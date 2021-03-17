Top 5 Skincare Products for Men

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Guys, it’s time to get with the times; gone are the days of needing to borrow skincare products from the woman in your life. A decade ago, it was near impossible to find effective skincare that was designed for men’s skin, but many brands are rising to the occasion and formulating products with a man’s skin in mind.

Many men think that drinking water, working out, and maintaining a healthy diet are the only gateway to great skin. But there comes a point (and age) when your skin needs a little extra TLC. Choosing the right skincare products is not always easy. It can be difficult to cut through the marketing and gimmicks and find something that actually works, is a decent value, and easy enough that you will actually use it with some regularity.

There are a few things we looked for when making this list. We wanted companies that used nothing but the highest quality ingredients that are well researched and clinically proven to work, ethically sourced and tested, and sustainable. We looked for companies with a commitment to quality from the extraction and infusion process to the packaging. Companies that stand behind their product and offer some sort of satisfaction guarantee. And companies that are friendly to the environment and are working to limit their footprint on the planet.

With all that in mind, here are our picks for the best men’s skincare products:

Calderalab.com

$97

This was an easy choice for our top pick. If you’re a skincare minimalist, this is the one-and-done product to add to your shelf. After years of research, Caldera + Lab launched The Good, a multifunctional, non-toxic oil-based serum made strictly from plants. It contains 27 active botanicals, many of which -- like fireweed, yarrow, elderflower and nettle -- are wild harvested around the Grand Tetons. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly into skin and its results (brighter, younger-looking skin) are clinically proven. This product is great for all skin types and works in three main ways:

1. FORMULATED FOR THE MICROBIOME.

By acting on your skin’s microbiome, The Good's prebiotic and antioxidant functions help your skin find its unique equilibrium.

2. OIL-BALANCING.

This non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) serum includes wild bergamot and frankincense, which adapt to your skin, moisturizing or balancing only where you need it.

3. SKIN-MIMICKING.

Twenty-seven botanicals work synergistically to mirror skin’s natural processes and sebum structure, so your skin readily absorbs the nutrients from their wild antioxidant complex.

Caldera + Lab uses only the highest quality ingredients. Their chemists and green formulators begin by assessing 2000+ botanicals. An ingredient shortlist was developed based on antioxidant and nutrient profiles, and bioavailability. Then they selected botanicals that are clinically proven, 100% fair trade, wild-harvested or organic, and sourced from the most potent variety — no matter where on the planet that was.

Caldera + Lab also went above and beyond in their clinical trials because gone are the days when you should have to choose between “real results” and “clean ingredients” — they wanted to provide both. They studied the skin changes in 53 participants over 60 days and 96% of men with varying skin types reported healthier looking skin, 91% reported less dryness and 97% showed improved fine lines and wrinkles.

Beyond being backed by science, Caldera + Lab is making some of the cleanest skincare products on the market for men, qualifying for MADE SAFE, ECOCERT and B CORP Certifications. This company is always looking to find ways to improve their already-green process. You can buy this product knowing that the ingredients are well tested for they efficacy and their safety, and that none of that testing was done on animals. Not to mention they have a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee so you can buy The Good from Caldera + Lab with confidence.

2. Geologie, Dark & Puffy Eye Cream

$59

Is there anything worse than hearing from a coworker or partner that you look tired? This best-selling under-eye cream restores the delicate skin around your eyes with a rich mix of peptides, antioxidants, caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. We found the results were noticeable especially after a late night out.

3. Jack Black, Face Buff Energizing Scrub

$30

Dealing with dull, lifeless skin? This exfoliating scrub gives dead skin cells the boot and helps all other products work better. Exfoliating on a daily basis can be too much for a lot of our skin, but adding this into a weekly routine is a great secret for glowing skin. This invigorating scrub from Jack Black revitalizes with brightening vitamin C and zesty mint and is also great for a pre-shave cleanser.

4. Kiehl’s Age Defender Gel Moisturizer

KIEHLS.COM

$40

If you’re not a fan of heavy or thick anti-aging creams, this lightweight gel is a perfect alternative. The unique gel formula goes on clear and dries quickly, without leaving a film, and still gives your skin the hydration it needs to smooth out the look of fine lines. It’s specifically formulated to smooth and moisturize men’s thicker, course skin.

5. Jaxon Lane, Bro Mask

Jaxonlane.com

$28

A lot of guys think masks aren’t for them, and Jaxon Lane wants to change that with their Bro-Mask. Packed with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and green tea, this mask targets dull skin, redness and fine lines. It works for guys with beards too, and we found this is a great addition to your skincare routine to hydrate and give a healthy glow.