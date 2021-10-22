The Best Smart Mattress for Enhanced Sleep Quality and Comfort

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Our phones aren’t the only things that have become smarter over the past few years. Technological advancements have impacted nearly every industry by making products more innovative, intuitive, and forward-thinking. The mattress industry is certainly one that has embraced new technologies to help individuals maximize their comfort and the restorative sleep they enjoy each night.

More and more mattress companies are releasing smart mattresses. These mattresses use biometric technology to monitor breathing, heart rate, and other data points to track sleep quality. The best adjustable mattress options also frequently include air chambers that allow individuals to customize their side of the bed to match their exact firmness preferences. Some smart beds may even automatically adjust the amount of air in each side to support changing sleep positions overnight.

If you think your outdated mattress is ready for an upgrade, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together reviews for the best adjustable mattress choices on the market to help you zero in on the right smart bed that can help enhance the sleep you get each evening.

What Is a Smart Mattress?

Smart beds are mattresses designed with advanced technology to help users track and monitor their sleep to enjoy the most restful night’s sleep possible. Every smart bed is different, but some common features integrated into the design of the best adjustable mattress options include:

Biometric monitoring and sleep tracking: Smart beds feature biometric sensors that collect data about your temperature, heart rate, breathing, and movement. This data is used to share information with users about their sleep quality. It can also be used to help individuals make adjustments to their routine to obtain an improved quantity and quality of sleep each night.

Environmental monitoring: Some smart beds also include sensors that monitor other aspects of your sleep environment, such as the amount of noise or light in the space and the ambient room temperature. Viewing this data can help sleepers identify additional changes that may be necessary to improve the quality of sleep they get each evening.

Adjustable firmness levels: One key feature of many smart beds is adjustable air chambers. These chambers enable individuals to customize how firm or soft the mattress feels to match their comfort levels. Because each side of the bed can be independently adjusted, partners with different firmness preferences can sleep comfortably on the same mattress.

Automaticity: Some smart beds will even automatically adjust the amount of air in each chamber to accommodate position changes. These mattresses collect data from the sensors about an individual’s sleep position and then use that data to add or remove air from the air chamber to facilitate optimum pressure relief and to thereby reduce wake-ups due to discomfort.

Climate control: Climate control is another feature you may find integrated into the design of some smart mattresses. With these mattresses, individuals will be able to adjust the temperature to make their side of the bed cooler or warmer.

Built-in audio: Some manufacturers even integrate built-in audio features into their smart mattresses. These models may feature soothing sounds and meditations, alarms, or speakers to play music through connected devices.

Smart connectivity: Due to Wi-Fi connectivity, many smart beds can be paired with virtual assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home. Pairing with these devices can enable users to adjust their mattresses using voice commands. Smart connectivity also allows people to view their sleep data through their smart devices. With more technological advancements, smart mattresses may even be able to connect to other devices in the future. For example, they may be able to connect to a home’s thermostat to automatically adjust the air temperature to create an ideal sleep environment.

Adjustable bed frames: Smart beds may come with an integrated adjustable bed frame. Adjustable bed frames allow users to modify the angle of their head and feet to alleviate snoring, relieve pressure points, and enhance overnight comfort. Many manufacturers may offer the option to add on an adjustable bed frame to a purchase if it is not included with the mattress.

Who is a Smart Mattress Best For?

Anyone can enjoy the features smart mattresses offer. However, there are a few groups of people who may realize enhanced benefits from upgrading their traditional mattress:

Individuals suffering with back pain

Couples who have different preferences regarding the firmness of a mattress

People who are looking for a relief from insomnia

Individuals who snore; sleeping in an inclined position ma reduce snoring frequency and intensity

Those who get too hot while sleeping overnight

People who would like to be able to evaluate their sleep quality each night

Individuals who enjoy testing out the latest technology and integrating the different devices in their homes

The Best Smart Bed Mattresses

If you’re ready to select the best adjustable mattress with smart technology, then keep reading. Our reviews can help you learn more about the different options on the market to make an informed choice.

The Ghost SmartBed – 3D Matrix comes loaded with advanced technology to deliver a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. This 12-inch mattress is designed with adjustable air chambers on each side to allow individuals to customize their side of the bed to their desired firmness level. There are also five body zones that can be independently adjusted for an even more personalized sleep experience.

