How Do Compression Socks Offer Pain Relief and Comfort for Everyday Wearers?

Have a long flight coming up? Or a long shift where you’re on your feet all day? Maybe you’re training for a 5k or a marathon. Either way, you may benefit from using compression socks.

While compression socks are often used by patients with vein disorders or leg swelling, they can also be beneficial for everyday use. Learn more about the benefits of compression socks and whether they’re right for you or not.

What Are Compression Socks?

Compression socks are tight-fitting socks or sleeves that apply pressure to your legs. This pressure helps keep blood flowing back to the heart and prevents blood from pooling in the legs, according to Summit Health.

Compression socks can come in a variety of sizes. According to Harvard Health, some compression socks can reach the knee or higher. Some can reach all the way to the abdomen; it just depends on the type of sock you may need. Many compression socks apply pressure on a gradient, usually starting with the most pressure around the ankle and then lessening up the leg. Some apply constant pressure across the entire leg.

Besides socks, there are also compression sleeves that start at the ankle and reach up to the shin bone.

Who Should Wear Compression Socks?

Compression socks are typically used for patients with venous disorders, including the following according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Chronic venous insufficiency — this occurs when the veins in the legs are rather weak and don’t pump blood back to the heart effectively. This can lead to blood buildup in the legs.

Varicose veins — these are a result of chronic venous insufficiency. In this instance, the veins appear to protrude from the skin. They can cause aching and discomfort.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) — This is a condition that can cause blood clots in the legs. If clots form, blood can pool in the leg, leading to swelling and other adverse health effects, such as a pulmonary embolism, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lymphedema/Edema (swelling) — when certain parts of the body swell or fluid builds up, in this case, in the feet and legs.

In a more everyday setting, compression socks can also benefit people taking a long flight, according to the Mayo Clinic, or plan on being on their feet all day at work — especially if they’re a nurse, server, or teacher. They can also benefit people who may be sitting at a desk for long periods of time, says the Cleveland Clinic.

Benefits of Compression Socks

(Image Credit: Real Sports Photos/Shutterstock)

In the medical setting, compression socks can provide significant relief for those with venous disorders. These socks can help reduce swelling, improve blood flow, lessen the chances of blood pooling in the legs, assist with lymphatic drainage, and even help reduce pain. You should always seek the advice of a medical professional before using compression socks if you believe you have a venous disorder.

Outside the medical setting, such as traveling or at work, compression socks can help provide comfort and improve blood circulation.

In other contexts, such as athletics, there is some evidence that wearing compression socks can aid recovery, though more research is still needed.

When To Avoid Compression Socks

While compression socks can help provide relief and comfort, there are certain situations in which they should not be worn.

For instance, it’s not recommended that they be worn while you’re sleeping. Compression socks are most effective when gravity is working against the flow of blood through your body. When you lie down to sleep, gravity is no longer working against your blood flow. While it’s not necessarily dangerous, according to the Cleveland Clinic, it can lead to skin damage. However, if someone with venous disease has open sores on their legs, wearing compression socks while they sleep can help the healing process.

In rare cases, if someone has a specific skin condition or severe arterial disease, they should likely consult a medical professional before trying compression socks.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.



Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: