing them in order to maximize your quality of life. We all know what inflammation feels like, the burning sensation and puffiness in our joints and muscles that just don’t seem to go away no matter how much we try.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. There are a wide variety of medications and treatments available that can help reduce inflammation in just a matter of minutes. However, most modern medications that deal with inflammation come with severe side effects that can be debilitating if they occur. As such, having an all-natural solution on hand may be the right call depending on your specific medical situation.

It is with that in mind that our team of experienced product reviewers has scoured the Internet to find you 10 of the best all-natural supplements that tackle inflammation and help you start living your best life. We start off with a list that was several pages long and slowly whittle it down thanks to the help of online reviews and an eagle-focused eye looking to bring you the best value propositions possible.

As such, we are proud to have the opportunity to bring to you 10 of the best supplements for inflammation available to consumers in the United States. Before we get started, we should direct your attention to the top three companies we have found during our diligent search:

● Elm & Rye

● MegaFood

● Standard Process

Finding the best support you need in order to tackle your inflammation issues shouldn’t be a monumental challenge. Elm & Rye offers you the opportunity to enjoy relief from your inflammation and the pain it causes with its effective and easy-to-take turmeric. This health supplement is backed by decades of experience reported by users worldwide and has been diligently studied by scientists curious about the powerful effects turmeric can have on helping the human body heal from injuries and the resultant inflammation.

Turmeric has been shown to support joint health and is very beneficial to the cardiovascular system. Many dietitians recommend ingesting spices like these on a regular basis to help your body stay as healthy as possible without having to turn to medications that can result in severe side effects. However, we have to be clear about one thing – we are not medical professionals, always seek out the opinion of a medical specialist before choosing to take a health supplement over a prescription given to you by your doctor. Additionally, there are a few medications that interact negatively with turmeric. As such, it is a good idea that you take the time to speak with your doctor before adding turmeric to your daily regimen.

Elm & Rye is among the most well-known companies in the health supplement market thanks to its dedication to providing its customers with high-quality products that are guaranteed to be completely filled to the rim with the ingredients listed on the label. As such, it was with high expectations that we took home several bottles to see how they impacted our life during our two-week trial period. Our goal was to see if the amount of inflammation we experienced was lessened while using this health supplement. And to be honest, we were surprised by how effective it was. We took it every day as directed and notice that the normal amounts of inflammation we had to deal with during our day were lessened by a considerable magnitude. Considering each bottle of 30 tablets can be had for a low price of $44.99, we can wholeheartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking to take advantage of turmeric in their fight against inflammation.

2 – MegaFood

Turmeric is a well-known spice that has been shown in many studies to help reduce inflammation in the joints and throughout the body. As such, it is a popular ingredient to include in health supplements that target inflammation and joint pain. MegaFood offers this powerful spice in an easy to enjoy capsule that’s perfect for taking on the go. A 30-day supply, 60 capsules, can be had for just $12.60. As such, is one of the most affordable options that you will find in this review.

With this low price and promise of powerful ingredients, we took home several jars and tried it out over the course of two weeks. During that time, we did everything we could to stimulate inflammation in our joints and muscles. We exercised, walk great distances, and even roughhoused with the kids. All things we have avoided in the past due to inflammation rearing its ugly head immediately afterward.

We found that, when taking it as directed every day, we experienced less inflammation than what we were accustomed to before the trial period. It was amazing to see how well it worked and how well it improved our daily lives as we no longer had to worry about inflammation. It was like we were 20 years younger! As such, we wholeheartedly recommend this brand to anyone looking for an affordable and easy to enjoy health supplement that targets inflammation.

3 – Standard Process’ Hemp Oil Complex

There are two ways to deal with inflammation. The first is to target the symptoms as they occur, fighting each stab of pain and sore muscle as it comes along. The second is to target the neurological processes that cause inflammation in the first place. CBD oil is well-known for quieting down the neural processes that cause inflammation making it a vital tool in any medicine cabinet.

