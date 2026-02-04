How Surgeons Kept a Man With No Lungs Alive for Two Days

Discover how a surgical team engineered an improvised artificial lung system that kept a man alive for 48 hours without lungs.

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Chest x ray images of the patients new and old lungs
A side-by-side comparison of the patient's old lungs on the right and new lungs on the left. ​(Image Credit: Northwestern Medicine) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

If you thought that things required to get through the day included a good night’s rest, a strong cup of coffee, and functioning lungs, you can strike the last item off the list. Surgeons in the U.S. kept a patient alive for two days with no lungs at all.

The patient breathed using an external lung system while he waited for a double lung transplant. The approach, say the surgeons, could help some other patients stuck in transplant limbo.

The amazing medical effort was documented in a case study published in the journal Med.

Read More: Butt Breathing May Be an Unconventional, but Safe Alternative for Humans with Lung Problems

Living Without Lungs

computer monitor screen monitoring oxygen, blood, and temperature levels in a patient

The monitor screen, as it tracks oxygen, blood flow, and temperature, as the artificial lung system replaces the lung function of the infected lungs.

(Image Credit: Northwestern Medicine CC by SA)

The 33-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital with influenza B-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), an often-fatal condition that inflames the lungs and compromises their ability to pump oxygen into the blood. Over the course of six weeks, a worsening bacterial infection continued to attack his body.

“When the infection is so severe that the lungs are melting, they’re irrecoverably damaged. That’s when patients die,” said Ankit Bharat, a surgeon at Northwestern University and study co-author, in a statement. The patient’s kidneys and heart began to fail, too, and a double lung transplant was the only way forward.

The patient was caught between two opposing medical realities. They were too sick to accept a new pair of lungs, but their old lungs were pumping infection through the rest of their body. The patient seemed certain to die unless their lungs were removed.

“When there are no lungs, how do you keep the patient alive?” said Bharat.

Creating an Artificial Lung System

To save the patient’s life, the team improvised. They created an artificial lung system, located entirely outside the man’s body. The artificial system could pump oxygen into the man’s blood and pump out carbon dioxide, just like healthy human lungs. After both his lungs had been removed, the patient’s condition stabilized, and his other organs recovered from their infection. Two days later, the surgeons gave him a new pair of donated lungs. This all happened two years ago. Today, the patient has returned to normal life and has good lung function.

“Conventionally, lung transplant is reserved for patients who have chronic conditions like interstitial lung disease or cystic fibrosis,” said Bharat. “Currently, people think if you get severe ARDS, you keep supporting them, and ultimately the lungs will get better.”

But while Bharat’s team waited for their patient to beat the infection, they analyzed their explanted lungs at the cellular level using RNA sequencing, which provided insights into the biological processes occurring in the diseased organs. The lungs were deeply scarred and showed signs of immune damage, suggesting that they were past the point of recovery.

“For the first time, biologically, we are giving molecular proof that some patients will need a double lung transplant, otherwise they will not survive,” said Bharat.

Changing the Future of Lung Transplants

The complexity, endeavor, and specialized equipment required by Bharat’s innovative technique mean it will remain restricted to the most well-stocked surgical centers for now. But Bharat hopes that future devices will become more standardized and open up this unusual medical intervention to those who need it to live.

“In my practice, young patients die almost every week because no one realized that transplantation was an option,” Bharat said. “For severe lung damage caused by respiratory viruses or infections, even in acute settings, a lung transplant can be lifesaving.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only

Read More: The Lung Microbiome Is Also Beneficial to Our Health — And Harmful Dust Can Alter It

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
child in a red t-shirt using an inhaler
Your Breath May Reveal Hidden Changes in the Gut Microbiome
group of sperm
Sperm May Hit a Hidden, Middle-Age RNA Drop-Off — What's the Generational Impact?
GLP-1 type medications in pill and injection form
GLP‑1 Pills Are Now Available — How They Differ From Injections
A woman laying in bed and blowing her nose surrounded by tissues
The Quiet Battle in Your Nose That Can Stop a Cold Before It Starts
people with a tail, 3D image of a human tail bone
People Are Sometimes Born With a Tail — A Rare Genetic Change May Explain Why Humans Lost Them
bacteria swimming through the nanofabricated microstructures used to study E. coli
Bacteria Like E. coli Swim Upstream in Our Bodies To Infect the Urinary Tract and Gut
gray and white cat at the vet with a stethoscope on it's side and vet tech holding it
What Cats Are Revealing About How COVID May Linger in the Human Immune System
Person holding hand, indicating inflammation in joints
One Day, Your Skin Could Signal Inflammation by Glowing
3D scan representation of colon cancer
70-Year-Old Tumor Samples May Help Shed Light on the Rise of Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients
Toxoplasmosis gondii parasite
How the Immune System Controls a Brain Parasite Found in 1 in 3 People
Illustration of microbiome gut bacteria, good and bad
People With This Rare Condition May Feel Drunk Without Drinking Alcohol
a red headed woman sitting in a dental chair with dental pain
People With Red Hair Carry a Gene That May Change How Pain Is Felt and Treated

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe