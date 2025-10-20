Advertisement

High Levels of Lead Have Been Found in Protein Powders and Cinnamon Products

While the popularity of protein powder has grown, a recent investigation found that certain brands contain more lead today than they did 15 years ago. Learn which ones to avoid.

Rosie McCall
ByRosie McCall
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Protein powder
(Image Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

A Consumer Reports investigation recently found that two-thirds of protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes tested contained dangerously high levels of toxic metals.

Advertisement

This follows a number of warnings issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in relation to ground cinnamon products containing potentially hazardous levels of lead, including ground cinnamon from HAETAE and Roshni (October 10, 2025) and Durra and Wise Wife (October 8, 2025) in just the last month.

At the time of writing, there are 16 ground cinnamon products included on the alert. The items listed were found to have varying levels of lead concentrations, ranging from 2.03 and 7.68 parts per million (ppm). The agency’s advice is “to throw away and not to buy these ground cinnamon products.”

As of yet, no adverse health reactions have been reported, but the FDA stated, “If there’s suspicion that someone has been exposed to elevated levels of lead, talk to your healthcare provider. Most people have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure."

“Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care,” the FDA continued.

Read More: Ancient Human Brains Adapted From Exposure to Lead Poisoning, Providing an Evolutionary Advantage

Lead Found In Protein Powders

According to a report led by Consumer Reports, protein powders and shakes tested today contained higher levels of lead than those tested 15 years ago. Not only is the average level of lead in these products greater than they were in the past, but fewer products tested contained undetectable levels of the heavy metal.

In total, 23 products were tested. These included dairy, beef, and plant-based supplements containing 20 to 60 grams of protein in each serving.

The team found that a single serving of two-thirds of these products would take you over the limit of what the consumer group deems safe to consume each day. Plant-based products fared particularly badly in comparison to dairy-based products, with some containing up to 1,600 percent of what Consumer Reports considers a “level of concern for lead” — an amount equivalent to 0.5 micrograms. (This is in line with the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.)

The levels found in Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel Black Edition were so high, the consumer group recommends avoiding them entirely.

Advertisement

What Are The Health Risks Of Lead Contamination?

Detrimental health effects associated with lead are normally the result of long-term exposure lasting months or years. Too much lead in the body is known to increase the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, damage to the kidneys, and even death.

Children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure, with some studies suggesting they absorb three times as much ingested lead as adults (5 to 15 percent versus 53 percent). Exposure can result in neurological damage that can permanently impact a child’s brain development, leading to learning disabilities and behavioural challenges, even when there are no obvious symptoms.

Advertisement

While there is no known safe level of exposure, the interim reference level (IRL) for lead given by the FDA is currently 3 micrograms per day in children and 12.5 micrograms per day in women of childbearing age.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Lead Poisoning Is Still a Major Problem — Here's How it Impacts Our Health

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Advertisement
  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Chopping onions and crying
Why Onions Make Us Cry and How to Prevent Tears With This Chopping Technique
Women's menstrual cycle
Women’s Menstrual Cycles May Have Once Been Synced With The Moon, But Artificial Light Has Disrupted That
microbes inside the gut that make up the gut microbiome
What to Do — and Not Do — to Keep Your Gut Microbiome Healthy
tired woman laying her head on a desk sleeping
Newly Identified Biomarkers Could Help Diagnose Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Indoor allergens
Indoor Allergies Spike in the Winter — Here's How to Avoid Impurities in Your Home
Cat parasite in humans - Toxoplasma
This Cat Parasite Can Infect Humans, and You Can Get It From Litter Boxes or Unwashed Veggies
Daylight saving time
Ditching Daylight Saving Time Could Reduce Obesity Rates and Incidents of Stroke
Doctor pointing at something on a brain MRI image
A Brain MRI Could Predict How Quickly Your Body Is Actually Aging
Social sleep apnea
Staying Out Late on the Weekends Could Make Sleep Apnea Worse
slices of Turkey
Could These Food Products Act as a Natural Ozempic?
woman drinking coffee
Brewed for Longevity: Drinking Coffee Linked To Healthy Aging in Women
Gut microbiome
The Gut Microbiome: 100 Trillion Microorganisms in Our Digestive Tract Maintain Our Health

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe