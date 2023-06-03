Zenith Labs Review - A Look into the Zenith Labs Supplements

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Zenith Labs is a research-based nutrition supplement company that claims to excel at offering products that deliver effective, powerful, pure, top-tier performing supplements that provide whole-body solutions to support proper health and well-being to people around the globe.

This company specializes in providing a wide variety of supportive supplements to support your body’s natural healing process. Zenith Labs appears to genuinely care about proper nutrition universally. Their partnership with Vitamin Angels, an initiative that aims to tackle malnutrition globally is a testament to their goals and values.

What is Zenith Labs?

Led by Dr. Ryan Shelton and a team of health professionals,Zenith Labs is a supplement company based out of Illinois.

Zenith Labs has been making headlines left right and center as an established company known for its variety of products that are all regulated through cGMP standards. Their goal is to provide whole body and holistic solutions to promote natural healing processes throughout the body. This company claims to provide its products with research and clinically backed evidence.

Zenith Labs’ Propositional Value

The ingredients found within every Zenith Labs product are natural for the most part. Zenith Labs has utilized many rare ingredients and traditional medicine methods from all around the globe to support a variety of health physiological systems throughout the body.

In today’s culture, there is a constant bombardment of new up-and-coming companies that claim to create products that will revolutionize the healthcare sector. There is no shortage of advertisements that claim that their product is the golden standard to help your cause.

Does Zenith Lab execute on their claims? What does Zenith Labs provide that you can’t find anywhere else? What makes Zenith Labs the right solution for you? And finally, Does Zenith Labs provide you with the solution supplement you are looking for?

The answer to your questions is embedded within this review. It will be for you to decide whether Zenith Labs is worth considering as your next natural supportive supplement brand.

Zenith Labs Research-Based Supplements

There is a wide range of products manufactured by Zenith Labs that target a variety of physiological systems and health goals within the body. Backed by a team of research professionals, Zenith Labs products strive to supportheart health,hearing,longevity,hair regrowth,joint health,vision,weight loss, andmany others.

The product details will be discussed in detail below to help you make the best decision.

The price of Zenith Labs’ products is all based on a variety of package deals. The average cost per bottle of 60 capsules is around $60 but vary:

1 bottle (60 capsules) (30-Day supply)

2 bottles (120 capsules) (60-Day supply)

6 bottles (360 capsules) (180-Day supply)

BP Zone

BP Zone claims to support healthy blood pressure by decreasing inflammation in the blood vessels, and circulatory system. BP Zone also claims to support optimal levels of cholesterol within the body as well as regulates stress and mood. This product is designed for individuals seeking additional supplemental support to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Zenith Labs claims that their natural ingredients and tailored formula are responsible for these benefits. After an extensive investigation by our team, we found that there are scientifically backed ingredients (such as saffron and arjuna) that may contain beneficial impacts on blood pressure making BP Zone a great addition to a healthy diet and exercise regimen.

Pricing

1 bottle (60 capsules) (30-Day supply) - $59

2 bottles (120 capsules) (60-Day supply) - $135

6 bottles (360 capsules) (180-Day supply) - $234 (Best savings)

OMEGA 3-7-9 + Krill

Zenith Labs’ rendition of omega fatty acid supplement. As the name would suggest,Omega 3-7-9 + Krill contains Omega 3, 7, and 9 as well as krill oil and additional vitamin E. The benefits of these fatty acids are incredibly beneficial for overall human health. These benefits include enhanced heart health, reduction of plaque in arterioles, reduced blood pressure, and many more.

One of the downsides of this product is that the additional 20 IU of Vitamin E within every capsule is almost negligible and unnecessary considering the recommended dose of Vitamin E is 1200 IU per day.

Pricing

1 bottle (60 capsules) (30-Day supply) - $49

2 bottles (120 capsules) (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (360 capsules) (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Blood Sugar Premier

Blood Sugar Premier states that it works to support healthy, sustainable, and optimal blood sugar levels. Blood Sugar Premier does contain powerful and effective ingredients that act to support healthy blood sugar.

In doing this, you may benefit from elevated energy levels throughout the day, and stomp early symptoms of blood sugar-related illnesses.

Although many of these ingredients claim to support healthy blood pressure levels, Blood Sugar Premiere will not provide you with the golden pass to an unhealthy diet and is defiantly not an alternative to blood sugar prescription medications.

Pricing

1 bottle (60 capsules) (30-Day supply) - $49

2 bottles (120 capsules) (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (360 capsules) (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Hair Revital X

Hair Revital X is a natural hair growth supportive supplement that claims to promote healthy hair growth for men and women. Hair Revital X includes both an oral and topical treatment that claims to support DHT balance, strengthen follicles, and stimulate the natural regrowth of hair.

The ingredients found within Hair Revital X, like saw palmetto extract has been shown to support the follicular cells responsible for hair growth however, the claim that the “Anti-Genetics Blend” works to protect against genetic hair loss factors is not backed by scientific research.

Pricing

1 bottle (60 capsules) + 1 topical spray (30-Day supply) - $59

3 bottles (120 capsules) + 3 topical sprays (60-Day supply) - $135

6 bottles (360 capsules) + 6 topical sprays (180-Day supply) - $234 (Best savings)

Hearing X3

Equipped with over 15 different natural ingredients,Hearing X3 supports healthy hearing. Hearing X3 claims that acts as a safeguard against age-related hearing decline and supplies supportive cells of the ear with the nutrients it needs to thrive.

Age-related hearing loss is multifactorial and inevitable in most people. There are things that we can do to protect delicate cochlea hair cells that allow us to hear sound. One of these ways it to provide your body with the nutrient it needs to strengthen supporting cells of the ear.

The forte of hearing X3 is that it does contain antioxidants as well as protective ingredients that can support the auditory by keeping ear cells healthy. However, the claim that Hearing X3 can reduce age-related hearing loss is not backed by scientific research.

Pricing

1 bottle (60 capsules) (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (120 capsules) (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (360 capsules) (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Longevity Activator with Resveratrol

Longevity Activator with Resveratrol claims to offer a solution to aging in the form of a supplement. Zenith Labs claims that this product contains an anti-aging formula to help promote memory and brain health, preserve joint health, and support energy and mood.

Although the ingredients provide many beneficial health factors, there is no supporting evidence to suggest that this supplement can help reduce telomere length.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Pure Greens

This nutrient drink is power-packed with over 57 ingredients and phytochemicals that claim to detoxify, support immune system function, and promote gut health. Zenith Labs ensures thatPure Greens will boost energy levels, strengthen metabolism, and support your immune system.

Companies that provide “green” shakes like Pure Greens often bite off more than they can chew with claims way outside of scientific evidence. Zenith Labs is no different, some of their claims such as providing a “sharper mind for doing crossword puzzles” are subjective and unscientific in nature.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $39

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $90

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $150 (Best savings)

Joint N-11

if you are concerned about maintaining healthy joints thenJoint N-11 may be the solution you are looking for. Joint N-11 is a natural joint health supplement that supports optimal joint health, protects delicate cartilage, and prevents joint pain.

By utilizing Joint N-11, you are providing the ingredients your body needs to restore your autonomy, complete daily tasks of living, and live without joint pain. It is important to note that this supplement is not the golden pass to avoiding joint-related pain and illness. This supplement should be used in tandem with proper a exercise treatment plan, and proper diet.

Missed opportunity: Upon investigating, our team was surprised at the fact Zenith Labs chose not to include glucosamine within their product. Glucosamine has been a scientifically proven and effective ingredient to support joint care.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $39

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $90

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $150 (Best savings)

Barbarian XL

Barbarian XL claims to be a premium testosterone booster and male enhancement supplement. Barbarian XL contains an innovative blend that provides an effective, efficient, and fast-acting way to increase testosterone within the body.

Zenith Labs has in fact created an effective supplement that may provide additional support to your endocrine system – specifically, testosterone production. This stems from many ingredients that have been backed by extensive research. Barbarian XL is not a substitute for hormonal therapy or treatment.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $39

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $90

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $150 (Best savings)

Brain C-13

Brain C-13 is an advanced holistic supplement that claims to support brain health across the board by boosting mental awareness, enhancing clarity and focus, and promoting memory recall.

Supplements that claim to improve brain function can elicit skepticism. On its face, Brain C-13 does seem to reach beyond what is truly attainable through supplements. For example, Zenith Labs states that Brain C-13 works to increase neural flexibility allowing you to learn faster. Upon further investigation, no ingredient found within Brain C-13 is scientifically backed to do the former. Otherwise, Brain C-13 does include a varied ingredient that has proven promising effects on overall brain health with very minimal downsides.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Meditation in a Bottle

Meditation in a Bottle claims to be an alternative to meditation replacement and mindfulness practice. Meditation in a Bottle is said to relieve stress, shrink belly fat, feel younger, boost memory, and reverse aging.

