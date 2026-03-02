Jumping DNA May Trigger Cancer Years Before Diagnosis

Learn how jumping DNA may destabilize the genome years before diagnosis, potentially enabling earlier cancer detection and new treatments.

Cancer triggering L1 jumping DNA sequences displayed on a computer
L1 sequences displayed on a computer. (Image Credit: Centro de Regulación Genómica/CC BY)

Long before a tumor is detected, its genome may already be unraveling. By identifying these genomic changes, researchers may be able to detect cancerous cells before symptoms begin to appear.

New research published in Science suggests that fragments of “jumping DNA” destabilize human genomes in the earliest phases of cancer development, reshaping chromosomes years ahead of diagnosis.

These genetic fragments, known as LINE-1 (L1) elements, behave like molecular freeloaders. Once dismissed as background noise in an already chaotic cancer genome, L1s now appear to play a far more active role. By copying and pasting themselves throughout DNA, they help create the genomic instability that fuels cancer evolution and gives malignant cells more opportunities to evade treatment.

“Cancer genomes are more influenced by these jumping fragments of DNA parasites than we previously thought,” said José Tubio, coordinator of the study, in a press release.

Read More: Mysterious Virus Hiding Inside Common Gut Bacterium Linked to Colorectal Cancer

How LINE-1 Jumping DNA Fuels Cancer

L1 elements are ancient genetic “hitchhikers” embedded in the human genome. They’re considered parasitic DNA because they exist primarily to replicate themselves through a process called retrotransposition.

“It’s as if two different pages of a book were torn simultaneously and fragments exchanged with each other. L1 elements behave like glue that sticks both pages together,” said first author Sonia Zumalave.

Retrotransposition by L1s is already known to be common in cancers such as head and neck, lung, and colorectal. Early evidence suggested these events help tumors adapt by introducing mutations that affect cancer-related genes. But until now, researchers largely viewed L1 activity to be a side effect of cancer, not a driver of it.

The new findings challenge that assumption. Rather than showing up after cancer genomes fall apart, L1 activity appears to help push them toward that instability in the first place.

Finding Jumping DNA in Tumors

To explore L1’s true impact, researchers performed genome sequencing on ten tumors with unusually high L1 activity. Across these samples, they identified 6,418 retrotransposition events, most of them simple insertions that altered genome length.

However, there were also 152 cases in which L1 activity caused large-scale structural rearrangements — dramatic architectural changes to chromosomes that can supercharge cancer development. These events appeared in roughly 1 in 40 tumors with high L1 activity.

“On paper, 152 might not sound like a huge number. But when you’re looking at just ten tumors, that’s extraordinarily high,” explained Bernardo Rodriguez-Martin, one of the study’s lead authors.

How L1 Activity Could Enable Early Cancer Detection

One of the biggest discoveries from this study had to do with timing. Whole genome doubling — a major milestone in tumor formation — occurred, on average, 4.77 years before diagnosis. Most L1 activity observed happened before that event.

That timing positioned L1 retrotranspositions as an early mutational force, not a late-stage byproduct of cancer. It also raised the possibility that tracking L1-driven changes could help flag cancer risk years in advance.

“The next focus should be understanding when and where L1 activity tips the balance and how to target that therapeutically,” concluded Rodriguez-Martin.

If researchers can learn to detect these jumping DNA parasites early, they may uncover new paths toward early diagnosis and prevention, catching cancer long before symptoms ever surface.

Read More: Dogs Can Smell a Deadly Canine Cancer, Offering a New Path to Earlier Detection