GhostBed’s patented 3D Matrix Polymer layer sits above the air chambers to adjust to each body shape and remove excess heat from the body for a cooler sleep. The mattress also features a layer of gel memory foam to contour and cradle each sleeper.

The Ghost SmartBed also utilizes biometric sensors to collect pressure data. Each side of the mattress features 2,000 sensor points that are used to automatically adjust the firmness level of each air chamber. This data can accommodate different sleep positions as individuals move around overnight. With this feature, you can enjoy maximum pressure relief and ensure your spine stays in alignment as you rest for reduced pain and discomfort.

Pair the Ghost SmartBed with GhostBed’s app to monitor your sleep. The biometric sensors in the bed collect data to help you keep track of sleep stages, the number of breaths you take per minute while asleep, how long you sleep for, and more. You can use this information to assess ways to improve your sleep routine, your environment, or your position to enhance you sleep quality each night.

GhostBed understands that buying a new smart bed is a big purchase. They offer a 101-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty to give customers added peace of mind that they are making the best decision. Free delivery with white glove setup is also included with each purchase. The Ghost SmartBed – 3D Matrix is available in twin XL, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes.

Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed

Sleep Number was one of the first mattress companies to offer adjustable air chambers in their beds and has recently begun integrating more smart technology into their product line. The Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed is one of the company’s most advanced options available today.

As with all their beds, individuals can find their sleep number, or their preferred firmness level, and independently adjust the air chamber on their side of the bed to that level. However, unlike some of the more basic models from Sleep Number, the 360 i10 Smart Bed automatically adjusts the firmness on each side in response to a sleeper’s movements overnight.

This mattress also features Sleep Number’s Sleep IQ technology. Biometric sensors in the mattress record measurements for movements, breathing rate, and heart rate overnight. Users can use the smart app to view data based on these metrics to assess their sleep quality and to measure sleep duration. The app also uses your data to offer personalized tips to help improve the quality of sleep you get each evening.

The 360 i10 Smart Bed features a 7-layer design to keep individuals comfortable and supported as they rest. The special Smart 3D fabric on the mattress’s cover is designed to enhance breathability by up to 50% to keep individuals cooler as they sleep. Sleep Number’s special temperature balancing technology works to absorb excess heat to keep individuals from overheating. If an individual becomes too cool while resting, these materials can release some of the heat back to maintain an even temperature.

You can purchase Sleep Number’s 360 i10 Smart Bed in queen, king, split king, FlexTop king, California king, split California king, or FlexTop California king sizes. Sleep Number offers a 100-night trial, a 15-year limited warranty, and home delivery and setup options with their mattresses.

ReST Original Smart Bed with ReST GelGrid

The ReST Original Smart Bed with GelGrid is another top choice for the best adjustable mattress. This technologically-advanced bed uses 2,000 biometric sensors to collect data on breathing, heart rate, and movement that users can view through the ReST app. This information enables individuals assess the quality of their sleep and identify factors that could be impacting their sleep each night.

This smart mattress features independently adjustable air chambers to allow couples to customize the firmness level of their side of the mattress. With the automatic real-time response feature, the firmness level of each air chamber will increase or decrease based on an individual’s changing sleep positions. Additionally, each side of the mattresses offer five different ergonomic body zones for even greater personalization and tailoring to individual preferences.

Users can choose from three different modes of operation: manual, position, or automatic. With the Manual mode, you can set the level of firmness of each body zone to customize the mattress’s contouring and pressure-relief capabilities. The Position mode allows you to preset preferences for each of the five zones based on your comfort level when sleeping on your side or back. As you change positions overnight, the mattress will automatically adjust each zone to the firmness level to support your current sleep position. Finally, with the Automatic mode, you can indicate your general preference for a softer or firmer mattress, and the smart bed with adjust the firmness level of each zone to reflect your changing sleep positions and to ensure your body weight is evenly distributed for maximum comfort.

ReST’s proprietary GelGrid is also integrated into this mattress’s design. This 4-inch layer is designed to provide enhanced airflow while also adapting to each body and alleviating pressure points.

ReST mattresses include a 90-night sleep trial and a 10-year full warranty. The ReST Original Smart Bed with GelGrid is available in twin XL, queen, eastern kin, eastern king split top, split king, and California king sizes.