Unfortunately, this is too good to be completely true and is not supported by science. Zenith Labs may have flown too close to the sun on this supplement. Although there are many great testimonials on the impacts of meditation in a Bottle, these testimonials are subjective and simply contain too many confounding factors to conclude this supplement can provide better results than strict, consistent meditation practices.

With that being said, Meditation in a Bottle contains many similar ingredients as Brain C-13 that provide nutrients, antioxidation, and compounds that have the ability to support brain health and may be a fantastic addition to meditation.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Sleep Wave

As an advanced sleep supplement,Sleep Wave claims that it contains potent herbs and minerals that support optimal circadian rhythm patterns. Sleep Wave claims to support the brainwaves and hormonal functions that impact effective sleep.

For the most part, Sleep Wave contains a select few ingredients such as melatonin, zinc, and magnesium that are undisputed in their role for proper sleep. However, there are ingredients that are unnecessary and come with side effects that may disrupt proper sleep such as skullcap herb powder which has been shown to cause twitching and anxiety in some individuals.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Probiotic T-50

Zenith Labs’ rendition of an advanced probiotic supplement.Probiotic T-50 provides ingredients necessary to promote a healthy gut biome, support gut bacteria, and provide a boost to your immune system. This supplement is the only probiotic to utilizes “Director Probiotics” that claims to support fat loss and cognitive function.

The caveat here is that the benefits of the “Director Probiotics” are not exclusive to this type of probiotic. It is true that with an efficient gut biome, you have a higher capability to lose fat, but that benefit is not exclusive to “Director Probiotics”

In any case, Probiotics T-50 contains 50 billion CFU’s which is almost double the recommended amount. This supplement is a great choice if you are seeking an effective probiotic within a great price range.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Nano C

Contained within this supplement is an immune-supporting formula that fortifies the body’s immune system, enhances antibody production, and helps recovery from viral and bacterial infections.Nano C is one of the few Zenith Labs supplements that come in the form of a droplet to optimize the absorptive capabilities.

There is no sugar-coating it, Nano C is simply an extreme dose of vitamin C in the form of easy-to-take droplets that acts as a great alternative for people who do not prefer capsules. For what it is, it’s a rather steep price.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Zenith Detox

With the inclusion of over 20 ingredients,Zenith Detox is an alternative solution to expensive detox diets and cleanses. It works by introducing the body to efficient levels of antioxidants that work to eliminate free radicals within the body that can cause havoc on almost all cells of the body. One of these key ingredients glutathione that has been proven to defend against free radicals.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Vision 20

Vision 20 is a formula created by combining 10 nutrients Zenith Labs swears by to improve eye health and fight against age-related vision decline. Like other Zenith Labs products, Vision 20 contains a “Absorptive Blend” that works to help fully absorb the key ingredients of the product.

Missed opportunity: although on their website Zenith Labs states some of the beneficial impacts of beta-carotene on proper eye health and vision, there were no beta-carotene compounds found within the ingredient list.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Trim-14

This supplement claims to support fat loss, promote healthy metabolism, control appetite & cravings, and support proper “fat-loss brain chemistry.”Trim-14 states that their ingredients impact the hormonal function responsible for fatty oxidation.

Because Trim-14 is not an exogenous hormone, it cannot replicate hormones responsible for fat loss within the body.

The utility of Trim-14 and supporting fat loss is rooted in increasing total daily energy expenditure using thermic effects and increasing resting metabolism. Trim-14 does seem to be supportive of fat loss in this way. Trim-14 may be a great addition to a proper diet, sleeping protocol, and exercise regimen for proper fat loss.

Pricing

1 bottle (30-Day supply) - $49

3 bottles (60-Day supply) - $117

6 bottles (180-Day supply) - $198 (Best savings)

Here are what customers are saying about Zenith Labs

Although it is common practice for supplement companies to exaggerate their products, the impact of customers’ testimonials, reviews, and satisfaction offers greater insight into the product’s efficacy, manufacturing and shipping details, return policy honesty, and more.

Within the Zenith Labs website, there are multiple overwhelming positive testimonials. On every product page, Zenith Labs offers a variety of written and video reviews that for the most part, extremely positive. Whether or not these reviews and testimonials have been influenced by external variables is up to your discretion. However, our team went beyond Zenith Labs website in search of non-bias responses, and here is what we found.