All you have to do is take two of these capsules every day and the very processes that cause inflammation will be quieted down allowing you to live your life to the fullest without having to worry about the pain and heat that comes with inflammation.

It is with this in mind that we started our journey with this particular health supplement. And we are not kidding about the journey, considering we had to visit a local CBD store in order to find it stocked and ready since we couldn’t order any online. The price was reasonable, though we imagine that varies between each establishment, and as such we are not factoring it into our review.

We were pleased to see that this CBD product was effective in helping prevent inflammation when taken before engaging in exercise or other fun activities that often result in us feeling pain in our joints and muscles. Additionally, the effect built up over the course of several days until we were able to engage in all of the activities we have been putting off. As such, we can easily recommend this brand to anyone who can find it at their local CBD store. You can find out which stores in your area stock it by going to Standard Process’ website.

4 – Garden of Life Wobenzym N Tablets

Finding the right health supplement to tackle joint pain and inflammation doesn’t have to be a monumental challenge. Garden of Life has one the most effective all-natural health supplements available in the United States backed by decades of research and millions of customer reviews. The main active ingredient, Wobenzym N, has been shown to be very effective in helping relieve joint pain caused by inflammation and arthritis starting with the first dose. All you need to do is open the bottle and take out between 1 to 3 capsules, depending upon the severity of the information, and rest assured that the pain and soreness will be gone soon.

Each bottle contains 33 three pill doses, perfect for those that deal with inflammation on a daily basis. The price is an affordable $41.99, making this an opportunity too good to pass up.

We took home several bottles and tried it out over two weeks. During that time, we noticed that our inflammation was easier to control and that we felt less pain in our joints. We were quite pleased with the results and wholeheartedly recommend that you consider trying out this brand when it comes time for you to choose a health supplement to tackle your inflammation woes.

5 – New Chapter Zyflamend

Are you looking for an all-natural herbal remedy for your inflammation and joint pain? New Chapter may have the solution for you with its effective and pure blend of all-natural herbs that are promised to help you start living your best life. All you need to do is order a jar and take a dose. Within minutes you will be experiencing relief from inflammation and joint pain that typically only comes with prescription medication. At least that was our experience when we tried it out over the course of two weeks.

Each jar can be had for just $32 and comes with enough capsules to cover 30 days of treatment. While our trial period was significantly shorter, just two weeks, we still had the opportunity to judge the effectiveness of this herbal remedy with regard to our inflammation and joint pain.

We were quite pleased that New Chapter was proactive with us and suggested that we augment the capsules with a bit of ginger if we engage in strenuous exercise, though we found that it wasn’t necessary most of the time. We were quite pleased to discover that this herbal remedy was able to help us deal with inflammation in both its acute and chronic forms.

That, in addition to its amazingly low price, makes this an easy-to-recommend health supplement for anyone conferred all-natural solution to their inflammation and joint pain woes.

6 – MegaRed Advanced 4 in 1

Krill oil has proven to be among the most popular over-the-counter remedies for inflammation and joint pain available to people in the United States. And with good reason, due to his track record of being able to help address the underlying causes of inflammation while treating the symptoms directly. MegaRed 4 in 1 is packed to the gills with a healthy combination of fish oil and high absorption krill oil. As such, there are plenty of the healthy omega-3 fatty acids that all of our doctors have been encouraging us to increase in our diets.

Each jar of 80 softgels can be had for just $27 and is available at your local Walmart, making this an easy item to add to your next shopping list. We picked up several bottles from our local Walmart and took them home to test over two-week period. During that time, we push our bodies to the limit in order to see how effective this brand of health supplements truly was in preventing and treating inflammation.

We are pleased to say that the sterling reputation of krill oil has been proven once again. We were able to quickly and easily treat inflammation as it arose while resting assured that, as the krill and fish oil built up in our system, the amount of inflammation we will experience in the future would decrease. It is this experience that has led us to believe that this is a good brand to consider when it comes time to choose a health supplement to tackle your inflammation woes.