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Mattress

Last, but not least, take a look at the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Mattress. Unlike the other smart beds on our list, this mattress does not include air chambers. Rather, it features layers of memory foam and polyfoam that provide bounce and pressure-relieving properties.

The biometric sensors integrated into the mattress allow individuals to track their sleep time, sleep stages, amount of tossing and turning throughout the night, and other important metrics to evaluate sleep quality. Eight Sleep offers a free app that users can download to view this data and help them identify ways to improve their sleep.

With the dual-zone cooling and heating feature, individuals can indicate their temperature preferences for a more comfortable sleep. You can create a schedule to have the mattress warm up or cool down during the times you know you tend to get too warm or cold overnight.

This mattress also includes Eight Sleep’s exclusive GentleRise Wake Up Technology. Set your preferred wake-up time, and the mattress can gradually cool down or warm up and vibrate to help you wake up more naturally.

Full, queen, king, and California king mattress sizes of the Pod Pro Mattress are available for purchase. If you’re interested in trying out this smart mattress from Eight Sleep, the company offers a 100-night trial. Free shipping and a 10-year limited warranty are also included with each purchase.

What to Consider When Shopping for a Smart Bed Mattress

Each smart mattress on the market is unique. Prioritizing which features are most important to you when shopping can help you select the right mattress to suit your needs. Use the buying guide below to help you identify some key considerations to keep in mind while shopping for the best adjustable mattress.

Smart Features

As we shared above, smart mattresses offer a variety of features. Deciding which of these features is most important to you before shopping can help ensure the mattress you select lives up to your expectations. Some of the various smart features that you may find beneficial include:

Sleep tracking and biometric monitoring

Environmental monitoring

Adjustable air chambers

Automatic firmness adjustments

Connectivity with apps and other smart devices

Climate control settings

Built-in alarms and integrated speakers or other audio features

Mattress Type and Adjustability

Next, look at the mattress type. Memory foam or latex can be contouring, but don’t allow for as much customization as smart beds with individual air chambers. You may also be able to find hybrid smart mattresses that include air chambers along with layers of memory foam or latex to let you set the firmness level on your side while also enjoying the contouring properties of these materials.

Quality and Durability

As with any large purchase, it is important to feel confident that you’re choosing a quality item. Look for smart mattresses made using high-quality materials that are designed to last. Some mattress companies offer multi-night sleep trials that will let you see whether the bed meets your quality and comfort standards. Choosing a mattress that is backed by a long warranty can also help you feel more confident in your purchase. Most mattress companies offer at least a 10-year warranty, but some warranties may be considerably longer than this industry standard.

Bed Frame Compatibility

Most smart mattresses are suitable for use with different types of bed frames; however, you should confirm this before making a purchase. Whether you’re looking to keep your existing bed frame or are interested in upgrading to an adjustable base, it is important to be sure that your new mattress is compatible with your chosen frame.

Budget

Finally, be sure to keep your budget in mind. When looking for a smart mattress, it is easy to go over a set budget. Consider the features that are most important to you, and look for a mattress that will deliver these features within your price range. Generally speaking, smart mattresses will cost more than standard mattresses. However, there is definitely some variability in the prices of different brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a smart mattress?

A smart bed is a mattress that uses technology for enhanced sleep. They include sensors that monitor biometrics to help users track their sleep and make adjustments to their routine to improve the quality of sleep they get each night. Smart mattresses may also include other advanced features such as: automatic firmness adjustments, connectivity with other smart devices in the home, built-in alarms and audio, and climate adjustment capabilities.

Do smart beds work?

As each individual is different, there is no cut and dry answer for this question. However, many have found that their smart mattress’s advanced technology and tracking capabilities have helped them to sleep more comfortably and soundly throughout the night.

How does my mattress know when I fall asleep?

Smart mattresses utilize biometric technology to determine when you fall asleep. Heart rate, breathing, and body temperature change when we fall asleep, and these data points can be used by a smart mattress for tracking sleep.

Do you need a special foundation for a smart bed?

No, in most cases smart bed mattresses are compatible with any foundation. However, it is always a good idea to confirm that the model you want supports your preferred frame or base before making a purchase.

Can a smart mattress make itself in the morning?

Not yet! However, it may be a possibility in the future. There are a few different prototypes in development, but they are not available for purchase at this time.