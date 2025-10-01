Indoor Allergies Spike in the Winter — Here's How to Avoid Impurities in Your Home

As chillier days begin in some parts of the world, we’re likely to start shutting our windows and preparing for the colder months ahead. But while we’re shutting out the cold air, we’re also trapping dust, allergens, and other airborne impurities with us.

These impurities can lead to congestion, a runny nose, itchy eyes, and even asthma. There are several ways to reduce these impurities in your home over the winter, and the earlier you start tackling them, the cleaner your air will be by the time the snow flies.

What Indoor Allergens Get Trapped in the House?

You may not notice indoor allergens or allergies as much during the spring and summer, as this is when outdoor allergies tend to spike. During these months, your windows and doors are more likely to be open, which allows for better airflow. Or, you may be using an air conditioning unit, which reduces allergens as it deprives them of an environment in which they thrive.

Common indoor allergens include dust and dust mites, mold, and pet dander. Without fail, you’re going to have dust in your home somewhere, and within that dust will likely be dust mites. They’re smaller than the average eye can see, but they can leave their droppings everywhere, from your bookshelf to your bed.

Mold can grow anywhere in your home where there is water, including in pipes, the basement, and bathrooms. Pet dander falls off your furry friends and can end up embedded in your carpet, drapes, furniture, and your bed.

And while all of these allergens and impurities may be trapped inside with you all winter, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), there are plenty of ways to keep them at bay and to keep you breathing better.

Keep a Clean Home

One of the best ways to mitigate allergens in your house to to clean regularly. According to the ACAAI, dusting and vacuuming a few times a week helps reduce the amount of dust in your home.

When dusting, the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America suggests using a damp cloth or one with polish on it, so that the dust isn’t kicked up in the air, only to settle in the same spot.

The Cleveland Clinic suggests not only doing a spring cleaning but a fall cleaning as well. Along with dusting and vacuuming, clean your bed and mattress, including the area underneath it. Dust mites can live on your mattress, so adding dust mite covers to your bed and pillows can help reduce allergens.

During your fall cleaning, the Cleveland Clinic recommends checking for any areas in the home where standing water may be present, like the bathroom or basement. Moisture like this can contribute to mold growth in the home.

Mold isn’t always easy to see and can contribute to some serious health consequences. Keeping your home clean and dry can help reduce the presence of mold spores and prevent mold growth.

The ACAAI recommends wearing a mask when cleaning dust and especially when cleaning up mold. The organization also recommends contacting a mold professional if you suspect a mold outbreak in your home.

Air Cleaning Devices and Filters

Another way to help reduce allergens and keep the air in the home free from impurities is to invest in an air purifier. While these devices can help remove particles from the air, it’s important to do a little digging into the product before purchasing one.

Researchers writing in a 2025 study in City and Built Environment say that “While the effectiveness of air purifiers in IAQ [Indoor Air Quality] is widely acknowledged, the phenomenon of herd behavior has often resulted in individuals perceiving air purifiers as a one-size-fits-all solution to indoor air quality issues.”

While air purifiers are gaining popularity, they aren’t the sole solution to indoor allergy problems. Paired with regular cleaning, they can be a great way to keep the air in a home clean and fresh. Make sure you do your research to see which one is best for your home and to treat your allergies.

Lastly, before you turn the heat on this winter, don’t forget to check the filter around your furnace and change it, or clean off any dust that may be lingering on it; otherwise, extra dust may be flowing through your vents.

If allergy issues persist, an allergy specialist can also improve your day-to-day life.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

