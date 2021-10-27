What is CBD Oil Good For? Your Questions Answered.

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD is here to stay. In fact, over the last few years, the popularity of CBD products has only continued to grow. CBD is an effective alternative treatment for some of the most common ailments, including pain, poor sleep, stress, anxiety, and even depression.

What’s great about CBD is that it can be infused into all different types of products. Today, you’ll find CBD-infused gummies, capsules, and edible options such as gummies. Oils and tinctures are also popular, offering the power of CBD in just a few drops.

Interested in trying CBD but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered! Keep reading to learn the ins and outs of what CBD is and what the cannabinoid can be used for. We’ll also discuss some of the top CBD products on the market.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid that is extracted from hemp. CBD has no psychoactive properties, which means it won’t get you high or cause you to feel mentally altered in any way. Instead, the cannabinoid is best known for its therapeutic benefits, including the ability to calm the mind and body.

When ingested, CBD reacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system spans throughout the body and helps to regulate key bodily functions. Research has found that ECS plays a role in many physiological functions, including:

● Chronic pain

● Appetite stimulation

● Metabolism

● Inflammation

● Immune system response

By interacting with the ECS, CBD is able to promote healthy responses to stress, reduce inflammation, and offer a host of other benefits.

What Are the Benefits of Taking CBD Oil?

One of the quickest and most convenient ways to use CBD is in oil form. All you have to do is place a few drops under your tongue. This method offers quick results that can last for up to a few hours. CBD oil can also be mixed into food or your favorite drink, such as a smoothie.

Here are some of the top benefits that CBD oil offers.

Natural Pain Relief

One of the most widely sought therapeutic benefits that CBD offers is relief from aches and pains, including chronic pain caused by underlying health conditions. For those who suffer from arthritis, fibromyalgia, and even neuropathic pain, CBD may be an effective all-natural alternative for living a pain-free life.

More often than not, people use over-the-counter options, such as NSAIDs to treat their pain. Others require stronger treatments, such as prescription painkillers in order to get through the day.

The problem with these conventional options is that they pose all sorts of health risks and negative side effects, including the risk of substance abuse and addiction. There’s a reason why the U.S. continues to struggle with its opioid epidemic.

CBD on the other hand, has a very low risk of minor side effects, such as dry mouth or appetite changes. CBD also has no addictive properties, so the risk of a negative experience is all but zero.

Reduced Anxiety & Depression

Did you know that over 300 million people suffer from depression and/or anxiety? While most mental health conditions are treated using prescription medications, such as SSRIs, CBD may be a promising alternative option.

Research has found that CBD may reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. A 2014 study found that CBD has positive interactions with serotonin receptors in the brain. This is the neurotransmitter that impacts one's emotional state, happiness, and overall wellbeing.

Balanced serotonin levels are often the most critical component in helping those who suffer from depression. Imbalanced serotonin levels have also been linked to an increased risk of anxiety disorders, including social and general anxiety.

Lowered Stress Levels

Life is stressful but having high levels of stress on a constant basis can take a toll on your physical, mental, and social health. While there are many ways to relieve stress, one of the most effective options is CBD oil.

Various studies have found that CBD works to reduce anxiety and stress by changing the brain’s reaction to anxiety. One study even found that CBD may change blood flow patterns in the regions of the brain that are associated with anxiety and stress.

When you’re less stressed and worried, you’ll find that life is much more enjoyable. Waking up feeling focused and energized instead of worn down and tired can make such a difference in your health and happiness.

A few drops of CBD oil can take the edge off after a long, stressful day.

Improved Sleep

Sleep disturbances impact millions of people each night. Whether racing thoughts or aches and pains keep you up at night, CBD can help. Because CBD quells many of the underlying factors that cause poor sleep, it’s a great supplement to take in order to sleep better at night.

There are even CBD oil products on the market that are infused with calming, sleep-inducing ingredients such as melatonin, valerian root, HTP-5, and tryptophan.

When you get the sleep that your mind and body need, you’ll be more productive, more energetic, and healthier.

Other Benefits

These benefits only scratch the surface. While there is still much more to learn about CBD, existing research has uncovered all sorts of positive side effects. Aside from those discussed above, some of the other benefits that CBD may offer includes:

● Eliminates and prevents acne

● Reduces blood pressure

● Protects the brain

● Potential treatment for drug addiction

● May help to fight cancer

It’s important to note that everyone reacts differently to CBD. In order to get the best results possible, it’s crucial to find a product that contains high quality CBD while also figuring out the dose that best meets your needs.

If you’re interested in trying CBD to ease pain or to keep your anxiety at bay, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn about some of the best CBD oils on the market.

Must-Try CBD Oils

When it comes to CBD oil or any other CBD product, Verma Farms offers the best of the best. While they may be most known for their Hawaii-inspired gummies, Verma Farms also sells delicious CBD oil that is made with all natural, high-quality ingredients.

All Verma Farms products are made using broad spectrum CBD extract that comes from pure, pesticide-free, non-GMO hemp. What’s great about this brand’s CBD oil is that it’s available in a variety of flavors. Whether you’re in the mood for watermelon, mango, strawberry, or mint, you’ll find just the oil for you at Verma Farms.

Penguin is another top-rated company in the CBD industry. In fact, the brand has been rated #1 by Rolling Stone. Penguin offers some of the best CBD oil on the market, which is made with premium broad-spectrum CBD extract. All of their CBD is harvested from Oregon-grown hemp that’s cultivated using rich soil along with safe, sensible farming practices.

Penguin CBD oil not only contains refined CBD extract, but other quality ingredients such as MCT oil, hemp oil, terpenes, and natural flavor. Oil is available in palate-pleasing flavors, including Citrus, Mint, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream.

With CBD oil from Penguin, you can embrace the cool, chill life of a penguin.

Evn CBD creates all sorts of CBD-infused products, including gummies, capsules, and oils. Their CBD oil is meant to help you stay calm and collected, even during the most stressful scenarios. Evn CBD oil is made with premium broad spectrum CBD oil, along with MCT oil, and stevia extract for a little sweetness.

Each bottle of oil is also vegan, contains 0 THC, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Evn CBD products are also lab tested to ensure safety, quality, efficacy, and potency. Oil is available in two flavors: Mint and Natural, with Mint being the more popular flavor.

While there isn’t a huge assortment of flavors to choose from, what Evn CBD lacks in variety is made up in quality.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil offers all sorts of therapeutic benefits that can be life changing for some people. While the cannabinoid is best known for its pain-relieving side effects, it also offers other benefits, including better sleep, clear skin, and lowered stress and anxiety.

No matter the benefits that you seek, the best experience comes from buying high-quality CBD oil. Buy from the brands above if you’re looking for CBD oil that is pure and potent.