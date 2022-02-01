10 Best Probiotics

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Taking care of your health shouldn’t be a monumental endeavor. All you need to do is make small changes gradually and see things improve day by day. One of the best things you can do, besides exercise, is to take care of your gut.

Now how can you do that? You can eat right, eat in moderation, and strive to do exercises that help build up the muscles protecting and supporting your gut. All simple things that can go a long way to helping you live your best life. But what if we told you there is something in your gut that determines how successful you will be?

Inside everyone’s digestive system are billions of bacteria that break down the food we eat, making the nutrients available to our bodies in return for safe harbor and food for themselves. Usually, these microbes just do their thing and help you process every bite you eat. However, there are times when they stop working as well as they should.

The result of this is bloating, gas, an upset stomach, and even illness. The causes of the problem are varied, from medication and illness to a sudden change of diet. But the easiest and most straightforward solution is to replace your gut bacteria with a healthier mixture through the use of probiotics.

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics are a catch-all term used to describe healthy bacteria consumed with the intention of improving your digestive health. It comes in a variety of forms, from powders you mix into drinks to capsules you take with your morning pills. There are even foodstuffs, such as yogurt, that come with a variety of healthy bacteria (probiotics) in them.

Most people’s digestive system collection of bacteria changes gradually over the years due to lifestyle choices and medical issues. There comes the point in many people’s lives when the colony of bacteria within them does not function as well as it should. Symptoms of this problem vary widely, going from feeling sluggish to having extreme digestive system disruptions.

At that point, it becomes a good idea to replace or supplement your existing bacterial colony with one that has been proven to be effective — thus taking a probiotic.

Why Should You Consider Using Them?

If there is one thing you take away from this article, let it be: a healthy gut biome is a happy one. Keeping the right assortment of bacteria in your gut is one of the most important things you can do when working towards having a healthy digestive system. The symptoms of a poorly behaving gut biome can range anywhere from a simple upset stomach to extreme sickness.

Additionally, probiotics do no harm. They are the bacteria you already have in your gut, working hard to help you digest everything from your favorite pudding to that piece of gum you accidentally swallowed seven years back.

When Should You Go to Visit a Doctor?

Not everything can be solved with some healthy bacteria. It is essential for you to understand your gut and spot the signs that you may need to make an appointment with your doctor. Here are some of the common signs you need to make an appointment:

Unusual Bathroom Trips

We won’t go into details here, but you know what we are talking about. Pay specific attention if you are seeing bloody or blackened stools. This is a serious sign and should be addressed immediately.

Additionally, if you suddenly go from normal to abnormal for an extended period, it would be best to schedule an appointment. Anything out of the ordinary means something has changed and should be brought up with your physician.

Extended Bouts of Gas

Occasional bouts of gas are normal. However, if you find that you are having a large amount of gas after eating, it might be a good idea to schedule an appointment with your doctor. There is a slight possibility that you may have a food sensitivity or allergy that you are not aware of.

Or it may be a sign that you need to have some probiotics. Your doctor will be able to help you figure it out.

Larger Than Normal Belly

Bloating can be a very uncomfortable experience. If you are experiencing recurring bloating that requires treatment on a regular basis then it may be wise to speak with your doctor.

There are a variety of conditions that can cause bloating. As such, it is important that you are proactive in trying to figure out the cause. A visit to your doctor will go a long way to helping you figure out the best path forward. In most cases, you might just need to adjust your diet and take some probiotics.

Pain in the Stomach

This is a serious one — seek medical care if you are experiencing severe pain in your gut. It may be a sign of infection, especially if it suddenly comes on and appears to be getting worse. Make certain to have all the details about what you have eaten and what you were doing right before the pain started.

10 Best Probiotics

Finding the right probiotic for your life shouldn’t have to be a monumental challenge. Here are 10 of the best probiotics available on the market today.

Image Courtesy of Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye are producers of many effective and affordable health supplements. One of their most well-known products is their probiotic daily supplements. The active ingredient is Lactobacillus Acidophilus, bacteria that has shown great promise in promoting both gut and immune system health.

Our team of experienced product reviewers was amazed by the high-quality capsules that were easy to take. It was easy to add this product to our daily regimen, especially for members of our team that already take pills throughout the day.

