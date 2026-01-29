Landslide Causes 1,500 Residents to Evacuate Small Sicilian Town

The mayor of Niscemi, a small town in Sicily, ordered the evacuation of more than 1,500 people after days of torrential rain triggered a massive landslide on January 25, 2026.

According to reports from the Associated Press (AP), the landslide spanned about 2.5 miles. As residents evacuate, some homes, vehicles, and other items have fallen about 65 feet from the newly formed cliff, while others are teetering on the edge.

As of now, authorities have reported no casualties.

What Caused the Landslide?

According to Italy’s Civil Protection Department, Southern Italy has been experiencing severe weather caused by Cyclone Harry. The heavy rainfall has left the ground saturated and unstable. The Civil Protection Department reported that a landslide occurred on January 16, 2026, followed by a larger landslide on January 25.

The larger landslide moved along an old fault line in the southern part of Niscemi, disrupting road networks and destabilizing several buildings. Because the ground is so unstable, officials in Italy have asked that residents prepare for a long-term evacuation, as the shifting ground is too water-saturated.

Officials in Italy have also set up a nearly 500-foot “no-go zone” to help keep the public safe as experts say the landslide is still active, making any sort of intervention methods difficult. However, crews from the University of Florence are scheduled to conduct surveys of the area and monitor the landslide.

Not a Stranger to Landslides

Landslides are not uncommon after periods of heavy rainfall in certain areas. According to the AP, Niscemi is built on a hill composed of layers of sand and clay. These layers can easily become saturated with water during heavy rainfall events, such as those produced by Cyclone Harry.

In fact, Niscemi has experienced landslides in the past, including one in 1997, when 400 people were evacuated from the area. According to a Reuters report on the incident, extreme weather events have risen in recent years, including in Italy, which has also seen devastating floods.

How Landslides Are Stabilized

While it is not yet clear which methods Italian officials will use to stabilize the landslide in Niscemi, there are several general ways to stabilize landslides.

Stabilization can depend on the size of the landslide and the environment, according to Oregon State University. Some landslides may be too risky or expensive to fix, but for those that can be fixed, or better yet, prevented, one of the key things to do is to drain and keep water out of the slope.

Installing drains and pipes can help prevent water buildup in the slope, as can using ditches to channel water away. Besides preventing water buildup, preventing soil erosion is also crucial to a stable slope. Installing structures such as concrete or boulders can help prevent soil erosion. Planting certain bushes and trees can also help.

When it comes to the situation in Niscemi, stabilizing this landslide will be expensive. According to the Civil Protection Department, the agency has already set aside about 100 million euros (about 119 million USD) to help the town of Niscemi, though it may not be enough.

