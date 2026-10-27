Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Has Dusty Ice Grains Unlike Those in Most Comets, but Similar to Frozen Worlds Beyond Neptune 

Comet 3I/ATLAS may be heading away from the sun now, but we still have much to learn from our latest interstellar visitor.

With the help of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a research team led by the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) analyzed the ice grains in comet 3I/ATLAS’ tail. The results reveal tiny aggregates of water ice and dust about one micron or smaller (about 1/25,000th of an inch).

While ice grains in comet tails are not uncommon, the spectral characteristics of the ice grains from 3I/ATLAS are different from those of many of the comets researchers have previously studied.

“Interstellar comets are small icy bodies that formed in the disks of gas and dust around other stars and are now passing through our solar system,” said SwRI’s Silvia Protopapa, lead author of the new study, in a press release. “As 3I/ATLAS warms up, gas escaping from its interior carries ice and dust grains into the surrounding cloud, or coma. Those grains hold clues to the conditions where the comet was born.”

According to the study, which was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the ice grains from comet 3I/ATLAS may be different from other comets, but they resemble those of icy planets beyond Neptune (known as trans-Neptunian objects), suggesting that planets around other stars may share similar building blocks.

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Read More: Comet 3I/ATLAS Spewed Methane As It Passed the Sun, Revealing Hidden Ices Beneath Its Surface

Using JWST to Study Comet 3I/ATLAS

(Image Credit: SwRI/Silvia Protopapa. Spectra: NASA/ESA/CSA JWST)

For the study, the research team used the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph, which uses a prism to split up light into wavelengths that can help reveal a material's physical state. This tool is part of a Webb program specifically dedicated to studying interstellar objects. They used the tool three times between August 2025 and April 2026, measuring the comet before and after it came closest to the sun.

“We designed this program to be ready the moment an active interstellar comet was found and to follow it over time,” study co-author Martin Cordiner of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the Catholic University of America said in the press release. “Our goal was to characterize the ice, dust, and gas that the comet releases, and so learn about the chemistry and formation of planetesimals — the building blocks of planets — around other stars.”

In infrared light, ice can leave distinct ‘fingerprints’: an absorption band at about 3 microns, with two weaker bands at about 1.5 and 2.0 microns. When looking at the bands on the ice from 3I/ATLAS, the team noted that while the 3-micron band is strong, the other two were very weak or missing altogether.

“That combination was a puzzle,” Protopapa said. “The strong 3-micron band points to water ice in the coma. But the weak or absent shorter-wavelength bands suggest the ice is not in the form we usually see in solar system comets.”

The Impact of Dust on a Comet

(Image Credit: SwRI/Silvia Protopapa)

Next, the team compared the results with models representing how light scatters off grains based on their composition and size. The model showed that when grains are made of a mixture of water ice and dust at about a micron or smaller, light does not travel as far through them.

This weakens the 1.5- and 2.0-micron bands but leaves the 3-micron band strong. This can occur in other comets, but the team believes previously studied comets have purer ice and less dust, which may have let more light through and made all bands stronger.

“The grains of 3I/ATLAS are about the same size as those in our own comets,” Protopapa said. “What seems to set them apart is how much dust is mixed into the ice.”

Ice Worlds Beyond Neptune

Another interesting finding is that the grains' properties in the comet’s coma seemed to change over time. During the final observation in April 2026, the team noted a second population of ice aggregates breaking off. Those grains appeared larger than the earlier grains, though they were still about a micron in size.

The team then compared this data with data collected from trans-Neptunian objects, which researchers think preserve materials from the early days of our solar system. The objects appear to have a similar strong 3-micron band and weak 1.5- and 2.0-micron bands, like the ice from 3I/ATLAS.

“At first glance, 3I/ATLAS looks different from the icy comets we know,” Protopapa said. “But when we placed it alongside distant icy worlds in our own solar system, it no longer looked out of place. This suggests that the icy building blocks of planets, here and around other stars, may share ice in the form of tiny, micron-scale grains, ranging from relatively pure ice to ice mixed with dust, with 3I/ATLAS toward the dusty end.”

Read More: Origins of Comet 3I/ATLAS May Have Been Extremely Cold, Beyond Our Solar System

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