There seems to come a point in most people's lives when they get the urge to start birdwatching. Whether it's simply watching birds at feeders or hiking in the forest or prairie, it may just hit one day, and birding is added to the list of hobbies.

Perhaps birding can turn into other hobbies as well, like looking for animal tracks in the snow, or watching for sun dogs on a winter morning. Perhaps it's even venturing to some of the more ancient places in the country, or learning to forage food from the natural places around the community.

For November 2026, Discover editors put together our "Explore with Discover" tips for anyone feeling the urge to get out and explore the world around them, even if it's only in their backyard.

We'll be sharing these science tips each week on wildlife, adventurous locations, and tools that can help you interact with your surroundings. What do you want to know more about? Let us know at editorial@discovermagazine.com.

1. How to Use the Merlin App

If you’ve ever been out hiking, heard a bird calling from the trees, and thought, “I wonder what kind of bird that is,” or taken a photo of a bird you’re unsure of, there’s an app for that.

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The Merlin Bird ID app, from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is an excellent tool for identifying birds in nature. Some users describe it as the “Shazam for birds.” The tool’s photo option works well for identifying birds you’ve photographed.

Once you download the app, select your region, get outside, and start identifying birds. Here are some useful tips for using this app:

Try to remain as quiet as possible when recording the bird songs to best identify the bird

Try to upload clear images for bird identification

Save your images and recordings to submit to the Cornell Lab

The data collected from the app is part of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird citizen science ecosystem and helps monitor trends in biodiversity and support bird conservation.

Another thing to watch for while using the app is the colored dot or symbol that appears next to the identified bird.

Red dots appear when a rare bird for the location and season is identified

An orange semicircle appears when a bird is uncommon for a location or time of year

Green means that the bird is likely to be found in the area at that specific time of year

Once you’ve started collecting bird calls and photos, the app will even store them in a list so you can go back and see the birds you’ve identified.

2. What to Forage in the Fall and Winter

(Image Credit: Standret/Shutterstock)

Once the leaves have fallen and temperatures start to drop, it might seem like the foraging season is over. But there's still plenty to look for in North America's forests, fields, and even backyards during late fall and early winter.

From nuts scattered across the ground to mushrooms growing on fallen logs, here are a few things you might find this time of year:

Acorns: Found beneath oak trees across much of North America, acorns typically fall between September and November. To make them edible, remove their shells, crush the nuts, and soak them in repeated changes of water until the bitter tannins are removed.

Found beneath oak trees across much of North America, acorns typically fall between September and November. To make them edible, remove their shells, crush the nuts, and soak them in repeated changes of water until the bitter tannins are removed. Black walnuts and hickory nuts: Look beneath mature trees in eastern and central North America during fall. Both have tough shells, but their kernels can be used in baking.

Look beneath mature trees in eastern and central North America during fall. Both have tough shells, but their kernels can be used in baking. Oyster mushrooms: Some species grow during colder weather, often appearing in clusters on dead or dying hardwood trees. They may even emerge during winter thaws and have a mild, slightly earthy flavor that works well in soups, stir-fries, and pasta dishes.

Some species grow during colder weather, often appearing in clusters on dead or dying hardwood trees. They may even emerge during winter thaws and have a mild, slightly earthy flavor that works well in soups, stir-fries, and pasta dishes. Chickweed: This small, leafy plant grows in gardens, fields, and disturbed ground. In milder regions, its greens can remain available through winter and have a mild, slightly grassy flavor, making them a good addition to salads.

This small, leafy plant grows in gardens, fields, and disturbed ground. In milder regions, its greens can remain available through winter and have a mild, slightly grassy flavor, making them a good addition to salads. Garlic mustard: Often found along woodland edges in eastern North America, this invasive plant produces low-growing leaves that can survive into colder months. The leaves have a garlicky, slightly bitter taste and can be used in pesto or cooked like other greens.

Often found along woodland edges in eastern North America, this invasive plant produces low-growing leaves that can survive into colder months. The leaves have a garlicky, slightly bitter taste and can be used in pesto or cooked like other greens. American persimmons: Native to the eastern and southeastern U.S., these orange fruits ripen in fall and can remain on trees into early winter. They're best eaten when fully ripe and soft, since unripe persimmons are extremely astringent.

Before heading out, a few precautions matter:

Never eat a wild mushroom without expert identification. Poisonous look-alikes can be deadly.

Check local foraging regulations, especially in parks and protected areas.

Avoid collecting near busy roads or areas treated with pesticides, and leave plenty behind for wildlife.

Even if you don't collect anything, learning to recognize wild foods can give you something new to look for on your next winter walk.

Read More: What Makes Death Cap Mushrooms the Deadliest in the World?

3. How to See Sundogs

Sundog (Image Credit: Mats Lindberg/Shutterstock)

If you notice bright, rainbow-like patches of light sitting on either side of the sun, you may be seeing sun dogs.

Also called parahelia, sun dogs form when sunlight passes through flat, hexagonal ice crystals high in the atmosphere. The light bends as it moves through the crystals, creating bright spots about 22 degrees to the left and right of the sun.

