We live in the 21st century where new scientific advances are happening every day. Many of these advancements have focused on the science of sleep and improving mattresses to help individuals enjoy a more restful and restorative sleep. In fact, many companies have technologies that can help match the optimal materials to the exact needs of your body. If you feel like your current mattress is only living up to the science and technology standards of the 1990s, it may be time for an upgrade.

We’ve researched and reviewed top mattress companies that take a science-based approach to sleep. These sleep science mattress companies utilize smart technology, science-based materials, and other innovations to keep you comfortable all night long and to improve the quality of your sleep.

Continue reading, for a closer look at the science of sleep to help you identify which technologies are most important when selecting a science-based mattress. We’ll also share our sleep science mattress reviews so you can decide which of these 21st century mattresses offers exactly what you’re looking for to help keep your body health and to ensure you get the most restorative sleep possible.

Why is Sleep Important

We always hear that sleep is vital, but why is that the case? Our bodies require sleep to recharge and to continue to perform essential life-sustaining functions. According to the CDC, adults should get at least 7 hours of sleep each night. However, many individuals do not meet this recommendation for a number of reasons including busy schedules, insomnia, and mattresses that aren’t comfortable enough.

A number of studies have been conducted on the importance of sleep and what happens when individuals don’t get enough rest. The findings from these studies identify the benefit of getting sufficient sleep and harmful side effects of not meeting the recommended minimum hours. These include:

Enhanced concentration and productivity: Sleep deprivation studies show that a lack of sleep can negatively impact an individual’s ability to concentrate on a task, think clearly, and engage in productive activities.

Increased emotional and social intelligence: Social and emotional intelligence can also suffer when people don’t get enough sleep. Studies have shown that sleep-deprived individuals are less able to pick up on another person’s emotions, which results in decreased emotional empathy.

Decreased risk of heart disease: Sleeping helps to regulate your blood pressure. As a result, giving the body the rest it requires can also help decrease the risk of heart disease.

Decreased risk of obesity: Some studies have made a connection between lack of sleep and weight gain. Additional analyses have linked sleep with the hormones that control our appetite. These studies have show that individuals who get sufficient sleep are more likely to eat fewer calories the following day.

Improved athletic performance: Getting enough sleep is essential for athletes. In fact, more than the recommended minimum of 7 hours can help these individuals have increased energy, coordination, speed, and mental acuity for peak performance.

Decreased risk of depression: Studies also indicate that not getting enough sleep can increase a person’s risk of suffering from depression. Links between insomnia and depression, and even suicide, have been shown in articles published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry and JAMA Psychiatry.

Strengthened immune system: During sleep, the body’s organs and systems are able to regenerate and repair themselves. This process helps improve the immune system and the body’s ability to protect itself against infection.

What Happens When You Sleep?

Now that we know a little about why sleep is important, let’s explore what happens when the body enters this critical regenerative cycle. First, almost immediately after falling asleep (within just one minute), your body and brain begin undergoing changes. Breathing and heart rate decline, brain activity slows down, and body temperature drops.

Each night, our bodies go through different stages of sleep. Each of these stages are believed to serve an essential role in helping our bodies repair and rejuvenate themselves. Throughout the night, we cycle through four unique sleep stages multiple times.

The four sleep stages are separated into two categories: non-REM (rapid eye movement) sleep and REM sleep. Below is a brief overview of what occurs during each stage:

Non-REM Stage 1: This is a very short period of sleep during which the brain, heart rate, breathing rate, and eye movements slow down. The body begins to relax, and an individual’s muscle may twitch. People who are woken up during this sleep stage often feel like they hadn’t completely fallen asleep yet.

Non-REM Stage 2: Individuals may spend up to half of their time asleep in this stage. During stage 2, the body’s temperature drops, heart rate and breathing rates even out, and eye movement ceases. Sleep spindles, rhythmic and rapid brain waves, are produced during this stage. These brain waves help people process and consolidate new memories.

Non-REM Stage 3: Stage 3, or delta sleep, is when an individual is fully engaged in deep slumber and is less likely to be woken up by external stimuli. The body begins physical repair during this stage and the brain begins to consolidate facts, experiences, and other new information that was learned that day. Throughout stage 3 sleep, an individual’s blood pressure decreases, their breathing gets slower, and their muscles are relaxed.

