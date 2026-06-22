skip to main content

Human Ancestors Suddenly Got Bigger Around 2 Million Years Ago — With Average Body Size Jumping From 88 to 132 Pounds

Learn how fossils show human ancestors did not grow bigger in a straight line, but split into larger and smaller evolutionary paths.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Australopithecus skeleton
Australopithecus skeleton, not associated with this study. (Image Credit: matias 216/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Early relatives such as Australopithecus weighed around 88 pounds (40 kilograms) on average and stood at a height close to that of a modern child. Millions of years later, Homo erectus was reaching weights closer to those of many humans today. In between, studies kept reaching different conclusions about how and when bodies in the human family tree actually got bigger.

A new study published in PNAS found that human body size did not simply increase linearly. Instead, there was a gradual increase across all hominins over millions of years, followed by a pronounced increase in size in later members of the genus Homo around two million years ago, coinciding with some of the most significant behavioral and ecological changes in human evolutionary history.

“The human story is not simply one of constant growth, but also of a major change that happened later, within our own genus, while other branches of the family, including some surprisingly small relatives, went their own way entirely,” said lead author Jacob Gardner in a press release.

Read More: Ancient Tooth Proteins Reveal Possible Link Between Homo erectus, Denisovans, and Modern Humans

Hominin Body Size Jumped in Later Homo Species

The biggest change came with species such as Homo ergaster and Homo erectus, which appeared around 2 million to 2.5 million years ago. These were among the first of our relatives to regularly weigh around 132 pounds (60 kilograms) or more, putting them in a weight range that would be familiar to many modern humans.

Working out how much an ancient hominin weighed from fossilized bones is not an easy task. Researchers estimate body mass from limbs, pelvises, and other skeletal elements, and different studies have used different bones, time ranges, and estimation methods — helping explain why they often reach different conclusions.

The new study analyzed body mass estimates from 386 fossils across 21 hominin species and ran its models across 1,000 different phylogenies (evolutionary family trees), trying to account for as many of those uncertainties as possible.

The increase in size aligns with other changes in how these ancestors lived. They were walking upright more efficiently, eating more meat, and covering much larger distances in search of food. A bigger body appears to have been part of that shift, making long-distance travel easier and supporting a more varied, demanding diet.

“This change coincided with broader developments in how our ancestors moved across landscapes and exploited their environments, pointing to a close relationship between body size and major ecological and behavioral transitions," said Thomas Puschel, study co-author in the press release.

Some Human Relatives Stayed Small

While some branches of the human family were getting bigger, others were doing something completely different. Homo floresiensis, the so-called Hobbit from the Indonesian island of Flores, and Homo naledi, discovered in South Africa, both remained significantly smaller than the general Homo trend throughout their existence.

And Homo habilis, one of the earliest members of our own genus, didn't fit the body pattern either, leading some to question whether it belongs in the genus Homo at all. Why these species diverged from the broader trend remains not fully understood.

Human Body Size Evolution Was Not a Straight Line

The size increases in later Homo also appear to have gone hand in hand with a wider transformation in how these ancestors lived, moved, and found food.

What the study makes clear is that the human family tree was never moving in one direction. Some relatives grew larger as they ranged farther and ate more meat, while others stayed small, and at least one early member of our own genus may have had less in common with later Homo than its name suggests.

Read More: 3.67-Million-Year-Old ‘Little Foot’ Gets New Face Reconstruction, Linking Fossil to East African Hominins

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
tiny pink fish like embolomeres

Ancient Crocodile-Like Babies Challenge What We Know About Tetrapod Evolution  

primitive person drawing in a cave

Neanderthal Fetus Grew Like a Human Baby, While Children’s Teeth May Show Earliest Metabolic Disease

close up of human teeth in a skull

Ancient Plague Killed Hunter-Gatherer Families in Siberia 5,500 Years Ago

greenland landscape during the summer

Greenland’s Thawing Ancient Garbage Heaps Are Releasing a 4,500-Year Bacterial Record

Volubilis ruins

Medieval Gameboard in Moroccan Bathhouse Highlights Early Islamic Gaming Traditions

archaeologist excavating a dig site

Iron Age Celtic Grave Reveals Gold, Weapons, and a Two-Wheeled Chariot

Ancient site Kurd Qaburstan, relating to research on the lost city of Qabra

4,000-Year-Old Human Remains and Artifacts Linked to the Fall of the Lost City of Qabra

4 long human bones that were sharpened into points

Scottish Burial Site Suggests an Iron Age Woman’s Brain Was Removed and Bones Carved After Death

male skeleton and child skeleton buried in same grave

Animal Tooth Pendants Buried With Ancient Hunter-Gatherers May Reveal Who Hunted and Who Fished

Drawing of mechanical gears from da Vinici notebook

Leonardo da Vinci's Notebooks Are Whole Again, 400 Years After a Collector Cut Them Apart

Array of golden and colorful artifacts from Hungary cemetery

1,500-Year-Old DNA Shows How Migration, Mixing, and Kinship Shaped Post-Roman Pannonia

hammer near pieces of rock

The London Hammer Mystery Points to a Modern Tool, Not an Ancient Relic

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe