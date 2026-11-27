The cities of Ancient Mesopotamia, which rose in what is now modern-day Iraq, were among the first large-scale human settlements, built around 6000 years ago. The region offers an incredible resource for historians. Written records in the area began around 5000 years ago and contain important details about the kings who ruled the region’s cities and their dynasties. But in places, the historical record is a little light on detail.

One of these lacunas sits between 2000 and 1500 B.C.E., where historians have assembled multiple competing timelines that debate when exactly the recorded events occurred. These theories are based on astronomical records from the period.

Depending on which theory is correct, the exact time point of epoch-defining events like the reign of Hammurabi and the Fall of Babylon could shift by up to 100 years. Mesopotamia’s timeline sits at an important crux in world history, linking the Near East and the Mediterranean, meaning that dating the period’s key events has global importance.

Now, a new study has drawn on tree rings and an ancient volcanic explosion thousands of miles from Mesopotamia to support one theory over the others. The research was published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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Analyzing Ancient Timber

The study was led by a team at the University of Arizona, which analyzed ancient timber samples to tie down Mesopotamia’s timeline. That wood was actually found some distance away, in Turkey. There, a team, led by geoarchaeologist Charlotte Pearson, studied wooden beams that once supported grand palaces. These buildings were constructed when merchants from the Mesopotamian empire of Assyria traded with the region.

Such timber samples can help archaeologists in two ways. One is through their rings, which grow depending on environmental conditions. The differing thickness of these rings can help identify wood from different trees that grew at the same time. But the wood can also be carbon-14 dated, which can identify a particular year based on fluctuations in solar activity.

Some of the timbers could be matched to written records unearthed in the same locations that mentioned certain years in the ancient Assyrian calendar.

Venus and a Volcano

The researchers combined the dating information with another, equally abstract source: the movements of the planet Venus. Astronomers in the ancient city of Babylon tracked Venus’s appearances in the night sky. These observations can be matched to astronomical records to link them to specific years.

But because Venus appears in similar locations in different years, more information was needed to separate the observations.

Luckily, a volcano in Alaska stepped in to lend a hand. Pearson and her colleagues noted from the historical records that observations of Venus had been difficult during one particular year in the reign of the Babylonian king Ammi-Ṣaduqa.

In roughly 1628 or 1627 B.C.E., the Alaskan volcano of Aniakchak blew its top, sending a sky-obscuring haze into the stratosphere. Ancient ice cores contain a record of this smog, allowing it to be precisely dated. The team realized that this may have been what had complicated viewings of Venus during those critical years.

The team matched all this data, favoring a timeline that places the Fall of Babylon in 1587 B.C.E., roughly four decades after Aniakchak’s eruption.

Pearson is part of Arizona’s Laboratory of Tree-Ring research. She and her colleagues, having provided strong evidence to settle one debate, believe tree-ring data could be used to settle other ancient mysteries, some of the longest-running disagreements in history.

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