10 Best Delta 8 Edibles of 2022

Delta 8 is one of the most popular psychoactive cannabinoids. It has recently come on the market and has proved very popular with new users who like the effects but are not used to stronger, federally scheduled marijuana. The high THC content can fool people into thinking it's not as strong as it is because users don’t experience distinctive heaviness or sluggishness.

The high THC content in Delta 8 makes it effective as an antidepressant, antispasmodic, muscle relaxant, anti-inflammatory and has even been used to relieve tension headaches. It can also be effective in treating glaucoma, constipation, nausea, appetite loss, inflammation of the bowel, bladder spasms, and many other conditions.

The legalization of marijuana has led to the rise of various kinds of pot products. Some people prefer smoking weed while others choose edibles as it is easy and convenient to use. Edibles provide a longer-lasting high, but also have their downside.

The edible effect from Delta 8 can last up to 5 hours or more. An experience that lasts for hours is great but it can also be difficult to judge your limit, especially when you are new to Delta 8 edibles.

As more states legalize marijuana, there is no doubt that even more pot products will come out in the market leading to a big array of options for users.

Top 10 Delta 8 Edibles of 2022

Bonus: Moonwlkr Delta 8 Gummies

Bonus: Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Gummies

Bonus: Exhale Wellness Delta 8 Hemp Gummies

Bonus: Diamond CBD Chill Extreme Gummies

What are Delta 8 Edibles?

Delta 8 edibles are THC-laced treats that provide a different kind of experience compared to smoking weed. A Delta 8 edible takes about 2 hours before its effects will be felt, but the effects can last up to 5 hours or more.

This is just one of the reasons why new users should cautiously take their first dose of Delta 8 edibles. Ingesting too much of the Delta 8 edibles can be dangerous and it can even result in a trip to the ER. This is because high levels of Delta 8 can have an intense “high” effect that affects your entire body.

In this article, we will examine some of the best Delta 8 edibles available on the market today. After testing around 38 different kinds of pot products, these are what we think are the top 10 Delta 8 edibles out there.

What Factors Helped Determine 10 Best Delta 8 Edibles?

When choosing the best edibles, we had to consider some factors. These include the following:

Effectiveness - A high-quality edible should last for a long period of time. The potency and how well it was designed are important in determining the effectiveness of an edible.

Price - Quality weed edibles can be very expensive compared to other forms of weed. We wanted to make sure that the products we have listed are affordable for most people.

Purchasing - It is important to purchase your weed edible from a trusted source. If you want the best Delta 8 edibles on the market, you should buy them from a high-quality and reputable vendor.

Do Delta 8 Edibles Get Me High?

Yes, Delta 8 edibles can create feelings of euphoria. Delta 8 edibles are cannabis-laced products that can affect your entire body. The effects of Delta 8 are different from smoking weed as Delta 8 slowly seeps into your system and stays there for a longer period of time.

A person who takes the edible should be able to differentiate between their regular state and when they first feel its effect. It is best to start small and take more if you feel that there is no effect. It can be difficult to tell how an edible will affect you but with practice, it becomes easier to judge your limits.

If you are not sure what Delta 8 edibles are, they are THC-infused treats like candies or gummies that slowly take effect. Delta 8 edibles can have a long-lasting effect and it is possible to feel its effects for 2 to 5 hours depending on how much you take.

How Long Does a Delta 8 Edible Last?

Delta 8 edibles have an intense effect that can last up to be 5 hours or more. Although it will take around 2 to 3 hours before its effects are felt, the full effect of the THC can be experienced after 4 hours.

As mentioned, Delta 8 edibles slowly seep into your system and this is why it takes time before you feel its full effect. The effects of Delta 8 are similar to smoking weed but since it is concentrated, you feel the high much faster.

Delta 8 Edibles vs Smoking Weed

There are many similarities and differences between smoking weed and Delta 8 edibles.

Similarities:

They can both get you high. However, when smoking weed, you can feel its effects in just a few minutes compared to when using Delta 8 edibles which need 2 to 3 hours before its effects are felt.

Delta 8 edibles and smoking weed can cause dry mouth and red eyes. There is also a possibility of experiencing paranoia with both weed and Delta 8 edibles. Delta 8 edibles may cause anxiety in some people. However, smoking weed can also occasionally cause this paranoia-like feeling even in those who have low THC tolerance levels.

There are other similarities between smoking weed and Delta 8 edibles like your increased appetite (the munchies) or difficulty in focusing while under the influence of either product.

Differences:

Delta 8 edibles are concentrated and contain more THC than marijuana. This is why it takes time before you feel its full effects compared to smoking weed, which you can feel right away.

Delta 8 edibles can be more potent than smoking weed, which means that you should be careful when taking them especially if you have low tolerance levels or are sensitive to THC.

Delta 8 edibles take longer before they start working compared to smoking weed. However, their effects can last for up to 5 hours while smoking weed generally only affects your body for 3 to 4 hours.

10 Best Delta 8 Edibles of 2022

Now that we answered some questions and shared more information about delta 8 edibles, it's time to dig deeper into each of our top 10 best delta 8 edibles of 2022.

Everest Delta 8 Gummies are known to provide long-lasting effects and are an easy way of consuming CBD. One serving contains 20 mg of THC, which provides potent effects for individuals who are new to cannabis.

Otter Space is newer on the market and making waves in the industry already. They offer a great bang for your buck with 25mg of Delta 8 per gummy which is more than the 20mg most offer. They are also highly tested to make sure you get exactly what is on the label-no more, no less, so you don’t have to worry about pesticides, heavy medals, or additives, and you know you are getting the full dose you paid for.

