What Are The Effects of Delta 8 THC? Here’s the Ultimate Guide

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Cannabis is one of the most versatile plants on the entire planet. Every day, we seem to find more exciting uses for it. It has given us everything from herbal remedies to construction materials.

Delta 8, the cannabis compound, is not a recent discovery. It was first found in 1965 by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, a.k.a. “The Father of Cannabis.” However, it appears that its full potential is something that has been hiding in plain sight all of these years.

After learning more about the effects of Delta 8 THC, there has been a major boom in Delta 8 products. Suddenly an entire market has emerged with a demand for Delta 8 tinctures, edibles, vapes, and more.

So what does Delta 8 do, and why is everybody so keen on taking it? Read on to learn more.

Background Information

Before we get to anything else, whenever you introduce a new substance to your body, it’s always important to know what exactly it is and where it comes from. Delta 8 is a cannabinoid derived from cannabis. It’s one of many compounds (over a hundred cannabinoids and counting) that are unique to the plant.

Delta 8 interacts with the receptors of the endocannabinoid system (ECS for short). The ECS is responsible for helping maintain the other major bodily systems, including your nervous system and immune system.

The primary function of a cannabinoid within the ECS is to bind with its aforementioned receptors, get broken down by enzymes, and then assist with sending the signals your body needs to regain balance and function.

Benefits of Delta 8

Now to answer the main question everybody is here for: what effects will I feel if I use Delta 8 THC?

In summary, these are the effects that you can expect after consuming a Delta 8 infused product:

Clear-headed high

Better focus and concentration

Feelings of relaxation, comfort, and calmness

Improved appetite

Most will describe taking Delta 8 as a very pleasant and uplifting experience. It tends to bring a deep feeling of relief and peacefulness to its users. Some might even say it gives them a floating feeling, as if all of the weight has been taken off of them.

Effects vary from person to person and are not always immediate, though. The amount of time it takes largely depends on your method of consumption. For instance, if you are taking Delta 8 via an edible (such as a gummy), it might take between 60 to 90 minutes before your body can begin to digest and absorb it. After that, the effects should hit a peak and then last about 3 to 8 hours.

Another important point is the quality of the product. Poorly made Delta 8 products might produce less of the desired effects.

That’s why we suggest going with a reliable and trusted brand, such as Everest. Companies like Everest put extra effort into sourcing the best quality ingredients, and making sure their product is tested for purity and maximum potency.

Side Effects

There are some potential side effects with Delta 8 that should be mentioned. The most common of them include:

Dry eyes and mouth

Drowsiness or grogginess

Body high

It’s recommended to keep hydrated while taking Delta 8. This should help if you feel dry eyes or mouth. You might feel tired or lack any energy to move. This is totally normal at higher doses. If this happens, it should wear off as soon as the Delta 8 has been fully processed through your system.

Finally, you shouldn’t drive or operate heavy machinery while under the effects of Delta 8.

Delta 8 vs. Delta 9

When most people hear “THC,” they think of Delta 9. It’s the primary psychoactive compound found in marijuana. Whenever somebody gets high from smoking pot, it’s courtesy of Delta 9.

Delta 8 can be considered a sort of relative of this cannabinoid. The two diverge considerably in the effects they produce, though.

Delta 9 is far more intense than Delta 8. In fact, Delta 9 has been known to cause paranoia, increased anxiety, and panicked thoughts in some people. This isn’t something you tend to get with Delta 8. Instead, Delta 8 keeps your mind clear and sharp with a much gentler high. Many people report feeling more productive and at ease after taking Delta 8. Delta 8 is also much slower and more subtle than Delta 9. It takes a while to kick in, so it eases you into the experience better than its more potent counterpart.

Delta 8 vs. Delta 10

Delta 10 is the newest member of the THC family. It also has a remarkable and fascinating backstory. It was discovered completely by accident during the 2020 bushfires in California. After fire retardant chemicals were dumped across the landscape, some of it ended up on the plants growing on cannabis farms in the region.

This caused a fascinating reaction during the extraction process, as scientists attempted to remove the contaminants: unusual crystals began to form within the cannabis concentrations. Closer research revealed that the compound created was slightly different from any cannabinoid they had encountered. It wasn’t a new substance, though. Instead, Delta 10 turned out to be a rare compound that had been merely overlooked until that point.

So how does Delta 10 distinguish itself from Delta 8?

Most experts say that Delta 10 is the “sativa” to Delta 8’s “indica.” Don’t worry if you’re not enough of a cannabis enthusiast to understand the analogy. We’ll explain what that means.

The gist is that Delta 10 provides a boost of energy and cerebral stimulation that makes it more of a “daytime” experience. Hence the comparison to the sativa strain of cannabis, which produces a similar effect.

In contrast, Delta 8 offers more of a calm and relaxing experience that might be more preferred at the end of the day. Like indica, it’s perfect for kicking back and drifting off.

Delta 8 vs. CBD

Fun fact: Delta 8 is an isomer of CBD. Their atomic composition is pretty much identical, just arranged into two different structures.

Another fun fact: Most Delta 8 is actually just CBD that has been converted. This is because natural Delta 8 only occurs in very small trace amounts in the hemp plant, and is difficult to extract on its own.

However, while the two cannabinoids might be similar on an atomic level, their effects can be quite different.

The most obvious distinction is that CBD isn’t psychoactive. No matter how much CBD you take, you won’t get even a slight buzz from it. Meanwhile, Delta 8 is psychoactive and may offer you a somewhat heady experience. Some brands combine both CBD and Delta 8 in their products. They typically do this to lessen the potency of the Delta 8 and make it more palatable for those who might not wish to experience the additional benefits of Delta 8.

Lastly, if you are looking to improve your health and energy you need to look at sleep as well. There are lots of way to improve your sleep. According to studies better sleep can lead to better concentration, more energy, faster metabolism and lower inflammation. All in all, good sleep will help you get the most out of the products above and set you up for long-term success on your health journey.