REM Sleep: REM, or rapid eye movement, sleep is the stage where the brain is the most active. An individual’s eyes move more quickly and their rate of breathing increases and becomes less regular. This is the stage when you are most likely to dream, however, because the body is temporarily paralyzed, you are fortunately unable to try to act out what you are dreaming about. Sleep scientists now know that the REM stage is very important for learning because this is the stage where new information is ‘cemented’ into the brain.

What is a Sleep Science Mattress?

Sleep science mattresses utilize research-based technologies to improve the quality of your sleep. They look for ways to make improvements on standard mattresses to help you fall asleep more quickly, to sleep more soundly, and to track your sleep quality to identify any areas for concern.

Smart technologies and science-based cooling fabrics and materials are two different methods some companies use to integrate the science of sleep into their mattress designs.

Smart technology: Smart technology is all around us these days, and that is certainly the case with many of the more advanced mattresses out there. Some manufacturers are finding innovative ways to integrate smart technology into their mattresses to not only create a product with a high-tech feel, but also one that will enable individuals to get a more restful night’s sleep.

For example, certain manufacturers use biometric sensors to monitor an individual’s breathing and heart rate while in bed. Advanced algorithms and analytics integrated into sleep tracking app use this information to assess how much sleep the individual got overnight and to evaluate the overall quality of that sleep. People can use this personalized sleep data to make adjustments to their routine or sleep environment to improve the quality of sleep they get each night.

Another way smart technology is used by some manufacturers is by automatically adjusting the firmness of the mattress to adapt to changing sleep positions overnight. This capability can help ensure the right amount of support and contouring is offered to keep the spine in alignment and relieve pressure points.

Cooling technology: Getting too warm overnight is a top complaint of many sleepers. Mattress companies have increasingly recognized this need and use special materials and technologies designed to help individuals regulate their body temperature to prevent overheating.

Traditional memory foam material retain heat. Next generation materials, such as latex or gel infused memory foam, are less likely to trap heat. Fortunately, some manufacturers integrate additional cooling materials into the covers or other layers of their mattresses. These phase change molecule (PCM) fabrics work to actively pull excess heat away from a body when it gets too warm or to release heat back if an individual gets too cool.

Copper is another material known for its cooling properties. Certain manufacturers harness the power of copper by weaving it into the cover of their mattresses to help pull heat away from your body and keep you cooler while resting.

Adjustable bed frames: A sleep science adjustable bed can also help individuals find a more ergonomic position to reduce pain and discomfort and to improve their overall sleep quality. With an adjustable bed frame, people can elevate their head and adjust the angle of their feet.

Many adjustable bed frames also allow sleeper to lie down in a zero-gravity position. In this neutral position, tension and pressure are removed from the hips and spine. Even the nasal passages and airway are more opened and relaxed in this position. Sleeping in a zero-gravity position can alleviate pain and pressure, decrease snoring, improve digestion and circulation, and reduce swelling.

Sleep Science Mattress Reviews

Ready to dive into the 21st century by choosing a mattress that uses science-based technology and innovation to help you enjoy a more comfortable, restful, and restorative sleep? Read through our sleep science mattress reviews below to select a mattress that aligns with both your sleep needs and your budget.

Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed

The Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed aims to revolutionize an individual’s sleep. Sleep Number has conducted extensive sleep science studies, which their scientists and engineers have used to integrate smart technology and other enhancements into their mattresses.

The 360 i10 is a sleep science adjustable bed that allows each person to find their optimal Sleep Number setting. This number sets the comfort and firmness of the air chamber on each side of the bed to match their specific needs. This functionality enables partners with different firmness preferences to sleep comfortably on the same mattress together.

This mattress also uses Sleep Number’s Responsive Air Technology to automatically adjust the firmness of each side whenever individuals change positions throughout the night. For instance, this technology adds more air to create a firmer mattress when individuals roll over to their back or stomach. Similarly, it removes air for a softer and more contouring mattress when individuals move to their side. These adjustments can help keep the spine in alignment and remove pressure from joints for reduced pain and discomfort.

One of the most impressive features of this mattress is its ability to provide a personalized Sleep IQ score for each individual. The mattress takes biometric measurements of breathing, heart rate, and movement, and uses these measurements to make adjustments to help you sleep more peacefully. Individuals can view their Sleep IQ score, track how long they sleep each night, and look at the long-term quality of their sleep. They can then use this data to make adjustments to their routine and sleep habits to improve their sleep IQ score, and, thus, get more rejuvenating rest.

Sleep Number also integrated cooling technology into the design of this mattress. It features a special Smart 3D fabric cover that is up to 50% more breathable than other materials. Temperature balancing technology also allows the mattress to absorb body heat and release it back if the person becomes too cool overnight.

