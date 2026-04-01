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Human Language May Have Started With Just Two Words

Learn how early human language relied on simple verb-noun combinations, and how these structures still survive today as clues to how speech first developed.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Before full sentences, human language may have worked with just two words at a time. According to new research published in PNAS Nexus, the earliest form of human language relied on simple verb–noun pairings, like “catch fish” or “throw spear.” There were no tense markers, no clear subjects or objects, and no layered grammar, just a compact way to express an action.

That kind of stripped-down structure was enough to communicate meaning, especially in early human environments where speed and clarity mattered more than precision. With just one verb and one noun, early speakers could communicate, even without fully developed grammar. Traces of this early system still exist today. Linguists call them “living fossils,” remnants preserved in modern language that offer a window into how human speech emerged.

Linguistic Fossils Reveal Early Human Language

You’ve likely encountered them without realizing it. Words like “killjoy,” “pickpocket,” and “crybaby” combine a verb and a noun into a single, compact expression. Despite their simplicity, they carry a surprising amount of meaning, often describing behavior or identity in just one hit.

What sets them apart is how loosely they follow modern grammatical rules. In “pickpocket,” for example, it’s not clear who is doing the action or how the noun functions. That ambiguity reflects an earlier stage of language, before grammar became fully structured. These compounds preserve that stage, showing how meaning could be built without the layers that now define sentences.

They also tend to rely on concrete, everyday words, actions like “pick,” “kill,” or “cry,” paired with tangible nouns, which makes them especially vivid and easy to understand. Similar constructions appear across languages, often with similar imagery. That consistency shows they aren’t random quirks, but echoes of an early way of building meaning.

Read More: Hand Gestures Aren’t Always Universal — but We All Use Them to Communicate

Simple Language May Have Sparked Metaphor and Humor

These early combinations did more than describe actions; they expanded what language could do. By pairing simple, concrete words, people could express abstract ideas. A phrase like “time flies” or “heart sinks” stretches literal meanings into metaphor, opening the door to more complex thought.

That same mechanism also underlies humor. Unexpected or slightly mismatched word combinations create surprise, which is often what makes something funny. Even today, many jokes and insults rely on this same kind of quick, image-driven word pairing.

Researchers argue that once humans began combining words, even in these minimal forms, it marked a turning point. Language became more than a tool for communication; it became a way to imagine, exaggerate, and reinterpret the world.

“Survival of the Wittiest” Shaped Early Language

This early form of language also played a role in social competition. The ability to create clever, memorable combinations, especially playful or insulting ones, helped individuals stand out. Quick, expressive language could assert status, challenge rivals, or attract attention.

In that sense, language was shaped not just by survival, but by social pressure to impress. The researchers describe this dynamic as a kind of “survival of the wittiest.”

Over time, these simple two-word structures became the foundation for more complex grammar. New layers, like tense and sentence structure, are built on top of this basic framework.

Even as language grew more sophisticated, those early building blocks never disappeared. They remain embedded in modern speech, small but powerful traces of how human language began.

Read More: Here’s How Language Changes Through Human Contact, According to Genetics

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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