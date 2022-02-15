Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Many people suffer from bloating on a regular basis and finding relief can be difficult. Probiotics are one possible solution, and there are many different types available. This article will explore the 10 best probiotics for bloating, based on research and customer reviews.

Bloating is a common complaint more among women than men, especially in the last half of their menstrual cycle. While bloating has no serious risks associated with it, many women find that they can alleviate or prevent bloating by taking prebiotics and probiotic supplements.

In fact, these two supplements are not only great for preventing bloating, but they can also help balance your digestive system, improve immune function and even give you an edge in losing weight.

While probiotic supplements are usually taken after eating to aid digestion, many women find that they also take them in the mornin to reduce bloating throughout the day. Read on for our list of 10 best prebiotics and probiotics for bloating.

What types of probiotics are there?

There are many different types of probiotics including pills, powder sachets, and liquid. Similarly, there are a variety of strains which is why one supplement may work better for you than another — not everyone's digestive system is the same.

10 Best Probiotics for Bloating

1. Elm & Rye Probiotic

2. Phillips’ Colon Health Daily Probiotic

3. Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotics

4. DrFormulas’ Nexabiotic Advanced Multi Probiotic

5. Align Probiotic Digestive Support

6. Nature’s Bounty Probiotic GX

7. Stonehenge Health Dynamic Biotics

8. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

9. 60 Billion Probiotics by Physician’s Choice

10. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

What causes stomach bloating?

Stomach bloating is a common digestive complaint. It occurs when the stomach becomes swollen and filled with gas, often resulting in abdominal pain and discomfort, feeling like you need to unbutton your pants after eating, and the inability to fit into your favorite pair of jeans.

The two most likely causes of bloating are poor digestion and overeating. If you don’t digest your food properly, then the undigested food will ferment and cause gas that builds up in your intestines. You may also be eating too much or eating fast, which means you feel full before you have a chance to digest all of the food you ate.

Some things that can cause poor digestion are dehydration, excessive stress, antibiotics, and food allergies. You may also lack digestive enzymes or be low in stomach acid. If you drink carbonated drinks too often, overeat high-fat foods or eat refined sugars, then your body can't digest everything properly.

Looking at your eating habits can help you determine how to improve digestion. Plus, if you take steps to reduce bloating, then it may be easier for your body to digest food and process nutrients.

Bloating symptoms

If you suffer from stomach bloating often, then you may also experience some of these symptoms:

● Abdominal pain and discomfort, especially after eating

● Feeling like you can’t button your pants or do up your zipper

● The sensation of a swollen stomach

● Flatulence and burping

● Loss of appetite

You don’t always need to see a doctor if you experience bloating because it is not typically a serious health risk. The discomfort usually can be managed with over-the-counter medications or supplements.

How do probiotics help bloating?

Probiotics are live bacteria supplements that are available in the form of capsules or powders. You can find them in the health food aisle at your local pharmacy, pharmacy, or supermarket.

Probiotics are found naturally in our bodies, but when taken as a supplement they help to improve digestion by breaking down food and getting rid of excess gas. Studies have shown that taking probiotics can improve digestive symptoms like bloating, flatulence, and abdominal pain.

Meanwhile, prebiotics are non-digestible carbohydrates that act as the food source for probiotics. They nourish good bacteria in your gut to help them thrive. Prebiotics can improve digestion by feeding friendly bacteria like Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Streptococcus. They can also reduce digestive symptoms like bloating, stomach pain and discomfort, and flatulence.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye.

Elm & Rye's Probiotic Formula is a daily supplement that contains 14 probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus DDS-1 (DDS-1), a beneficial bacteria that improves digestion and reduces gas, bloating, and abdominal pain.

Elm & Rye's formula is also gluten free and vegan-friendly with no added preservatives or artificial ingredients. Plus, it doesn’t need refrigeration, so you can take it anywhere on the go.

