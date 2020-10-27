Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Health

Why Do People With Alzheimer’s Go Back in Time and 'Relive' Their Past?

The answer lies in memory storage and where Alzheimer's strikes in the brain.

By Carina WoudenbergOctober 27, 2020 6:08 PM
shutterstock 1670814562
Credit: Quality Stock Arts/Shutterstock

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

People with Alzheimer's disease may struggle to remember how they spent their morning, but still hold on to memories of their childhood. Sometimes they may even confuse caregivers for their parents or other people from their past.

This is a result of how memory is stored. The disease is known to attack the area of the brain called the hippocampus. Largely responsible for learning and making memories, a well-tuned hippocampus is required for retrieving data on everything from current world leaders to the contents of our bedroom closets. However, memories that stretch into one's past are often housed in other parts of the brain outside the hippocampus, in the neocortex — which spares them from the disease's initial blows.

shutterstock 329843930
Some longer-term memories are stored outside the hippocampus, in the neocortex. (Credit: Blamb/Shutterstock)

“Alzheimer's disease first affects the areas of the brain responsible for forming new memories," says Rita Guerreiro, a neurogeneticist at the Van Andel Institute, a nonprofit biomedical research group based in Michigan. "People living with Alzheimer's disease may hold onto old memories for some time after the onset of the disease.” But as the disease progresses, memory loss can worsen. As time goes on, "people may start to forget family members and be confused about space and time," Guerreiro says.

This story is part of an ongoing series exploring questions about Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Read more related to this topic:

Related Content
Understanding Separation Anxiety in Dogs — and How to Help Them Cope

Understanding Separation Anxiety in Dogs — and How to Help Them Cope

How Will We Remember the Coronavirus Pandemic?

How Will We Remember the Coronavirus Pandemic?

How the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Warping Our Sense of Time

How the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Warping Our Sense of Time

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In