By simply searching Zenith Labs you will be exposed to numerous amounts of product reviews. We investigated a large majority of these reviews and we compiled the responses in an easy to read pro and con list below:

Advantages

Large amount of overwhelmingly positive reviews on Zenith Labs website

Products are created with natural ingredients

Products are cGMP regulated

Payment security and insurance from Zenith Labs

User-friendly website

Company initiatives and donations: Vitamin Angels

2-3 day average shipping time

“Subscribe & Save” option for cost-effective purchases

Money-back guarantee

Disadvantages

Multiple beneficial claims not backed by scientific evidence

Testimonials on Zenith Labs are hand-picked by the company

Most products are only available in capsule form

Some products are overpriced for what they offer inside

Zenith Labs Shipping Policy

All orders are processed within 2-3 business days. Orders placed on Zenith Labs’ website are not shipped or delivered on weekends or holidays.

Shipping rates & delivery

Shipping charges are processed on the sales pages and are often discounted at checkout.

Overnight shipping is only available within the US.

Shipping confirmation & order tracking

Zenith Labs promises a shipment confirmation within 24 hours after your purchase. This confirmation number allows you to track your order until it reaches your front door.

Zenith Labs Refund Policy

All orders are insured for a refund through the “empty bottle policy” this simply means that Zenith Labs will offer a full money-back guarantee on all of their products even if the bottle is empty.

As a side note, one bottle is typically a 30-day supply of product.

Contact Zenith Labs

Zenith Labs is based out of McHenry Illinois. You can contact Zenith Labs via the following:

Email: support@zenithlabs.com

Phone: (800) 928-1184

Contact & Mailing Address: 4610 Prime Parkway, McHenry, IL, 60050

Returns Address: “Please Contact Zenith Labs to receive return address” – Zenith Lab

Frequently Asked Questions about Zenith Labs:

Q: Is Zenith Labs a reputable company?

A: It is hard to ignore the amount of overwhelmingly positive reviews derived from Zenith Labs’ website. Most customers swear by these products. Although these reviews seem genuine, It is important to note that it is ultimately up to Zenith Labs to hand-pick which testimonials and reviews are presented on their site.

Q: How Should Zenith Labs supplements be used?

A: There is no blanket statement here, each product amount will vary depending on who is taking them. Most products recommend 1-2 capsules a day with an upper limit of around 4 capsules per day. These dosages will vary, you should visit the website for more information on the product you are interested in. Additionally, any supplement should be utilized simultaneously with optimal nutrition and diet protocols, a proper sleep schedule, and an exercise regimen.

Q: Is Zenith Labs Safe?

A: Overall, the products created by Zenith Labs are safe. After our investigation, we found no ingredients that pose harmful and fatal side effects. Further, the recommended dose of each ingredient was well below harmful limits.

Final Word

Zenith Labs led by Dr. Ryan Shelton and his team of professionals is a supplement company based out of Illinois, United States. Before purchasing any product, your values should be in line with the values and mission statement of a company. Zenith Lab’s mission is to help create a revolutionary natural approach to the supplement industry. They strive to do this by offering a large variety of supplements derived from traditional medicine practices throughout the globe.

There are many supplement companies that claim to improve and support physiological systems within the body responsible for fat loss, brain health, vision, etc. It is important to understand each ingredient within a product. Our team took the liberty to investigate Zenith Labs to best inform you.

Zenith Labs has utilized a variety of natural ingredients that do more good than harm. There are limited downsides to taking a Zenith Labs supplement because many of these natural ingredients are only found in minimal but effective dosages. These products help by supporting important physiological systems of the body.

Certain health claims by Zenith Labs are simply not back but scientific literature but rather subjective testimonials and reviews. In this way, Zenith Labs seems to exaggerate many of the benefits of their products.

Pricing: for the most part, Zenith Labs offers acceptable pricing on a large majority of its products. Most of these products offer additional “subscribe & save” offers that provide additional discounts and ensure the product arrives at your doorstep each time you run out. The caveat is that some of Zenith Labs’ products (Nano C) are simply overpriced considering what they contain inside.

Customer Relations: Most of their customer based seem to be consistently happy with the company. There are no signs of faulty customer care or contact support. Zenith Labs has made it very accessible and easy to reach out for any inquiries.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Zenith Labs offer some-what effective products in accordance to their claims. Their products are safe, regulated, and affordable. Like most companies, there are caveats that should be acknowledged (listed above) but we think that the products offered by Zenith Labs are a great addition to a proper and consistent diet, sleep schedule, and exercise regimen to help support and optimize overall health and wellbeing. If for whatever reason you are dissatisfied with your results, Zenith Labs offers a full money-back guarantee which speaks to their belief in their product. Zenith Labs went above and beyond in this regard. If you're looking to learn more about Zenith Labs products,head to the official website.