2.Phillips’ Colon Health Daily Probiotic

Image courtesy Bayer

Phillips’ Colon Health contains probiotics that help increase your body’s ability to absorb vital nutrients while destroying bad bacteria in the gut.

Phillips’ colon health supplement also reduces constipation, bloating, gas, heartburn, diarrhea, and cramping. It is a safe alternative to other over the counter medications for constipation and abdominal pain.

3.Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotics

Image courtesy Schiff

Digestive Advantage's formula is a daily supplement that contains 14 probiotics and prebiotics ingredients. It increases your body’s ability to absorb vital nutrients while destroying bad bacteria in the gut.

It reduces bloating, diarrhea, cramping, and gas caused by digestive issues like IBS and food allergies.

4.DrFormulas Nexabiotic Advanced Multi Probiotic

Image courtesy DrFormulas

DrFormulas Nexabiotic contains 14 probiotics strains to improve digestion, reduce bloating and stomach pain. This probiotic for bloating formula is gluten-free and contains prebiotics to nourish good bacteria in the gut.

5.Align Probiotic Digestive Support

Image courtesy Align

Align's probiotic contains 10 different strains of friendly bacteria, including Bifidobacterium infantis 35624. Bifidobacterium helps with bloating and the overall digestive system function.

6.Nature’s Bounty Probiotic GX

Image courtesy Nature’s Bounty

Nature's Bounty GX is a daily supplement that contains 8 probiotic strains. It improves the body’s ability to absorb vital nutrients while destroying bad bacteria in the gut.

GX contains prebiotics to nourish good bacteria and improve IBS symptoms like bloating gas and abdominal pain.

7.Stonehenge Health Dynamic Biotics

Image courtesy Stonehenge

Stonehenge's Dynamic Probiotics contains all natural ingredients including prebiotics, vitamins, and minerals. It improves digestion to reduce bloating, stomach pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

Dynamic Biotics also reduces IBS symptoms like excess gas and abdominal discomfort.

8.1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Image courtesy 1MD

1MD’s Complete Probiotics contains 14 strains of probiotics and prebiotics. It increases your body’s ability to absorb vital nutrients, fight off bad bacteria in the gut, and reduce digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, stomach pain, and flatulence caused by IBS.

9.60 Billion Probiotics by Physician’s Choice

Image courtesy Physicians Choice

Physicians Choice 60 Billion Probiotics contains 5 probiotic strains and prebiotics. It increases your body’s ability to absorb vital nutrients and destroy bad bacteria that can cause IBS symptoms like bloating, gas, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

10.Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

Image courtesy Culturelle

Culturelle's Digestive Probiotic is a daily supplement that contains 3 highly active probiotics to improve digestion and reduce gas, bloating, cramping, and abdominal pain caused by IBS.

Culturelle is a well-researched brand that has been clinically improved to help with bloating, gas, and IBS symptoms.

How to choose the best probiotics for bloating?

Probiotics usually come in a bottle and can be taken once a day with a glass of water. However, the dose per capsule or serving may vary depending on the specific probiotic supplement that you choose.

Some probiotics are high potency, meaning they have more active live cultures than other brands. Other formulas contain different strains of probiotics that work better with certain symptoms, like bloating.

If you are wondering how to choose the best probiotics for bloating, it is important to read the label carefully and take your time researching different brands. Probiotics can be found in many grocery stores or online through retailers like the 10 best probiotics for bloating we featured in this article.

Are there any foods that can help with bloating?

Yes, there are certain foods that can help with bloating. Foods high in fiber help push bulk through the intestines, reducing bloating. They also reduce gas and increase bowel movements to prevent constipation. Soluble fiber absorbs water and becomes a thick gel-like substance that helps food pass through your system faster for better digestion.

Examples of foods high in soluble fiber include:

● oatmeal

● beans

● pears

● apples

● potatoes

● oat bran cereal

● apricots

Do probiotics have side effects?

There are different types of probiotics and each one has a different effect on your body.

