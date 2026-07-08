How a CRISPR Gene Therapy Could Change Life for Young Children With Sickle Cell Disease

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first gene therapy for children aged 2 years and older with sickle cell disease. This inherited blood disorder changes the shape of red blood cells into a crescent (or sickle) shape, disrupting their flow through blood vessels. The result can be poor oxygen delivery, severe pain, and even organ damage.

Although more prevalent in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa, sickle cell disease is also a significant public health problem in the U.S., making access to novel treatments crucial. Casgevy, the gene therapy based on the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing system, has been approved for patients aged 12 years and older since 2023, but lacked approval for younger children until now.

“Making this therapy available to younger patients opens a critical window for intervention and gives these children a meaningful chance at a healthier future,” said Megha Kaushal, pediatric hematologist and director of the Office of Therapeutic Products at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), in an FDA statement.

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What Is Sickle Cell Disease?

Sickle cell disease is the most common genetic blood disorder worldwide, affecting around 100,000 people in the U.S., predominantly in African American and Hispanic communities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sickle cell disease (SCD), also called sickle cell anemia, is caused by an abnormal form of the oxygen-carrying protein hemoglobin. This causes red blood cells to become misshapen, a change that's visible under a microscope and can lead to numerous health complications.

Another inherited blood disorder with similar symptoms is thalassemia, in which the body produces too little hemoglobin, also impairing oxygen delivery. Because both conditions are genetic, symptoms can begin within the first months of life.

“These disorders carry a heavy burden for children and their families, affecting growth, development, and long-term health in profound ways,” said Karim Mikhail, director of CBER, in the statement.

A Gene Therapy That Eliminates the Need for Blood Transfusions

Recent advances in gene therapy are opening the door to treating patients with these inherited blood disorders. First approved by the FDA in December 2023, Casgevy is a one-time gene therapy that edits a patient's own blood stem cells before returning them to the body.

The edits are made using the DNA "scissors" CRISPR/Cas9, which targets a specific gene sequence. The goal is to boost production of fetal hemoglobin, a form of hemoglobin normally found in fetuses and infants that doesn't sickle like the defective adult form responsible for the disease.

The result is not only higher fetal hemoglobin levels but also increased total hemoglobin, reducing episodes of oxygen deprivation caused by blocked blood vessels and eliminating the need for regular red blood cell transfusions, a standard treatment used to help keep many patients with SCD stable.

FDA Approval Opens Doors for Younger Children

Expanding approval of this breakthrough gene therapy to younger children marks an important step in treating a debilitating disease that previously could only be cured through high-risk stem cell transplants.

“The FDA is committed to prioritizing and speeding up the review of products that address critical U.S. health priorities through expedited review programs, […] designed to advance therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, […] while upholding the FDA’s rigorous gold-standard requirements for safety and effectiveness,” said Mikhail.

The news also coincides with another milestone in reducing the burden of sickle cell disease in the U.S. After undergoing a two-year treatment at Manning Family Children's Medical Center in New Orleans, 23-year-old Daniel Cressy became the first patient in Louisiana, the state with the highest number of sickle cell disease cases, to be cured with Casgevy. Diagnosed as an infant and living with years of health complications, Cressy can now pursue his dream of becoming a pilot.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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