Summit gummies taste so good, you have to remind yourself there’s 25mg in each one and to slow down! Vegan, truly infused, and third party tested - you can be sure this potent yet affordable option will hit the mark in terms of performance and flavor.

Delta Remedys is an all-American Delta 8 brand. Delta Remedys is focused on offering premium Delta-8 products at an affordable price point. They positioned themselves in the market by offering unique products that are made from some of the best hemp plants. Delta Remedys products are 100% U.S made and are produced in state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility. Delta Remedys products are third-party lab tested and the results are published on their website.

Binoid Strawberry Bliss Gummies offer a fruity taste that makes it one of the most popular Delta 8 edibles in America. It is known to provide relaxation and euphoria, but takes longer to digest compared to other products which can make you feel tired after taking this.

Always one of our favorites, TRĒ House’s Delta-8 gummies are 100% vegan and gluten-free, made from organic, non-GMO hemp, and rigorously tested to ensure not only potency, but also purity. You can find detailed lab reports right on their website, so you know exactly what you’re getting and can trust that it’s only the very best quality. With deeply satisfying natural flavors, their gummies are a step above.

Area 52 Delta-8-THC Gummies are among the most popular products in America and can be used as an alternative to smoking weed. They produce a euphoric high that can relax your muscles and give you a sense of well-being due to its CBD content.

Finest Labs Delta-8-THC Gummies is one of the first cannabis gummies products on the market and can provide a relaxing high which can relieve pain. It can take up to 2 hours before it begins to work but once it does, expect its effects to last for several hours. This is also one of the best Delta 8 edibles for nausea.

3Chi Gummies is known for its high concentration of THC in each gummy which can provide potent effects when taken. However, it has a citrus taste that might not be appealing to some individuals who are new to cannabis edibles. It is also better when eaten 3 hours before bedtime so you can sleep well every night.

Delta 8 Pro Gummies can provide potent effects, works fast, and comes with 25 mg of THC in each gummy. However, it may take up to 2 hours before you fully feel its effects so this would be better for those who want immediate relief from pain or other types of discomfort.

Moonwlkr Delta 8 Gummies work well for individuals who want an alternative to smoking weed. It has the same effects as cannabis and can provide you with a stimulating high. However, it can be overpowering for new consumers so make sure to eat small amounts of it before taking in more.

Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Gummies are made from 100% cannabis, contain 35mg THC per gummy, and work fast. Its effects can last long which makes it great for individuals who want to experience euphoric sensations or those who need relief from discomfort or stress.

Exhale Wellness Delta 8 Hemp Gummies works well for individuals who want an alternative to smoking weed. It is known to provide immediate effects and can help reduce stress, pain, and discomfort. This product tastes grape-flavored just like other products on the market but it does not contain any food dye which can affect your health in a negative way.

Diamond CBD Chill Extreme Gummies can calm your nerves and help you relax. It is more effective for those who have anxiety or pain compared to those who want a euphoric high. It tastes like grape candy which makes it a great choice for individuals who do not enjoy the strong taste of cannabis edibles.

Benefits of Delta 8 Edibles

Delta 8 Edibles can provide you with the following benefits:

● Relieves pain

● Provides relaxation and calmness

● Reduces anxiety

● Helps induce sleep

● Can be used as an alternative to smoking weed Is fast-acting

● Comes in various flavors and forms

● Contains a high concentration of THC

Types of Delta 8 Edibles

Delta 8 edibles come in various forms which include gummies, drinks, tinctures, capsules, pills, and other edible supplements that you can take orally like any other medication.

Are Delta-8-THC Gummies Legal?

Delta-8-THC gummies are legal but only if they contain a low amount of THC. However, if they have a high concentration of the chemical compound then it may not be legal in some states. Consult your local cannabis laws before purchasing these products.

How Long Does Delta-8-THC Stay In Your System?

When taken orally, Delta 8 THC will take between 30 mins and 2 hours before it can work. It provides long-lasting effects that can last for many hours which is why you need to be aware of the time when taking this drug.

It is best to start with low doses until you figure out how your body responds to Delta 8 THC. Avoid taking too much of the drug as it can lead to unpleasant effects such as drowsiness, confusion, and more.

Delta 8 THC is known to stay in your body for days which is why you need to be careful about how often you take this drug. It binds to the cannabinoid receptors located throughout your central nervous system and shares the same effects as THC. Delta 8 THC can be detected in your blood, urine, saliva, and more.

How to Find the Right Delta-8-THC Dose for You

There are many products on the market that contain Delta 8 THC so it can be difficult to know which one to choose. Most manufacturers provide guidelines on how much cannabis edibles you need to take in order for its effects to work properly, however, these numbers may vary depending on your tolerance levels.

When starting out with Delta 8 THC products, go slow and start with a very low dose. You can gradually increase it until you find the right amount that makes you feel comfortable and relaxed.

Are Delta-8 THC Edibles Addictive?

Delta 8 THC is generally not addictive. Most manufacturers of Delta 8 THC edibles are transparent about the contents of their products so you can easily check them out before taking them. Avoid purchasing Delta 8 THC products from companies that have no information available on their website or do not provide third-party lab reports to prove its safety.

How to Store Delta 8 Edibles

Delta 8 Edibles should be stored away from heat and sunlight. You can keep them in a dark, dry place such as your kitchen cabinet for up to 18 months. Make sure not to expose the product to moisture as this may cause the gummies to melt or become soft.

In conclusion, Delta 8 THC provides all of the benefits that regular cannabis edibles provide without any psychoactive effects which makes it perfect for individuals who need to function properly during the day even when they are taking the drug.

Delta 8 THC edibles are not yet widely available in all states but once they do become available, you can expect them to be sold alongside other cannabis edibles on the market.