7 – Bulletproof’s Curcumin Max

Everyday activities such as eating, stress, and exercise can cause inflammation throughout your entire body. As such, it is important to take a holistic approach when it comes to dealing with inflammation. That is where the amazing supplement by Bulletproof comes into play. Made with all-natural plant-based ingredients, this health supplement includes everything you need to properly control and minimize the inflammation process. The ingredients include Boswellia, ginger, Stephania, and turmeric meaning that you are going to enjoy the health benefits that come from using some of the most effective herbs known to man.

We tried it out over the course of two weeks. We exercised, played sports, and did chores around the house that typically causes inflammation all with the goal of having the opportunity to use this herbal supplement. We are quite pleased to say that this supplement was able to deal with the inflammation we experienced quickly and effectively. Since each jar, which comes with 60 capsules, is just $31.96, we have no qualms recommending that you try out this brand.

8 – CBD American Shaman

This is the first of three products that come as an ointment and we left it for last intentionally, considering that these products are meant to be used after the inflammation process has started. CBD American Shaman is a well-known company that has been active in the CBD marketplace since its legalization back in 2004. As such, the company has plenty of experience in crafting effective CBD products targeting a wide range of use cases from anxiety to inflammation.

Our two-week trial started with each of us receiving a jar with the expressed order to use it every time we felt sore or had to deal with an inflamed muscle/joint. During that time, we did everything possible to push our bodies to the limit. We played sports. The exercise heavily. We even did all those chores we have been putting off due to the fact that it always made our backs sore to bend down. Each time, inflammation popped up as expected and each time, we treated it with the cream. We are pleased to report that this CBD ointment was useful in treating our pain and inflammation at the same speed, and same effectiveness as with over-the-counter medications. Considering each jar costs a mere $59.99, you should heavily consider ordering a bottle to keep in your medicine cabinet.

9 – Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Ointment

Charlotte’s Web has a storied reputation in the CBD community due to its focus on providing high-quality CBD-derived products at reasonable prices. This holds true with its arthritis aches and pain relief ointment which is available for a one-time purchase price of $29.99 or with a monthly subscription of $23.99. This brand is particularly well-known among members of our product review team due to its habit of appearing in the top 10 list of many health products we have encountered over the last couple of years.

We took home several containers of this CBD cream and did our best to put it through its paces. Exercises, chores, sports, and more were all on the top of our to-do list during the two weeks we had with this product. We were amazed by how effective it was at treating the incidental aches and pains that we encountered during our normal day-to-day life. When it comes to inflammation, we were even more astounded due to how quickly and easily it dealt with both inflammations in our joints and in our muscles. We wholeheartedly recommend that you consider ordering a bottle to keep in your purse or briefcase just in case you need it during the day.

10 – Penguin CBD Cream

Are you looking for a health supplement that can easily and quickly treat pain caused by inflammation in your muscles and joints? Penguin CBD may have the answer for you thanks to its effective and easy-to-use CBD cream. Available for an affordable $55 per jar, or for $44 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, this CBD ointment is right in the sweet spot with regards to price and quality. We took home several jars and used them whenever we experienced pain or inflammation. During the course of our two-week trial, we lived life to its fullest and turned to this jar on more than one occasion.

As such, we had plenty of opportunities to judge the effectiveness of the screen ourselves. And we found that it was truly effective in dealing with inflammation and pain, both in joints and in muscles. It worked quickly as well, with the results being felt within seconds of rubbing it into our skin. As such, we grow bolder with each day until we were doing things that we considered and possible before starting the trial. We were exercising, going on long jogs, and tackling even the most annoying of household chores with ease. All without pain and inflammation getting in the way. We wholeheartedly recommend that you consider this brand especially if you consider it an acute treatment to be used in conjunction with some of the other items on this list.