If you have an allergy to dairy, look for capsules that contain lactose-free strains like Bifidobacterium animalis or Lactobacillus acidophilus. Non-dairy probiotics like saccharomyces boulardii can be taken by anyone who is lactose intolerant.

The most commonly reported side effect of probiotics include bloating, gas, stomach pain, and diarrhea. However, this sometimes occurs because the body is adjusting to the good bacteria in your system. This may last up to one week or more while it gets used to the new bacteria.

If the side effects become too negative, consult your doctor to see if you should stop taking probiotics or switch to a different supplement that is more suitable for your body.

Should I take probiotics for bloating every day?

Probiotic supplements can be taken daily as long as your doctor recommends them. However, if you find that the side effects are too much for you to handle, take a break from probiotics and talk to your doctor about what you can do next.

Some people with IBS find that 30 consecutive days of taking probiotics works best for them before they need to give their body a break.

If you are looking for how to take probiotics, just follow the dosage instructions on the label and continue taking as long as your doctor recommends.

Can I take probiotics with other medications?

Yes, generally there is no reason that you cannot take probiotics with most other medications.

However, it is important to always talk to your doctor before taking any supplements when you are on prescriptions. Certain medications can cause problems with certain types of probiotics so be sure your doctor knows everything about the medications you take before adding in a probiotic supplement.

What are some other ways I can relieve my bloating?

There are many different ways that you can relieve bloating. Below we'll share some of the best options you can incorporate into your life along with one of the probiotics for bloating we've featured.

Exercise

Exercise can help reduce gas in many people who have IBS or any type of digestive disorder. It is important to talk to your doctor about what kind of exercises are right for your body and which ones you should avoid if you are experiencing symptoms like bloating, diarrhea, or constipation.

Try Yoga

Yoga is also a great form of exercise you can try to help reduce bloating. Yoga positions like the cat position (when you arch your back up like a cat) or boat pose (the yoga pose where you balance on your sit bones with your knees bent and feet pressed together out in front of you) can help stretch out the stomach and strengthen the core, easing gas.

Chew Gum

Chewing gum can help get your gastrointestinal tract moving by improving peristalsis, the rhythmic muscle contractions of your intestines that push food through your system. Chew sugarless gum at least 20 minutes after you eat for the best results.

Get More Sleep

Getting enough sleep is important for your digestion as it helps your body recover after a long day. Lack of sleep can increase stress levels, and this can hinder the digestive process which can cause problems like bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

Try Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is great at binding to harmful toxins in the body that can cause gas, bloating and other digestive problems. Activated charcoal works best when it is taken with plenty of water to help your stomach process it faster.

Eat More Fiber

Fiber-rich foods like brown rice, flax seeds, salad greens, barley, quinoa, artichokes, apples are great sources of fiber and can help reduce gas and bloating.

How long should I take probiotics for bloating before I see results?

Everyone's body responds differently to different supplements so it is difficult to say exactly how long you should be waiting before you start seeing effects from the supplement.

Some people may start to feel better within a few days of taking their probiotics for bloating, but others may need to wait up to two weeks before they feel any improvement. If there are no changes after several weeks you should consult your doctor about what other options you can try to relieve your bloating.

If one probiotic supplement doesn't seem effective, it's best to discuss this with your doctor. Just because one probiotic doesn't work for you, it does not mean all probiotics are ineffective. There could be other factors at play including your diet, lifestyle, and stress levels that affect how well the supplement works for you.

You can also try taking a different type of probiotic which might work better for your system. The whole point of taking supplements is to be proactive about your health and support your body in any way you can during these routine check-ups with your doctor.

Some of the best probiotics for bloating include: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium lactis, and Streptococcus thermophilus.

How can I find affordable probiotics?

If you're looking for a great probiotic for bloating that is affordable, you can try a quality supplement from your local health food store.