Pricing starts at an affordable $39.99 when you sign up for a monthly subscription. A one-off purchase will cost only $49.99. This makes the decision to concentrate on your gut health an affordable and easy one to make. All you need to do is visit their website and order a bottle. A healthier lifestyle decision has never before been so easy to make.

Our team found that the probiotics in these capsules helped deal with common gut issues. We experienced less gas, more regularity, and a nice boost to our energy levels. All in all, it was a good investment in our health and one we strongly recommend that you consider.

2 — Raw Probiotics Ultimate Care

Image Courtesy of The Vitamin Shoppe

With 34 probiotic strains, this health supplement is perfect for anyone wishing to develop a healthy and robust gut biome. All you need to do is take one pill with breakfast every morning and you will be well on your way to having a better digestive system, more energy, and healthier life overall.

Available for only $39.89, this bottle contains everything you need to get started on your health journey. Made with high-quality, vegetarian, ingredients, you will not only be helping yourself but be making a stand for sustainable living and environmental friendliness to boot.

Our team of experienced product reviewers was delighted to take these supplements home for a week. There, they quickly added them to their daily lives. It was easy to take these small capsules right when we got up in the morning. They were flavorless and easy to swallow, fitting right in with our normal morning routines.

One thing we were particularly enthused by was the assurance that the pills contained no genetically modified organisms. Meaning everything is completely natural. A sure-fire hit for anyone that strives to only have all-natural products in their homes and lives.

The bacterial cultures are designed to make it easy for you to quickly correct common gut issues, leading to potentially noticeable results in just a matter of days.

3 — Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Walmart

Thanks to the included 200 mg inulin, this probiotic is designed to be a one-two punch that will help you deal with common digestive system issues with ease. All you need to do is take a single capsule and start feeling relief from common issues such as gas, bloating, and irregular bathroom experiences.

Inulin, derived from chicory among other common vegetables, fruits, and herbs, has been shown to help digestive health by promoting regularity (just like with other common forms of plant-based fiber) and a healthy digestive experience. All you need to do is take one capsule every day and watch as your digestive system slowly starts working better — providing you with more energy, a stronger immune system, and easier trips to the bathroom.

We strongly recommend this probiotic for anyone looking for an all-natural treatment for occasional digestive system issues. The price is right at just $16.88 and is available through Walmart’s online store and in-person in many locations throughout the country.

4 — RenewLife Health & Wellness Ultimate Flora Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Rite Aid

With over 25 billion live cultures and 10 probiotic strains, this probiotic health supplement is perfect for anyone looking to improve their digestive health without having to break the bank. Each bottle costs only $17.99 and contains a month’s worth of supplements. All you need to do is take a capsule in the morning and enjoy good digestive health throughout the day.

This particular probiotic has been designed for women. This means that many of the common digestive system issues women face, including bloating, constipation, and poor bathroom experiences can potentially be dealt with by taking only a single capsule alongside your other pills and supplements when you get up in the morning.

We strongly recommend this brand to anyone looking for a simple and affordable supplement that can potentially deal with many of the common digestive system woes women face.

5 — Garden of Life Doctor Formulated Probiotics

Image Courtesy of iHerb

Are you looking for a probiotic health supplement formulated by an expert on gut health? Dr. Perlmutter has worked tirelessly to create the perfect probiotic supplement for women. This product is designed to support gut and vaginal health and promote a healthy immune system.

All you need to do is take a single capsule daily and be amazed at how a simple health supplement can bolster a healthy gut biome. You will shortly be dealing with less gas, bloating, and fewer irregular trips to the restroom.

Our team of reviewers took home a couple of bottles of this supplement and integrated them into their daily lives. Within a few weeks, they started noticing many health benefits that extended beyond the usual digestive system issues. One member of our team developed a nice boost to her energy levels, helping her achieve her fitness and life goals with ease.

Now, we are not saying that this is a miracle supplement. But when used in conjunction with other health-boosting measures you can potentially start living a vastly happier and healthier life. All starting with taking a single capsule in the morning after you get done brushing your teeth.

6 — Swanson’s Probiotics for Daily Wellness

Image Courtesy of Swanson Vitamins

Having trouble finding the right brand of probiotic for you and your family? Swanson Vitamins has decades of experience crafting amazing health supplements perfect for every need.

