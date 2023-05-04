The Best Monthly CBD Subscription Box You Didn’t Know You Needed

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sunday Scaries wasn’t started by a corporation or in a boardroom or with venture capital money. In 2017, Sunday Scaries was started by two entrepreneurs, Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, who raised $30,000 from friends & family because they wanted to share the amazing benefits they had personally experienced from taking CBD.

Back in 2017, CBD wasn’t sexy, it wasn’t newsworthy and it certainly wasn’t trendy. But CBD had helped Beau & Mike manage their daily anxieties so much, they decided to risk everything to help others. Since its inception, Sunday Scaries has been dedicated to one thing: making sure people don’t feel alone in their daily battles against stress & anxiety.

Fast forward 4 years and Sunday Scaries has become one of the most respected, trusted and fun CBD brands in existence. And they’re our #1 recommendation for enjoying a healthy, contract-free, monthly CBD subscription package.

Sunday Scaries CBD Subscription Reviews:

Meet Sarah. She’s a beautiful, 35 year-old woman who just finished her Masters in Healthcare Management. She’s also a stay-at-home mom with an amazing and energetic 6-year-old daughter.

Sunday Scaries: What did CBD feel like to you?

Sarah: “If you are an anxiety sufferer you’ll get this: So imagine you’re in a room with someone talking to you, you’re trying to do a simple task at the same time such as cooking dinner, and the TV is going in the other room really loudly and you can feel your anxiety starting to build. CBD to me is like someone putting that TV on mute. It allows me to just be. There’s no crazy feeling but more like a calming or a dampening of the anxiety sensation.”

Sunday Scaries: How did CBD help?

Sarah: “I have been able to (with my doctor’s consent) to stop taking my anxiety medication all together. It has allowed me to enjoy my days with my daughter without feeling like I’m overly medicated, tired or loopy.”

Sunday Scaries: What CBD Products do you use now and how often?

Sarah: “I currently use Sunday Scaries CBD oil tincture in the morning, as well as Sunday Scaries CBD gummies on days that I’m super amped up. I also really want to try the bath bombs, I love the idea of complete relaxation!”

Why Monthly CBD Subscriptions?

There’s a reason Sunday Scaries hasn’t ventured into retail stores yet… because they would lose that special, direct line of communication with their customers that they value so much.

That’s why they’ve always focused on e-commerce-based, monthly subscriptions. They want to make sure their products are the freshest and their customers are always happy, satisfied and have experienced the value and relief they pay for.

Sunday Scaries also believes that taking CBD regularly increases its effectiveness. According to Healthline, there are 5 primary reasons CBD doesn’t work for people.

The CBD product isn’t from a reputable source CBD needs to build up in your system People need to give CBD more time to work People need a different delivery system for their CBD It’s just not for you

Sunday Scaries has conquered 1-4. Unfortunately, if CBD just isn’t right for you, then they wish you the best of luck in your journey.

The Benefits Of A Sunday Scaries CBD Subscription

Since promoting a stress-free, anxiety-free lifestyle is ingrained in the Sunday Scaries company culture, they make ordering monthly subscriptions just as worry-free.

The benefits of a Sunday Scaries monthly CBD subscription include:

Enjoy trusted, award-winning & effective CBD products Get an additional 20% off on all products 100% free shipping on all orders No contracts, cancel anytime 100% lifetime money back guarantee 97% customer satisfaction rating: always handled in-house (no robots) Discreet, worry-free monthly shipments to your front door Plus, “Squad” access to new products & additional specials