They are especially common during colder months, making late fall through early spring a good time for North American skywatchers to look for them.

Sun dogs are easiest to spot when the sun is relatively low in the sky, and thin, icy clouds are present.

Your chances are better when:

It's early in the morning or late afternoon

Thin cirrus or cirrostratus clouds are visible

Cold weather is moving through the area

The sun is bright enough to shine through the clouds

No special equipment is needed to spot sun dogs. Look for bright spots at the same height as the sun, roughly one outstretched handspan away on either side.

A few things to remember:

Never stare directly at the sun

When looking, block the sun with a building, tree, or your hand

Check both sides, since sun dogs often appear in pairs

Look for a reddish inner edge and paler colors further out

They can appear and disappear within minutes, so the next time thin clouds cross a low winter sun, it is worth checking the sky around it for one of the atmosphere's simplest and most beautiful optical tricks.

4. Where to See the Oldest Architecture in the U.S.

Mesa Verde (Image Credit: Ondrej Bucek/Shutterstock)

You don't need to fly to Europe to stand inside a building that has survived for centuries. Some of the oldest architecture in the U.S. predates European colonization by hundreds of years — and much of it can still be visited today.

These four destinations offer some of the best opportunities to see history up close.

Taos Pueblo, New Mexico: This living Pueblo community and UNESCO World Heritage Site has been continuously inhabited for centuries, with multi-story adobe buildings dating back roughly 1,000 years.

This living Pueblo community and UNESCO World Heritage Site has been continuously inhabited for centuries, with multi-story adobe buildings dating back roughly 1,000 years. Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado: Mesa Verde is home to Cliff Palace, the largest known cliff dwelling in North America, built between A.D. 1190 and 1280.

Mesa Verde is home to Cliff Palace, the largest known cliff dwelling in North America, built between A.D. 1190 and 1280. Cahokia Mounds, Illinois: Just outside of St. Louis sits the remains of a huge Indigenous city that flourished roughly 1,000 years ago; its monumental earthen architecture includes Monks Mound, the largest prehistoric earthwork in the Americas north of Mexico

Just outside of St. Louis sits the remains of a huge Indigenous city that flourished roughly 1,000 years ago; its monumental earthen architecture includes Monks Mound, the largest prehistoric earthwork in the Americas north of Mexico Castillo de San Marcos, Florida: built in 1672 in St. Augustine, Castillo de San Marcos is the oldest masonry fort still standing in the continental U.S.

Many of these structures hold cultural and spiritual significance, which makes visiting them different from touring an abandoned castle or historic mansion. Follow photography restrictions, stay on designated paths, never remove artifacts or pottery fragments, and treat closed areas with respect.

Done thoughtfully, a trip to these places offers the chance to encounter more than a thousand years of American architectural history.

Read More: The Top 10 U.S. National Parks for Unique Wildlife and Fossil Beds — From Wild Horses to Miniature Island Foxes

5. How to Identify and Interpret Animal Tracks in the Snow

(Image Credit: Shadows Leader/Shutterstock)

After a fresh snowfall, tiny footprints may appear in your backyard or a trail of tracks that lead into the woods. Even if you never see the animal that left them, those prints can tell you quite a bit about who passed through and what they were doing.

The shape and size of the footprints, along with the distance between them, can help you identify the animal and understand how it was moving.

Here are a few common tracks to look for in North America:

Deer: Look for two-pointed hoof marks that form a heart-like shape. Their tracks often follow a straight path, sometimes with drag marks between steps.

Look for two-pointed hoof marks that form a heart-like shape. Their tracks often follow a straight path, sometimes with drag marks between steps. Rabbits and hares: These animals leave groups of four prints, with two larger hind feet landing ahead of their smaller front feet as they hop.

These animals leave groups of four prints, with two larger hind feet landing ahead of their smaller front feet as they hop. Squirrels: Their tracks also appear in groups of four, but the smaller front prints are usually side by side. You might notice the trail beginning or ending at a tree.

Their tracks also appear in groups of four, but the smaller front prints are usually side by side. You might notice the trail beginning or ending at a tree. Foxes and coyotes: Both tend to leave narrow, relatively straight trails, often placing their back feet in the prints left by their front feet. To tell the difference between their tracks and those of dogs, look at the overall pattern. Dogs tend to wander more, leaving fewer orderly trails.

Both tend to leave narrow, relatively straight trails, often placing their back feet in the prints left by their front feet. To tell the difference between their tracks and those of dogs, look at the overall pattern. Dogs tend to wander more, leaving fewer orderly trails. Raccoons: Their five-toed prints resemble tiny hands, and their walking pattern often creates a wider, wandering trail.

Their five-toed prints resemble tiny hands, and their walking pattern often creates a wider, wandering trail. Muskrats: Often found near ponds, marshes, and streams; muskrats leave small, five-toed tracks with long and slender toes. You may also notice a thin, winding line between the footprints where their long tails have dragged through the snow.

Fresh, shallow snow usually preserves the clearest prints, while deep or melting snow can distort their shape.

And remember to observe from a distance rather than following tracks into an animal shelter or disturbing its habitat.

Read More: The World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Is About to Officially Open, and Animals Are Already Exploring