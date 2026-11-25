Somewhere in your twenties, you work out whether you are a big-group person or a one-on-one person. Dolphins settle the same way, and those who do appear to live longest.

That comes out of 40 years of watching Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins off Monkey Mia, a Western Australian beach on Shark Bay. Researchers there have written down who was swimming with whom nearly 65,000 times since 1988, long enough to follow animals that lived past 50.

In a study published in PLOS Biology, Kelley Meehan and Celine Frère of the University of Queensland reviewed records for 457 animals and found that the size of the group a dolphin preferred mattered less than whether it stuck to that preference.

"Dolphin 1 may be an introvert and consistently associate with the same 2 individuals, but dolphin 2 behaves more like a social butterfly — liking groups of all sizes," Frère said in a press release. "The research showed regardless of the group size or preferred [behavior], consistency was what had a longevity benefit."

What the Dolphins Were Consistent About

The researchers were not tracking which dolphins were friends, only how many were around at a time. Every time a dolphin was spotted, observers counted the animals around it, with anything within about 30 feet of another group member counted as part of the group, and 40 years of those tallies show how wide each dolphin liked its circle.

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Young dolphins are all over the place, turning up alone one day and in a crowd the next. As they age, the scatter closes in, and they start appearing in groups of a size they seem to have chosen, a settling the researchers measure as predictability.

There is no ideal number, because a bigger group means more eyes watching for tiger sharks, while a group that grows too big brings more disease and more squabbling over food and mates.

Males end up in slightly larger groups than females, six companions on average against five, and they are the more predictable of the two, while a female's sociability depends more on her own disposition.

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When a Dolphin's Circle Starts to Shrink

A dolphin's average group size rises through the juvenile years and well into adulthood, then peaks and falls away, and the point at which it starts falling turns out to track how long the animal has left.

Dolphins whose circles began contracting earlier disappeared from the bay earlier, and the ones that lived longest kept widening their groups into old age.

Consistency climbed the same way, rising with age across the population and rising fastest in the animals who lived longest. Failing to settle into a preference tracked early disappearance as surely as a shrinking circle did.

Several things could drive that, from an aging body that moves less and forages worse, making company harder to keep, to the plain fact that a dolphin which survives long enough becomes one of the last of its generation.

That last pressure has a name in human research, because losing a spouse raises an older person's own risk of dying, an effect the team raises as a possible parallel.

A handful of males broke the rule and grew less predictable as they aged rather than more, and the researchers suspect those were animals whose alliance partner had died.

Why Male Dolphins Have More to Lose

Male dolphins in Shark Bay build long alliances with unrelated males about their own age, and their job is to find a female ready to breed and keep rival males away from her.

Females come into breeding condition every three to four years, so a male who cannot hold a partnership together is unlikely to get a turn.

"For males, being social becomes the backbone of their ability to reproduce," Meehan concluded in the press release.

Females can afford to be looser, because they feed alone, work out their own foraging routes and raise a calf for about four years without needing other females to do it.

The oldest animals in the bay were not the ones who had withdrawn into a quiet routine. They were the ones still turning up in bigger groups at 50, with the same reliability they had worked out decades before.

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