Indigenous hunters in the Texas Panhandle drove bison off the end of a narrow finger of rock, with a drop at the tip and a valley falling away on both sides. They did it at least seven times across 3,000 years, and when the finger broke and the drop shifted more than a hundred yards west, they moved with it.

August Costa of Rice University and his colleagues report in American Antiquity that the cliff, inside Caprock Canyons State Park, was in use from around 1500 B.C.E. until after the Spanish arrived. They named it Nighthawk, and it is only the second place in Texas where this kind of hunting has been confirmed, after Bonfire Shelter more than 60 years ago. The gap between the two had convinced many that Southern Plains people never hunted this way.

"Returning to the same place over and over again over 3,000 years shows that people had a significant connection to the Nighthawk hunting facility," Costa said in a press release.

What It Took to Run a Bison Jump

The drop at Nighthawk is about 66 feet, enough that the fall kills or cripples the animals. It only works on a crowd, since the technique depends on how a big herd moves as one, with about a hundred animals the minimum.

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The work was likely split into teams: some people moved the herd toward grazing near the cliff, others waited hidden and then revealed themselves to push the herd toward the edge, and the rest finished off the injured and butchered what came down.

Costa said those hunts likely did more than feed people, pulling scattered communities together for trade and ceremony.

Nighthawk stands out among jumps because the drop sits at the end of a narrow finger of high ground, so the bison could probably see it coming.

"We don't know exactly how they managed herding the bison, but the setting is different from the typical northern Plains jump," Costa said in the press release.

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Why Nobody Recognized It for Fifty Years

Professionals have surveyed Caprock Canyon since the 1970s, and almost none of it was recognized for what it was.

Archaeologists look for places people lived, which means flat ground with hearths and tools. The bone from a jump lands on the steep slope below the cliff, where nobody ever camped, so nobody searched there.

One nearby bone bed was logged in 1977 as a scatter of stone tools by surveyors who never looked up at the slopes above them, and four more were recorded on private land then and left alone.

"The jump was hidden in plain sight," Costa said.

Nighthawk itself turned up in November 2021, when Rick Day, a steward with the Texas Historical Commission, and his partner Susan Day spotted bison bone washing out from under a cliff.

Costa's team has since picked out seven more probable jumps within about six square miles, none of them yet dug and dated the way Nighthawk has been.

They are also pulling DNA from the old bones to see whether the bison roaming the park today descend from the ones that went over the edge.

The Last Hunt at Nighthawk

Erosion is still taking the place apart; less than a quarter of the ground holds anything worth digging, and the seven hunts come to a minimum of 27 animals.

Seven is probably not the real number either, since those hunts average more than 500 years apart, much longer than anyone can carry a skill, and the authors argue the technique had to be used once in most lifetimes for the knowledge to pass on.

Between the first of those hunts and the last, stone-tipped spears gave way to bows and arrows, pottery arrived in the region, and the knowledge was carried through it all.

The team dates the final kill between 1520 and 1665, overlapping the Spanish arrival, and places the last jump around the time Coronado came through in 1540.

According to Costa, the archaeological record does not always show what people were capable of, and missing evidence gets read as missing knowledge.

"It's about respect," Costa said. "Bison jumping is a complicated community effort, and getting that incorporated into the story of Southern Plains people is important."

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