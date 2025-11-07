Advertisement

Hidden Heat on Saturn’s Icy Moon Could Help It Sustain Life

Learn how a small but steady source of warmth under Enceladus is reshaping what scientists think about where life can survive.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Enceladus moon
(Image Credit: joshimerbin/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Scientists have long considered Enceladus, one of Saturn’s smaller, icy moons, a strong candidate for life beyond Earth. Now, new research published in Science Advances suggests its hidden ocean may be more stable than previously believed.

Advertisement

Using data from NASA’s Cassini mission, researchers found that Enceladus releases heat from both poles, not just its south. The finding challenges earlier assumptions that the northern hemisphere was geologically quiet, showing instead that the moon is warmer and more active than expected.

“Enceladus is a key target in the search for life outside the Earth, and understanding the long-term availability of its energy is key to determining whether it can support life,” said Georgina Miles, lead author of the paper, in a press release.

Read More: European Spacecraft JUICE Travels to Jupiter's Icy Moons

Tidal Forces Power a Global Ocean

Enceladus ranks among the most active worlds in the solar system. Beneath its ice crust lies a global ocean of salty water, which helps drive the moon’s internal heat and surface activity. The mix of liquid water, warmth, and chemicals such as phosphorus and complex hydrocarbons makes it a leading candidate for life beyond Earth.

That ocean can only persist if its energy stays in balance. As Saturn’s gravity pulls on Enceladus, the moon flexes slightly, producing heat through tidal friction. Too little, and the ocean could freeze; too much, and the system could become unstable. Until now, measurements of heat loss came only from the south pole, where plumes of vapor and ice rise from long surface fractures. The north was thought to be inactive.

Infrared Data Exposes Northern Warmth

Cassini’s infrared data showed otherwise. Comparing images of Enceladus’ north pole from the dark winter of 2005 and the bright summer of 2015, researchers found the surface was about 7 Kelvin (roughly 7 °C, or 12 °F) warmer than models predicted — a small but consistent difference that points to heat leaking from the ocean below.

That flux amounts to about 46 milliwatts per square meter, about two-thirds the heat flow through Earth’s crust. Scaled across the moon, it equals about 35 gigawatts of energy loss, roughly the power output of 10,500 wind turbines or 66 million solar panels.

The balance between energy gained and lost suggests that Enceladus’ ocean remains stable over geological timescales, able to stay liquid and dynamic beneath its frozen crust.

“Eking out the subtle surface temperature variations caused by Enceladus’ conductive heat flow from its daily and seasonal temperature changes was a challenge, and was only made possible by Cassini’s extended missions,” said Miles, in the press release. “Our study highlights the need for long-term missions to ocean worlds that may harbour life, and the fact the data might not reveal all its secrets until decades after it has been obtained.”

Advertisement

A Stable Ocean Fit for Life

“Understanding how much heat Enceladus is losing on a global level is crucial to knowing whether it can support life,” added Carly Howett, corresponding author of the paper. “It is really exciting that this new result supports Enceladus’ long-term sustainability, a crucial component for life to develop.”

The next step is to determine how long the ocean has existed — whether it’s an ancient sea that’s endured for billions of years or a more recent phenomenon. The study also used Cassini’s thermal data to estimate the moon’s ice thickness, which ranges from 20 to 23 kilometers (13 to 14 miles) at the north pole and 25 to 28 kilometers (15 to 17 miles) globally, slightly thicker than earlier estimates.

Advertisement

Read More: ‘Tiger Stripes’ on a Saturn Moon Could Be Even More Unique Than Previously Thought

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
How many suns in the Milky Way
How Many Suns Exist In The Milky Way? It’s Complicated
full beaver supermoon
November’s Beaver Supermoon Will Be the Brightest of 2025 and Part of a Supermoon Parade
comet blazing through space
Spot Two Comets at Once as Lemmon and SWAN Soar Across Our Skies This Week
Two black holes colliding and causing ripples
Colliding Black Holes Emitted a Massive Ringing, Confirming Predictions from Hawking and Einstein
A meteor streaking across the night sky
The Taurid Meteor Showers Are Already Shining, and May Flash Shimmering Fireballs This Fall 2025
Orionids Meteor Shower
Draconids and Orionids Meteor Showers Light the Sky This October 2025 — Here's How to See
How many stars are there in the milky way? more than you can count
How Many Stars Are in The Milky Way? More Than You Can Imagine
a supermoon rising above a tree line
Catch the 2025 October Harvest Supermoon Tonight, and Watch for Emerald-Tinged Comets
The biggest object in the universe is likely a galaxy
What Is the Biggest Object in the Universe? Most Likely Galaxy Clusters
an asteroid coming to close to earth
The City-Killer Asteroid May Hit the Moon in 2032 — What Would Happen If We Blasted It With Nukes First?
images of dwarf galaxies joined by bridge
These Dwarf Galaxies are Joined by an Intergalactic Bridge Tens of Thousands of Light-years Long 
artist depiction of SIMP-0136
New JWST Data Shows Rogue Planet With a Colorful Combo of Wavelengths, Strong Storms, and Beautiful Auroras

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe