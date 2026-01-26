How Alex Honnold Can Stay Cool and Collected as He Climbs the Impossible

Learn why Alex Honnold can free solo structures like Taipei 101 and how this makes him what neuroscientists call a “super sensation seeker.”

Written byStephanie Edwards
Taipei 101 skyscraper, the building that Alex Honnold climbed
Taipei 101.(Image Credit: TuxedoAdventure/Shutterstock)

On Jan. 25, 2026, when Alex Honnold completed a free solo ascent of Taipei 101 — one of the tallest buildings in the world — a familiar question reignited that has followed him throughout his career: How does someone climb at lethal heights without ropes and appear almost unnervingly calm while doing it?

For scientists, the answer may not just lie in Honnold’s training or discipline, but in the structure and function of his brain.

Nearly a decade ago, neuroscientists began examining Honnold as a potential outlier in human risk perception, identifying him as something more extreme than a typical thrill-seeker. They concluded that Honnold may be what researchers call a “super sensation seeker.”

Inside Alex Honnold’s Brain

In March 2016, cognitive neuroscientist Jane Joseph took a closer look at Honnold’s brain using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). As explained in Nautilus, Joseph was among the first researchers to scan the brains of high sensation seekers — people who actively pursue intense experiences and are willing to take risks to obtain them. But what she observed in Honnold suggested something even more unusual.

During the scan, Honnold viewed approximately 200 images designed to provoke fear, excitement, or emotional arousal. These types of images typically activate the amygdala, often referred to as the brain’s fear center. For comparison, Joseph also scanned a control subject, a male rock climber of similar age who was already classified as a high sensation seeker.

In the control subject, the amygdala lit up vividly, with brain activity glowing in electric purple, according to Nautilus. In Honnold’s scan, the amygdala showed no activation at all — a result that likely corresponds to there being no threat response. The data suggested that Honnold may not experience fear in situations most people would find terrifying, including climbing thousands of feet above the ground without any protection.

What Is a Super Sensation Seeker?

According to the American Psychological Association, sensation seeking is a personality trait characterized by the pursuit of intense experiences. It is thought to be partly heritable and is associated with lower anxiety and a muted physiological response to danger. Honnold scores roughly twice as high as the average person on sensation-seeking scales and about 20 percent higher than the average high sensation seeker, as noted in Nautilus.

High sensation seeking influences far more than athletic pursuits. Research shows it affects relationship dynamics, music and entertainment preferences, driving behavior, food choice, humor, creativity, career satisfaction, and social attitudes. The trait is broken down into four components: experience seeking, thrill and adventure seeking, disinhibition, and boredom susceptibility.

A study in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence found that levels of sensation seeking tend to rise throughout childhood, peak in late adolescence, and gradually decline in adulthood. Males are statistically more likely to score higher, particularly in thrill seeking and disinhibition. Importantly, sensation seeking is also linked to risky behaviors, especially during adolescence, including substance abuse, delinquency, and unsafe sexual activity.

How Are High Sensation Seekers’ Brains Different?

Neuroscience offers insight into why sensation seekers behave the way they do. High sensation seekers appear to process stimuli differently at both the neural and physiological levels. When exposed to novel stimuli, they show a different orienting reflex — a measure of arousal and attention — than low sensation seekers.

A study published in Psychological Science used fMRI scans to compare brain activity between high and low sensation seekers viewing emotionally arousing images. High sensation seekers showed increased activity in the insula, a region associated with bodily awareness and emotional intensity. Low sensation seekers, by contrast, showed greater activation in the frontal cortex, an area involved in emotional regulation and impulse control.

High sensation seekers also tend to have lower levels of monoamine oxidase type B, an enzyme involved in regulating neurotransmitters such as dopamine.

Together, these differences suggest a brain that reacts powerfully to stimulation while exerting less regulatory control — except in rare cases like Honnold’s, where regulation appears extraordinarily precise and gives him the title of super sensation seeker.