One of their most well-reviewed products happens to be their probiotic. And the reason is quite clear — all you need to do is take two very small capsules when you wake up in the morning and start enjoying a day filled with the simple joy of not having to worry about your digestive health.

Swanson Vitamins is proud to offer one of the best probiotics on the market. And at an affordable price as well, offering a 30-day supply for only $3.91. We strongly recommend this brand for anyone looking to get started on their health supplement journey. The reason is simple: it is the best value proposition among any of the supplements we have reviewed.

Our team was skeptical of this product at first. After all, with such a low price there just had to be something wrong with it. We took several bottles home and tried them out for a fortnight. During that two-week period, we noticed many of the same benefits that come with more expensive options, including better trips to the bathroom and fewer incidents of bloating/gas.

7 — Physician’s Choice Probiotics

Image Courtesy of Physician’s Choice

Looking for an affordable probiotic that can help you improve your digestive health? Physician’s Choice Probiotic has been carefully formulated to help you achieve your digestive system health goals. All you need to do is take a capsule with breakfast and start living your best life.

Each capsule contains over 60 billion live cultures of 10 different strains of bacterial, all carefully selected due to their proven ability to foster a healthy gut biome. This is a perfect supplement for anyone dealing with occasional gas, bloating, or irregular experiences in the restroom.

Beyond the probiotics, each capsule contains a special fiber blend designed to boost regularity without having you resort to nasty drink mixes or whole-grain muffins.

Our team of reviewers was delighted with the results of taking this supplement. In just a matter of days, they started experiencing the positive health benefits that come with taking a probiotic supplement. They were more regular, had more energy, and didn’t have to worry about bloating or gas as often.

Much like with other probiotics we have reviewed, taking a single capsule a day was all that was needed. This makes this supplement one of the easiest ways to go about improving your health and daily life.

8 — Align Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Walmart

Are you tired of probiotic supplements that promise mountains but deliver molehills? Why not try Align Probiotic? This particular brand promises to naturally help with occasional abdominal discomfort, gas and bloating while supporting a healthy digestive system.

This brand has thousands of happy reviews by people throughout the country. And the reason is simple: it does what it says on the box. All you need is to take a single capsule in the morning and you will be able to relax with the knowledge that your digestive system is getting the support it needs.

Our team of reviewers was quite pleased with the capsules. They were smaller than other brands and easy to take. They were also easy to open, a boon for anyone that has trouble taking normal pills or capsules. All you need to do is twist the capsule and dump the contents onto your morning breakfast or drink. Within days you will start feeling your best (assuming your digestive system was the culprit of you not feeling amazing) and have the energy you need to tackle anything life throws your way.

Thanks to its low price of $26.86, we can full-heartedly recommend this brand for anyone looking to dip their toes into the health supplement world.

9 — GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

Image Courtesy of GNC

With its eight strains of clinically studied probiotics, this brand of health supplement has been designed from the ground up to provide you with an amazing experience starting with the first capsule.

Our team of reviewers was already familiar with the GNC brand before trying out this particular probiotic health supplement. And the reason is simple — this brand is represented in stores located in nearly every major city in the United States. It is almost impossible to go to the mall without walking past one of their storefronts.

As such, we had high expectations when it came time to test this particular brand. During the two weeks we had this bottle in our hands we did everything we could to see how it could improve our digestive health. From eating spicy food to indulging in a lot of dairy, we didn’t hold back.

The result was quite simple: it worked. This probiotic brand helped deal with occasional gas and bloating while promoting regularity in the restroom. In short, the GNC brand is one that we found could easily be trusted.

10 — Phillips’ Colon Health Daily Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Walmart

Finding the perfect probiotic shouldn’t have to be a monumental challenge. Hundreds of companies offer probiotic supplements in stores and online throughout the country. The only problem is finding the right probiotic for you and your health needs. Bayer, one of the oldest medication producers in the world, has a proven track record of producing quality health supplements and medicines.

One of the larger brands, Phillips, has been trusted with providing quality health supplements for decades. As such, we were pleased to have the opportunity to test out this particular health supplement for a two-week period.

During that time several members of our team took home some bottles and integrated them into our daily routines. The small capsules were easy to take as-is, though one of our reviewers made a point of sprinkling it on her morning cup of yogurt.

We were all quite pleased with the end result. The probiotic helped us decrease instances of bloating and gas while making our trips to the restroom more regular.