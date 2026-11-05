Human Hair in a 2,800-Year-Old Tomb Points to What May Be the Earliest Known Cannabis High 

A seed can tell archaeologists what grew in the ancient world. Figuring out what people did with it takes more detective work — especially when the plant could supply everything from fiber to an altered state of consciousness.

That puzzle emerged in a princely tomb in southern Siberia, where researchers recovered roughly 1,000 cannabis seeds. On their own, the seeds could not explain why the plant accompanied the dead. But preserved human hair offered another way to investigate.

Together, the finds suggest people were using cannabis for its intoxicating effects about 2,800 years ago. The researchers describe their findings, published in Science, as the oldest directly dated archaeological evidence of that use.

“The seeds show that cannabis played an important role in the rituals surrounding the burial. This study is particularly insightful because it combines the analysis of plant remains with molecular traces in the human body,” said lead author Gino Caspari in a press release.

Cannabis Seeds Found in an Ancient Scythian Tomb

The burial lies in the Republic of Tyva and held high-ranking people from Scythian society, a culture of horseback riders associated with the Eurasian steppe.

Cannabis seeds among preserved material. (Image Credit: T. Wallace)

To establish the seeds’ age, the team radiocarbon-dated six of them. Those measurements, considered alongside other dating evidence, indicate the cannabis entered the grave in the early eighth century B.C.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Its presence adds a botanical clue to an elaborate burial setting. Yet finding cannabis does not automatically mean finding evidence of people getting high.

The plant has served many purposes across time, including providing oil and fiber, alongside medicinal and intoxicating uses. Meanwhile, flowers, leaves, and resins generally decay, taking much of the evidence of ancient practices with them.

The recovered seeds likely came from wild plants, but the seeds alone could not establish whether people cultivated cannabis for its psychoactive effects. Answering that question required examining something left behind by the people themselves.

Read More: 500-Year-Old Inca Mummies Show Traces of Alcohol and Other Drugs Used Before Child Sacrifices

Ancient Human Hair Reveals Cannabis Compounds

Using techniques that included high-resolution mass spectrometry, which helps identify compounds by their molecular signatures, the researchers analyzed hair preserved in the central burial chamber.

Preserved human hair. (Image Credit: Frozen Corpses Golden Treasures, T. Wallace & G. Caspari)

Several samples produced clear signals consistent with cannabinol, or CBN. This compound can form when THC, cannabis’s main intoxicating chemical, undergoes oxidation. The team also detected weaker signals whose masses were consistent with THC.

“The molecular traces in the hair and the cannabis seeds come from the same grave and suggest that cannabis was used for its intoxicating properties,” said Caspari.

That combination connects the plant remains with evidence of consumption. Still, the chemical clues cannot recreate the experience. Researchers could not reliably determine how much cannabis people consumed, how potent the plants were, or whether the compounds entered their bodies through inhalation or ingestion.

What Cannabis Reveals About Scythian Burials

The setting gives the discovery another dimension — the cannabis was seemingly associated with funerary practices involving sacrifice.

“In this princely tomb, the burials were accompanied by extensive horse sacrifices and, most likely, human sacrifices as well,” explained Caspari.

The researchers place the cannabis evidence within that ritual context, although its precise role remains unresolved.

Next, the team hopes genetics will help explain the cannabis itself.

“We have already begun sequencing some of the plant samples. DNA preservation is excellent in this case. This will help us learn more about the history of the domestication and spread of this crop soon,” concluded Caspari.

Read More: Cannabis Tied to Poor Memory Performance in Largest, Lifetime Study

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: