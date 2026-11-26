Calling someone a “Neanderthal” is not a compliment. It stems from early (and deeply flawed) portrayals of our hominin cousins that depicted them as brutish and unintelligent.

But today, it is widely understood that most people of non-African origin are at least a little bit Neanderthal, with gene analyses suggesting around 2 percent of DNA can be traced to this now-extinct species.

And while that comes with some drawbacks — like a greater predisposition to certain autoimmune diseases, according to a study in Trends in Genetics — it can have its perks, from physical adaptations that helped early humans survive colder habitats to a lower risk of health conditions like miscarriage and schizophrenia, according to a study in Molecular Biology and Evolution.

Now, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, Hugo Zeberg and Svante Pääbo, have identified a genetic variant near the DAAM1 gene that is linked to lower schizophrenia risk.

According to their study, published in PNAS, people who carry two copies of the variant are almost 10 percent less likely to develop schizophrenia than those who carry none.

The variant is also linked to a slightly smaller occipital lobe, an area of the brain involved in visual processing. Fortunately for carriers of the gene, this reduction in volume does not appear to be linked to lower intelligence.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

“What fascinates us is that DNA inherited from Neanderthals still influences our brain anatomy today,” Zeberg told Discover.

“For this particular brain region, it is the most strongly associated genetic variant in the entire genome, which is striking.”

Read More: Neanderthals and Denisovans Evolved Alongside Modern Humans — Here's What Set Them Apart

Inheriting DNA From Our Neanderthal Cousins

For the study, Zeberg and Pääbo investigated four genetic variants found in people with European ancestry that are linked to the size of the brain’s occipital lobe.

After sifting through data from the 1,000 Genomes Project, the team found three of the variants are also present in people with sub-Saharan ancestry, but one — a deletion of four DNA letters on chromosome 14 — was notably absent.

While recent analyses in Cell have suggested sub-Saharan populations carry more Neanderthal ancestry than previously thought, it remains significantly less than those found outside of Africa. An absence of the variant in those with sub-Saharan ancestry may, therefore, imply more exotic origins.

So the researchers looked for the variant in the DNA of two species of archaic humans: Denisovans and Neanderthals.

While neither of the two Denisovans carried the deletion, it was present in all five Neanderthals. This, the researchers explained, suggests it was inherited from Neanderthals, who interbred with modern humans after they left Africa.

How The Variant Affects Brain Anatomy And Brain Health

DAAM1 was associated with a slightly reduced occipital lobe — a roughly 0.85 cm³ loss in volume for carriers with one copy of the gene and approximately 1.7 cm³ loss in volume for carriers with two copies.

There’s some irony to this: Inheriting this particular Neanderthal variant is linked to a smaller occipital lobe, and yet, the Neanderthal brain (and occipital lobe) appears to have been larger than the modern human’s.

This apparent contradiction highlights just how complex our genes really are, with various variants that compete, enhance, and influence one another.

“Brain anatomy is influenced by many genes,” said Zeberg. “A single Neandertal variant may reduce occipital volume even if the combined effects of many genetic variants resulted in larger occipital lobes in Neandertals.”

Regardless, it appears to have little to no effect on intelligence.

“Brain size does not necessarily reflect cognitive ability,” said Zeberg. “The variant is associated with a smaller occipital lobe, but not with lower intelligence.”

It did, however, appear to be associated with a reduced risk of developing schizophrenia. Carriers with one copy had a 5 percent lower risk, and those with two had almost a 10 percent lower risk.

This reduced risk, the researchers were careful to note in their study, appeared to be associated with the DAAM1 variants specifically, and not Neanderthal DNA generally. Indeed, different Neanderthal variants could produce very different effects.

While it’s too early to say what this can tell us about the biology of schizophrenia or if it opens the door for possible treatments, it does add to a growing body of research showing the influence this long-extinct species continues to exert today.

Read More: Neanderthals Were Likely Stronger Than Modern Humans, but Also Cared More Than Stereotypes Suggest

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: