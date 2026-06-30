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Heat Waves Are Among the Deadliest Weather Disasters in the U.S., Pushing the Human Body to Its Breaking Point

Learn what happens to our bodies during extreme heat and why heatwaves in the U.S. have a higher mortality rate than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined.

Written byStephanie Edwards
| 3 min read
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A person holds a water bottle in bright sun during extreme heat, highlighting hydration and heat wave safety.
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If you’re anything like me, you spend more than half of the year waiting for warm weather to return. And once the heat finally arrives, it signals barbecues, beach days, and all the great outdoor activities of summer. However, the increase in heatwaves over the past decade is sending people back indoors.

Unlike other deadly weather events, heat rarely leaves behind dramatic images of destruction. Instead, it places the body under mounting physiological stress until our organs begin to fail. That’s why, according to NPR, heat is responsible for more weather-related deaths in the U.S. during an average year than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined.

As climate change increases both the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events, understanding why heatwaves become so dangerous has never been more important.

What Is a Heatwave? It’s More Than Just a Few Hot Days

A heatwave isn’t simply a stretch of hot weather. What makes it uniquely dangerous is the accumulation of heat over multiple unusually hot days and nights, as explained by the World Meteorological Organization.

Normally, nighttime provides an opportunity for both people and buildings to cool off. Walls release the heat they’ve absorbed; the air becomes more comfortable, and the human body finally gets a chance to recover from the day’s thermal stress.

During a heatwave, that reset never happens, with warm nights preventing excess heat from escaping. Each day begins with the body already carrying the strain from the day before, creating a cumulative effect that steadily raises the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and other life-threatening complications.

Read More: Climate Change May Be Making Our Days A Little Longer — Here's How We Know

Why Heatwaves Become Deadly

The human body has an impressive built-in cooling system: sweat. But that system depends on evaporation.

According to the World Health Organization, when temperatures climb close to body temperature — or humidity becomes extremely high — sweat no longer cools the body efficiently. Instead, heat begins accumulating faster than it can be released, which can become deadly in several ways.

As discussed in NPR, prolonged heat redirects large amounts of blood toward the skin in an attempt to release heat. That leaves less blood flowing to the digestive system. Over time, the gut can become more permeable, allowing toxins that normally remain inside the intestines to leak into the bloodstream. Those toxins may trigger an immune response that promotes dangerous blood clot formation.

The cardiovascular system also comes under enormous strain. Because more blood is being sent to the skin, the heart must beat faster to maintain blood pressure. For many older adults or people with existing heart conditions, that added workload can trigger heart attacks.

Meanwhile, fluid loss continues relentlessly. During intense heat, people can lose as much as 1.5 liters of sweat every hour. Without replacing those fluids, dehydration causes blood volume to drop, making it harder to keep blood pressure stable while placing additional stress on both the heart and kidneys.

If body temperature continues to rise unchecked, the result can be heatstroke — a medical emergency with a high fatality rate that requires immediate treatment.

How to Stay Safe During a Heatwave

The most effective protection against a heatwave starts before any symptoms begin.

Limiting outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day gives your body a chance to avoid dangerous heat buildup. Spending even two or three hours in an air-conditioned or otherwise cool location can significantly reduce cumulative stress.

Keeping your home cool also matters. Opening windows after sunset lets cooler night air circulate, while closing blinds or shutters during the day helps block direct sunlight from heating indoor spaces.

One of the most important things to remember is not to wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. Regular hydration helps replace fluids lost through sweat before dehydration begins affecting circulation.

The biggest misconception about heatwaves is that they only threaten people working outside. In reality, age, chronic illnesses, medications, housing conditions, occupation, and income all influence how vulnerable someone becomes.

Heat doesn’t have to break temperature records to become dangerous — it simply has to outlast the body’s ability to recover.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Climate Change May Have Led to the Demise of the Tang Dynasty

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

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