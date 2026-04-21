How Did Dolphins Help Us Discover A New “Essential” Fatty Acid That Slows Down Aging?

Aging can be a worrying process for many people, especially in the era of social media where new ideas for promoting a healthier, longer life seem to appear every day. From new “life-extending” products and prescriptive diets to exhausting exercise routines, there are many competing claims for what your body needs to age well.

But among all the hype and complexity is a recently developed, science-backed supplement that may change how we think about longevity. Fatty15 is a daily dietary supplement containing pure pentadecanoic acid (C15:0), which may be the first essential fatty acid to emerge in over 90 years.

An essential nutrient is one that the body needs but cannot produce on its own. Instead, these are obtained through diet to support healthy living. This new, potentially essential nutrient, which may help combat the effects of aging, owes its discovery to an unlikely source: Navy dolphins.

From Aging Dolphins to Human Health

When it comes to important scientific discoveries, most people probably picture white coats and laboratory settings, but that is only part of the case with C15:0. The story starts in San Diego Bay with the U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program. During the early 2010s, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, a veterinary epidemiologist and entrepreneur, worked with a team of scientists to help continually improve the health of aging dolphins. In particular, the team wanted to see why some of these marine mammals developed age-related conditions while others did not.

“While caring for older Navy dolphins, we found that about 1 in 3 were developing aging-associated conditions similar to humans, including insulin resistance, anemia, hypercholesterolemia, fatty liver disease, and chronic inflammation,” Venn-Watson, who has previously worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), explained to Discover.

With funding from the Office of Naval Research, Venn-Watson and her colleagues applied metabolomics — the comprehensive study of small molecules involved in cellular processes, used in disease diagnosis and drug discovery — to see which small molecules in the dolphins’ all-fish diets and their blood serum predicted the healthiest individuals. It was here that they had their first insights.

“That’s when we first discovered that higher dietary and circulating levels of C15:0, a dietary odd-chain saturated fat, predicted the healthiest aging dolphins,” Venn-Watson added.

The team then provided the dolphins with a modified fish diet containing higher levels of C15:0, which resulted in improved health. It even led to the complete alleviation of anemia in all of the affected dolphins within three months. Through further research, they were able to show that C15:0 not only lowers the risk of developing chronic diseases associated with aging, but it can also actually reverse them.

“Based on a decade of Navy-funded research demonstrating C15:0 as an active and beneficial nutrient for dolphins and humans, we developed Fatty15 to deliver a pure and bioavailable C15:0 supplement that could protect our long-term health and support healthy aging for all,” Venn-Watson explained.

“Wonderfully, over the past decade since our initial discovery, there have been over 100 peer-reviewed studies published from independent teams that are contributing to the totality of data — reconfirming and expanding upon C15:0 as a foundational nutrient. Just as importantly, no peer-reviewed studies have shown that C15:0 is not a foundational nutrient.”

Benefits of C15:0

The last essential fatty acids to be discovered were omega-3s in 1929. These essential polyunsaturated fats are crucial for maintaining healthy hearts, brains, eyes, and joints. Like its “distant cousin” — they belong to the same broad family of fatty acids but have distinct jobs in the body — C15:0 appears to offer a range of health benefits, including improved metabolic, liver, red blood cell, and cholesterol health. It can also promote healthier joints, better sleep, and even calmer moods.

In vitro and cellular studies have also shown that C15:0 improves mitochondrial function in cells by 45 percent, which can help with overall cognitive and physical performance. In addition, C15:0’s ability to strengthen cell membranes may also help prevent “Cellular Fragility Syndrome,” a nutritional deficiency syndrome recently proposed by Venn-Watson, which can lead to lipid peroxidation, a complex chemical process that leads to oxidative degradation of lipids, resulting in cell death. Scientists at Columbia University have called this new form of cell death “ferroptosis.”

“[S]tudies support that if we don’t have enough C15:0 in our cell membranes, they can become fragile and susceptible to ferroptosis. In turn, ferroptosis is known to accelerate aging and the onset of multiple aging-related conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and cognitive decline. Simply put, C15:0 deficiency accelerates the general aging process,” Venn-Watson added.

“Given population-wide declines in our C15:0 dietary intake from decreased intake of dairy fat (our primary source of C15:0), this concept of a deficiency syndrome has gained increased attention.”

Redeeming Saturated Fats

In January 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which, for the first time in 50 years, reversed its position on dairy fat products. For decades, Americans were told to reduce their intake of all dietary saturated fats, mostly by avoiding dairy fat. However, a mounting body of research has shown that not all saturated fats are the same; some are harmful, such as even-chain saturated fats like C16:0 (which are present in red meat), but others are essential for a healthy body, like C15:0.

While dolphins get their C15:0 from certain types of fish, our primary source of dietary C15:0 is dairy fat. Studies suggest there are several ways to increase your C15:0 levels. Firstly, you can choose higher-quality dairy products, such as whole-fat cheeses, especially those from grass-fed animals. Secondly, you can increase your fiber intake, as this can help your gut microbes make more C15:0. And you can also try C15:0 supplements, which have been shown to be an effective way of optimizing levels of this nutrient.

These supplements, like Fatty15’s original capsules or even their new gummies for adults, could be an excellent way to improve your resilience to the effects of aging.

If you want to find out more about the story of C15:0, click here.

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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