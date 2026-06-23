Illegal Excavation Near Rome Uncovers Villa Linked to the Antonine Age

In February 2026, after a report of illegal digging on a farm outside Rome, authorities secured the site, and archaeologists began clearing the basin of an ancient atrium pool. A marble figure slowly came into view. It showed a bearded man in a short tunic, with what appeared to be a basket of birds and fruit over his shoulder, while his bent arm may once have held a small animal, possibly a calf or piglet. The figure may have rested there since the villa was abandoned nearly two millennia ago.

The discovery unfolded at the Castel di Guido estate, about 12 miles west of Rome. Machinery had already torn into the ground, exposing part of a previously undocumented Imperial-era Roman villa with mosaic floors still decorated with geometric patterns, walls standing nearly five feet high, and painted plaster fragments whose red, yellow, and possibly blue pigments had survived underground. The site lies within ancient Lorium, an area along the Via Aurelia associated with Antoninus Pius and the imperial holdings of the Antonine emperors.

"The discovery of the Roman villa at Castel di Guido demonstrates not only the exceptional archaeological wealth of our city, even outside the historic center, but also the effectiveness of a protection system based on cooperation and prompt intervention,” said Daniela Porro, Special Superintendent of Rome, in a translated press release.

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Inside the Roman Villa Exposed by Illegal Digging

The damaged structure was already vulnerable by the time authorities reached it. Piles of earth surrounded the area, and the exposed remains were at risk of further illegal digging.

Italy’s Special Superintendency of Rome moved in under emergency procedures, secured the area, and expanded the excavation. As archaeologists cleared beyond the damaged section, the find took shape as the entrance wing of a large suburban villa.

Led by archaeologist Alessia Contino, the team uncovered the villa’s atrium, two decorated rooms, and spaces connected to the estate’s working life. The atrium was centered on an impluvium, a shallow pool designed to collect rainwater inside Roman homes.

Three of the four surrounding rooms retained portions of their mosaic floors. One showed nine decorated geometric panels in black and white. Another had black octagons on a white ground. A third displayed black rectangles with curved sides.

One red plaster wall may have formed the lower part of a fresco, while fragments found in the disturbed soil point to upper sections that may have included yellow and possibly blue panels with human-like and plant figures.

The marble statue recovered from the impluvium basin stood roughly 31 inches (about 80 centimeters) tall. Its study is ongoing, but researchers believe it may depict Silvanus, the Roman god of fields and forests.

The Villa Sat Near the Imperial Estate of Lorium

Lorium was especially important to Antoninus Pius; he spent part of his childhood there, later built a residence in the area, and died there. Marcus Aurelius also visited the landscape regularly, according to the Superintendency.

The decorated floors, painted walls, and marble statue point to a villa built for the wealthy and the elite. It may have belonged to members of the Roman aristocracy with ties to the imperial estate, though a firmer interpretation will depend on further study. The building may have been gradually abandoned starting in the third century, around the same period when the imperial family left the area.

"Thanks to the local report and the prompt intervention, it was possible to identify part of a larger, previously undiscovered Imperial-era villa and uncover a splendid array of decorations,” Alessia Contino said in the translated press release.

The Superintendency opened the excavation to the public on June 20, 2026, turning a site first exposed by illegal digging into one that visitors could see under active restoration.

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