You can upgrade your purchase by adding a FlexFit adjustable base for the 360 i10 Smart Bed. The FlexFit base allows each partner to customize their side of the bed with an endless number of head and foot positions. It can be controlled using the included remote or with a proprietary tablet or smartphone app. The base’s foot warming zone and under-bed lighting are also handy features.

Sleep Number beds include a 15-year limited warranty and a 100-night trial. You can also add on home delivery and setup, as well as removal of your old mattress, for a reasonable rate.

The 3D Matrix SmartBed is the newest and most technologically advanced mattress offered by GhostBed. This 12-inch mattress features adjustable air chambers on each side that allow sleepers to set the mattress to their desired comfort layer. You can modify the firmness level on each of five different body zones for a fully customized feel that cradles your body.

This mattress features smart sensors that automatically adjust based on body pressure. If you change positions overnight between your back, side, and stomach, the sensors will help adjust the pressure to ensure the mattress is still delivering optimal pressure relief for a comfortable and pain-free slumber. If you’d prefer, you can also choose from a manual operating model to leave the mattress at the same firmness level regardless of position changes overnight.

The 3D Matrix SmartBed features seven layers that work together to provide a truly restorative, comfortable, and cooling night’s sleep. The top mattress layer is GhostBed’s exclusive Ghost Ice Cooling cover. This cover is made using specialized fabric that is soft and cool to the touch to keep individuals from getting too warm overnight.

Beneath the cover sits the 3D Matrix Polymer layer. This layer, which features a unique honeycomb pattern filled with polymer gel, pulls body heat away from individuals to ensure a cooler sleep surface.

Another proprietary cooling layer is next. The 2-inch gel memory foam naturally absorbs heat and also helps the mattress to contour to each person as they sleep to take pressure off the joints and relieve pain.

The next layer of the mattress is the Ghost 3D Matrix soft transition foam for pressure relief and even weight distribution. The smart sensors and adjustable air chambers come next, and finally, a 1-inch high-density support layer wraps up the design to help increase the overall durability of the mattress and the support it provides.

Upgrade your purchase by adding on the GhostBed Adjustable Base. Use the included remote to adjust your head and feet to an unlimited number of positions, including a zero-gravity setting.

GhostBed integrated a number of other innovative aspects into this bed frame’s design. These features include 15 massage modes, USB charging ports, LED under-bed lighting, and preprogrammed positions for lounging and watching TV.

When you purchase a mattress from GhostBed, your order will ship for free within 24 hours. GhostBed also backs their mattresses with a 101-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty.

The Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress from Nectar is another sleep science mattress to consider. Nectar added special heat-conductive copper fibers into the mattress’s cover to draw heat away from the body. This design helps to ensure a cool and comfortable slumber.

Underneath the cover is the Nectar Smart Layer which includes Nectar’s proprietary ActiveCool technology that works alongside the copper fibers for additional cooling properties. This gel memory foam layer includes a special phase-change material that adjusts to each individual’s sleep temperature. The 4-inch gel memory foam also offers optimal contouring for pressure relief.

Further down the mattress is the 1-inch dynamic support layer. This adjusting foam allows the mattress to be responsive to position changes to keep you comfortable all night long. It also helps prevent motion transfer to ensure one partner’s tossing and turning doesn’t disrupt the other person while they sleep.

The final two layers of the mattress include the 9-inch Stay-Stable Base layer that adds support and stability and the shift-resistant lower cover to prevent the mattress from sliding around.

This mattress features a firmness rating of 6.5 out of 10, putting it at the ‘just right’ level for the majority of individuals. This mattress could be a great choice for those people sharing a bed with a partner who may need to make some compromises when shopping for a bed. Nectar mattress includes a 365-night home trial, Nectar’s Forever Warranty, and free shipping with no-contact delivery.

Nectar has partnered with Google Nest, and when you purchase this mattress, you can receive the Google Next Hub with Sleep Sensing technology. This forward-thinking technology tracks sleep through motion and sound. With Sleep Sensing, you can monitor your breathing rate while sleeping, track instances of snoring or coughing, and analyze changes in temperature or lighting in the environment.

Another benefit of the Sleep Sensing hub is that you’ll receive personalized recommendations to help you improve your sleep based your sleep data. Sleep Sensing can also help you develop a good sleep routine by setting an ideal bedtime to help you get the amount of sleep you need to take on the next day.