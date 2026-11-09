Lake Powell Rose More Than 20 Feet ​After Fall Storms, Outpacing Spring Snowmelt 

September rain did more for Lake Powell than the entire spring snowmelt season, lifting the reservoir 2.4 feet during the month, while the 2026 snowmelt runoff managed only 1.9 feet, according to the University of Colorado Boulder’s Western Water Assessment.

The lake kept rising after that, and by November 8, 2026, it had climbed more than 20 feet since September 30, according to Bureau of Reclamation measurements.

That rise started from a deep hole, since Lake Powell’s usable storage stood at just 22 percent of capacity at the end of September, and while El Niño could bring more relief, with NOAA forecasting increased chances of a wetter fall and winter across parts of the Southwest, even a wet season wouldn’t erase years of water shortages.

How Fall Rain Raised Lake Powell’s Water Level

Much of the September boost came from a wet stretch in parts of the San Juan River basin, where rainfall helped refill both Navajo Reservoir and Lake Powell, according to Western Water Assessment.

The rain didn’t benefit every river equally, though: some in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming carried very high flows afterward, while others stayed below normal, and even with improvements in some places, reservoirs across all three states still held less water than a year earlier.

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By late October 2026, the lake was rising quickly, as water poured into the reservoir much faster than it left through the dam, letting Lake Powell keep climbing even as releases continued downstream, according to Reclamation’s daily measurements.

Lake Powell stores Colorado River water behind Glen Canyon Dam, where water passing through turbines generates electricity. Keeping enough water in the reservoir is important for both power production and the water supplies that depend on releases downstream. The extra water helps support both needs, even though the reservoir remains far from full.

Read More: Heavy Rain Triggered a Strange Airflow Mystery Nearly a Mile Underground

Why So Little Water Arrived During Spring

The spring runoff was so small because the snow season was exceptionally poor, and an October 2026 assessment from NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System found that natural inflow from April 2026 through July 2026 reached only 18 percent of average.

The problem stretched beyond Lake Powell, since measurements of the water held in snow set or tied record lows across much of the western U.S., and Utah’s snowpack peaked earlier than normal, which shifted the timing of the meltwater that feeds rivers.

Communities across the Intermountain West felt the effects through water restrictions, smaller hay harvests, livestock feed shortages, and other drought impacts, according to NOAA’s assessment.

What El Niño Could Mean for Lake Powell

El Niño, which involves warmer-than-average surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, can shift weather patterns across the globe, and Western Water Assessment’s October briefing linked it to increased chances of above-average winter precipitation across southern Utah and much of Colorado.

How much water stays in Lake Powell also depends on what leaves through the dam, and Reclamation’s October update outlined plans to keep sending water downstream under rules designed to protect infrastructure when lake levels run low. That outlook came before the latest rise, so its projections don’t fully account for the additional water.

A wetter winter could help, but recovery also hinges on how much precipitation falls as snow, when it melts, and how much of it reaches rivers, and NOAA’s October assessment warned that warmer conditions could limit snow accumulation and increase water loss through evaporation, which could leave major reservoirs short of water even after a wet season.

Read More: Satellite Radar Detected a Himalayan Slope Accelerating Weeks Before Nepal's Catastrophic Flood

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