Human Childbirth May Not Be Uniquely Difficult, as Some Squirrel Monkey Babies Have Heads Nearly Twice the Size of Their Mothers' Pelvic Space

A diagram drawn by a primatologist in the 1940s has shaped how researchers understand birth across the primate order ever since. It showed a tight squeeze between a human baby’s head and the mother’s birth canal, with far more room in the other apes it was compared to. Over time, that image helped cement the idea that human childbirth was uniquely difficult, an evolutionary consequence of large brains and narrow hips shaped for walking upright.

A new study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution found that the measurements behind that diagram applied human anatomical standards to species with fundamentally different bodies. When researchers corrected those differences and expanded the analysis from 8 species to 29, human birth still appeared constrained but no longer unique.

Some of the most extreme examples appeared in small-bodied primates, where relatively large newborns must pass through relatively small pelvic openings. In the model, squirrel monkey babies had heads nearly twice the size of their mothers’ pelvic inlet space.

“Much of the data that informed earlier studies was flawed. It had been collected in a human-centric way that failed to consider the anatomy of other species,” said co-author Nicole Torres Tamayo in a press release.

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What Human Childbirth Studies Got Wrong About Primate Birth

The old comparison rested on two assumptions that made other primates look less constrained than they were. One involved the pelvis. In humans, the distance between the upper pubic bone and the top of the sacrum marks an important bottleneck during birth. In many other primates, the sacrum sits higher relative to the pubis, so that measurement misses the narrowest part of the passage.

The other involved the newborn’s head. Earlier work measured head length from the forehead to the back of the skull, as though all primates were born crown-first. Geladas, squirrel monkeys, macaques, and other species often give birth with the baby’s face presenting first. In those cases, the more relevant measurement is head height in that birth position, not skull length.

Small Primates Can Face an Even Tighter Birth Canal

The team built 3D models using pelvic and cranial data from 130 adult female specimens across 29 primate species. They measured each species in a way that reflected its own anatomy and accounted for the newborn’s position during birth.

Smaller primates tend to give birth to proportionally larger newborns, while also having smaller pelvic inlets. That combination can create a severe squeeze. Squirrel monkeys and bushbabies showed some of the most extreme fits in the study, while humans remained the most constrained among living apes.

A tight fit does not always mean a difficult or deadly birth. Birth position, soft tissue, pelvic flexibility, and the shape of the newborn skull can all affect whether delivery succeeds. The study treats the fit between the head and pelvis as a geometric measure rather than a direct measure of birth difficulty.

How Primates Make Difficult Birth Work

Some primates appear to have adaptations that help them manage a constrained birth canal. Face-first birth can reduce the area of the head that has to pass through the pelvis. In some species, ligaments relax during labor, temporarily increasing the space available for the newborn.

The pelvis itself can also change. Female rhesus macaques fuse parts of their pelvis later than males, during their reproductive years, which may allow more flexibility during delivery. In bushbabies, some pelvic bones may never fuse at all.

“Some of the small-bodied primates that experience a constrained fit during childbirth have developed clever adaptations to make the process less difficult,” said co-author Lia Betti in the press release.

Human childbirth remains constrained compared to that of other apes. But the new study revises the idea that humans alone face an obstetrical dilemma. Across primates, the squeeze of birth has evolved in more than one way.

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