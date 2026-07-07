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Lake Powell Water Levels Critically Low After Record-Low Snowpack and Persistent Drought in the U.S.

Learn more about the critical drought that is leaving Lake Powell lower than usual and the impacts that could have on hydropower dams and the people who rely on that water. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
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Exposed water marks on canyon wall at Lake Powell
Dropping water levels at Lake Powell (Image Credit: kjarrett/Shutterstock) 

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Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the U.S., has plummeted to shockingly low levels as snowpack remains low and drought persists across parts of the American Southwest. The Colorado River supplies the reservoir, which is located between Arizona and Utah, but as the summer heat ramps up, the water levels are dropping.

Reduced water levels not only limit lake access for boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts but could also affect the hydropower capacity of the Glen Canyon Dam and water access for 40 million residents in the surrounding area who rely on the Colorado River system.

Low snowfall and drought, combined with a steadily growing population, could pose greater challenges for water sustainability in the future.

“Given the severity of the risks facing the Colorado River system, it is imperative that we take action quickly to protect a resource that supplies water to 40 million people and supports vital agricultural, hydropower production, tribal, wildlife, and recreational uses across the region,” said Andrea Travnicek, the assistant secretary for Water and Science, in a press release.

How Far Has Lake Powell Dropped?

According to the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), the long-term drought affecting the Colorado River has left it at about 36 percent capacity. The area also saw one of the lowest snowpacks on record and experienced a record-breaking heatwave in March of 2026, which has only further intensified the drought across the Colorado River Basin.

Reclamation predicts that the minimum water inflow to Lake Powell for 2026 will be about 2.78 million acre-feet, one of the lowest amounts ever recorded and only about 29 percent of the historical average inflow.

Without any intervention, Lake Powell could fall below 3,490 feet, the minimum power pool level required to keep the Glen Canyon Dam generating hydropower. To keep water moving around the Glen Canyon Dam, it would have to flow through the river outlet works, which could cause operational issues, reduced power generation, and instability in power and water supply, among other problems.

As of Monday, July 6, 2026, Lake Powell was at 3,525 feet, almost 175 feet below its 3,700-foot capacity. It’s also about 35 feet lower than the level was at this time last year, July 6, 2025, when the lake was at 3560.14 feet, according to the Lake Powell Water Database.

Read More: Megadrought Reveals Volcanic Ash at Lake Mead, Giving Us a Better Look at the Lake's Past

How To Keep Water Flowing into Lake Powell

To prevent further water-level decline, Reclamation is working with other state governments and agencies to transfer water from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming border. Water from Flaming Gorge could help reduce releases from Lake Powell.

Reclamation plans to shift between 660,000 acre-feet and 1 million acre-feet of water between now and April 2027 to help Lake Powell. This additional water will reduce the release of water from Lake Powell into Lake Mead by 1.48 million acre-feet, according to Reclamation.

“As we weigh current conditions and prepare for future operations by working with states, tribal nations and stakeholders, the Department of the Interior and Reclamation remain fully committed to taking the actions necessary to reduce impacts on water deliveries, safeguard critical infrastructure, and preserve as much operational flexibility as possible,” Travnicek said in the release.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead in the Future

While pulling water from Flaming Gorge can help ease the declining water levels in Lake Powell, it is not a long-term solution, according to Reclamation. Preventing some of the water flow from Lake Powell will likely cause Lake Mead levels to drop as well, reducing Hoover Dam’s hydropower capacity by up to 40 percent as early as fall 2026.

This response could also affect recreation throughout the Colorado River Basin, as boat ramps may become inaccessible, fishing may become more challenging, and rafting conditions may worsen.

Read More: Lake Mead Water Levels Drop Again as Snow Drought Takes Over Western U.S.

Article Sources

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Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

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