However, if you are interested in trying out some of the top performing probiotics on the market today, these are our suggestions:

Probiotics For Bloating

1. Elm & Rye Probiotic

2. Phillips’ Colon Health Daily Probiotic

3. Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotics

4. DrFormulas Nexabiotic Advanced Multi Probiotic

5. Align Probiotic Digestive Support

6. Nature’s Bounty Probiotic GX

7. Stonehenge Health Dynamic Biotics

8. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

9. 60 Billion Probiotics by Physician’s Choice

10. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

What happens when you start taking probiotics?

When you start taking probiotics, bacteria gets to work quickly. They are living organisms after all and need some time to adjust to their new environment before they can begin helping your gut microbiome.

It can take anywhere from several days to several weeks for the good bacteria in your probiotic supplement to reach high enough numbers in your digestive tract where they can have a positive effect on your digestive health.

It is also important to remember that probiotics work best when taken in conjunction with prebiotic foods which are high in fiber and promote the growth of good bacteria.

How much should I expect to spend on my daily probiotics?

The price for supplements varies depending on the ingredients, the type of probiotic, and the brand.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when trying to find a cheap but quality supplement: for example, buying a large quantity can save you money in the long run.

Also, remember that you don't have to buy the most expensive one on your local store shelf. The supplements that are priced higher than others don't necessarily mean they are better.

Other factors like where the product is manufactured, how many strains of bacteria it contains, etc., can affect its price. Some brands may charge more for their probiotics simply because they have sought out high quality ingredients and put a lot of research into making sure their supplement is effective.

Do probiotics make you poop?

The short answer to this question is yes, probiotics make you poop.

There are a lot of misconceptions about what probiotics actually do for your body. In reality, they help maintain the balance between good and bad bacteria in your system which helps keep everything moving through your digestive tract normally.

As a result, people who take daily probiotics may find that they go to the bathroom more often than normal.

This is a good sign and means that your body is getting rid of extra waste and toxins that have built up over time. Going to the bathroom more often can be uncomfortable for some people, but it should not cause any pain or discomfort in most cases.

Do probiotics detox your body?

Probiotics don't necessarily detox your body, but they can support the normal function of your digestive system and help you maintain a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria.

As a result, your body may become more efficient at removing toxins through regular pooping.

What is the best time to take probiotics?

While it doesn't necessarily matter what time of day you take a probiotic, it's probably a good idea to give yourself some time to adjust before going to bed.

Taking a probiotic supplement just before bed is not advised because your body needs some time to rest and recover from the day. This will allow the beneficial bacteria in your supplement to have enough time to reach a high presence in your gut without being slowed down by other body processes.

Can probiotics cause weight loss?

Probiotics can cause weight loss because they help maintain a healthy balance of good and bad microbes in your digestive system. One way they do this is by making it so that you feel full after eating a meal, which can prevent overeating and unnecessary snacking.

In addition to promoting a healthy metabolism, probiotics may promote the breakdown of fat cells.

Is it safe to take probiotics during pregnancy?

Most experts say that it is perfectly fine to take probiotics during pregnancy because your baby gets their first dose of healthy bacteria from you when they are born through breast milk or vaginal delivery.

Your gut health will be directly related to how well your own digestive system and immune system are operating, which means that you need to take care of yourself during pregnancy.

Can you get probiotics through food?

Yes, it's possible to get probiotics through your diet since certain foods naturally contain healthy bacteria. Fermented foods like sauerkraut and miso soup are good examples of how eating some types of foods can greatly benefit your digestive system.

However, you would need to eat large amounts to get the same benefits as a supplement because food doesn't contain very many bacteria to begin with. If you are trying to replace one of your daily supplements with fermented foods, it probably isn't going to be enough if that is the only change that you make.

In conclusion, it is very important that you maintain a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria in order to eliminate digestive issues like bloating and gas. You can help this process by taking a daily probiotic supplement, incorporating more prebiotic foods into your diet, and drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day.

When shopping for daily probiotics it's best to buy in bulk and look for a large selection of good bacteria strains, as this will give you the most benefit. Finally, always check with your doctor before taking any supplements.