Imagination Isn’t Just Memory Replay — Your Brain Rebuilds It From Scratch

Your imagination might feel like a mental replay button, conjuring images, sounds, and sensations from memory — but new research suggests something far more complex is happening behind the scenes.

Rather than simply reactivating the brain’s sensory centers, imagination appears to be constructed in higher-level brain systems that organize meaning and language. Published in Neuron, the study challenges a long-standing theory about how mental imagery works and reframes imagination as one of the brain’s most advanced cognitive tools.

“When you ask someone to imagine the sound of a kid’s birthday party, they don't just hear it — they also automatically picture the scene. It makes sense that imagination operates in this holistic, higher-level space, given that we use it to plan, understand, and speculate,” said senior author Rodrigo Braga in a press release.

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Rethinking Where Imagination Happens

For decades, scientists have explained imagination in terms of a concept called “sensory reinstatement” — the idea that when you picture something in your mind, your brain reactivates the same sensory regions used to experience it in real life.

But the new findings complicate that understanding. Instead of originating primarily in sensory regions, the study found that imagination emerges in higher-level brain systems, which are responsible for interpreting and organizing information into meaningful experiences.

“Our study doesn’t refute sensory reinstatement theory, but it does suggest we need to refine it,” explained Braga. “It’s not just the sensory parts of the brain that are involved. When people imagine rich scenes or an internal dialogue, the strongest overlap with perception appears in later stages, where sensation has already been transformed into meaning.”

Mapping Imagination in the Brain

To investigate how imagination works, researchers used high-resolution fMRI scans to observe participants as they imagined detailed scenarios, such as a birthday party or a castle on a hill.

Each participant underwent eight separate scanning sessions, allowing scientists to build precise, individualized maps of their brain activity. The team then compared what happened in the brain during imagination versus real perception.

Researchers found that the overlap between imagining and perceiving didn’t occur in early sensory regions, but in higher-level association areas, which are parts of the brain that process meaning, language, and complex scenes.

They also discovered that different types of imagination activated different networks. Visualizing scenes engaged the brain’s “default network,” which is tied to memory and internal thought. Meanwhile, inner speech activated the “language network.”

“The default network has sometimes been implicated as the brain’s ‘hub’ for mental imagery. Our results do show that the default network is generally engaged during imagining, but we also see different large-scale brain networks activated depending on what you are imagining,” said first author Nathan Anderson.

How This Changes Our Understanding of the Brain

These findings suggest imagination is deeply tied to higher-level cognition. Rather than being a passive replay of sensory input, imagination appears to be an active, meaning-driven process that draws on multiple brain systems depending on the task.

“These association areas are particularly interesting because they are greatly expanded in the human brain compared to our close evolutionary ancestors. They allow humans to do things we are particularly advanced at, such as communicating using language,” concluded Braga.

Overall, classifying imagination as a form of higher-level thinking could have major implications in neuroscience, from understanding creativity and memory to improving treatments for conditions that affect internal thought, like PTSD or depression.

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