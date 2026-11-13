Invisible Light Reveals How an Ancient King’s Shrine Looked 2,700 Years Ago

When a master’s student aimed a modified camera flash at a 2,700-year-old stone shrine in 2013, the wall looked as plain to the eye as it always had, but the camera picked up a glow in places no one could see.

The glow, which only a camera set up to record infrared light can capture, came from a blue paint that ancient artists seem to have saved for the gods, and it was one of several clues that researchers pieced together over more than three decades to learn how the Shrine of King Taharqa looked when it was new, which the Ashmolean Museum has now turned into a permanent display that projects those colors onto the stone so visitors can watch the faded sandstone take on its old look.

“This exceptional monument offers a fascinating insight into the art and archaeology of ancient Sudan. The new projection – and the scientific research behind it — will allow visitors to appreciate and understand the Shrine’s original painted decoration like never before,” Keeper of Antiquities Liam McNamara of the Ashmolean Museum said in a press release.

King Taharqa’s Shrine Was Never Plain

The shrine is a 13-foot-square building made for King Taharqa, whose realm stretched across Egypt and Kush, in what is now Sudan, and it stood in a temple at Kawa until it reached the museum in 1936, which makes this its 90th year in Britain as the only pharaonic structure there that stands on its own.

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Today the shrine looks like bare stone, but when it was new, every wall began with a layer of pink made by mixing red pigment with white, and blue, red, and yellow paint went on top.

The painters used red and yellow ochre from iron-rich minerals, a white that was probably clay, and a black that was probably lamp soot, but the blue was different: Egyptian blue is the oldest known human-made pigment, a color someone had to create by combining sand, limestone, and copper.

That 2013 infrared image showed the blue on the ram-headed god Amun-Re’s body and on a few other special details, such as the hieroglyphs, suggesting the painters saved it for gods and sacred imagery.

Read More: A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

Decoding the Shrine’s Lost Pigments

No single person cracked the shrine’s colors; in 1990, microscope work on surviving flecks of paint revealed which pigments were used, and in 2013, Caroline Armstrong’s infrared images, taken for her master’s thesis at Cranfield University, showed where the blue had been.

In 2019, Ian Maybury, for his own master’s thesis, mapped the other colors with a camera system that reads the color in every pixel of an image and a technique that uses X-rays to determine which elements are in the paint without damaging it.

Then McNamara pulled it all together into a complete picture of how the walls once looked, borrowing from similar temple paintings of the same era to patch what was missing, and a 3D scan by Jorien Duivenvoorden of the University of Amsterdam let animators at Clay Interactive fit the projected colors to every carved line.

Part Evidence, Part Educated Guess

That last step means some of what visitors see is informed reconstruction rather than recovered paint, and the shrine has another gap, since nothing was found inside it and no one knows whether it once held a statue of the god or the king himself.

Two short films featured in the exhibit tell the rest of the story: one traces the shrine from its construction to its 1930s dig, and another introduces the king and the gods on its walls; visitors can see them in the museum’s Ancient Egypt and Sudan galleries.

“When I watched the first group of school children press the button to illuminate the Shrine, it was wonderful to hear their gasps of amazement as the [colors] were painted across the walls,” McNamara said.

Somewhere in ancient Sudan, painters once mixed sand, limestone, and copper into a blue that seems to have been saved for the gods, and about 2,700 years later children are pressing a button to watch it spread across the wall.

Read More: 4 King Tut Artifacts You’ll Find at the Grand Egyptian Museum

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