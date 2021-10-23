The Best CBD Gummies in the UK

CBD gummies give you all the calming wellness benefits of CBD (cannabidiol), all wrapped up in a tasty chew. For many CBD users, gummies are the go-to method for CBD consumption due to the diversity of formulations and flavours, as well as the convenience of simply popping one or two of these healthful sweets in your mouth.

But the marketplace in the UK is full of cheap, low-quality brands and products, and if you don’t do your research, you can get stuck with a CBD gummy product that lacks the purity and potency you expect in what can be a sometimes pricey purchase.

That’s why we’ve assembled a list of the highest-quality (and reasonably priced) CBD gummies for sale in the UK.

1. Best Superfood CBD Gummies: CBDfx CBD Gummies With Turmeric & Spirulina

CBDfx is one of the most trusted CBD brands, and has been making quality CBD products since 2014. All of the CBD oil used in their products is organically grown, under the strict standards of the U.S. Government, and is extracted with clean, efficient CO2. This means you can trust their CBD products to be free from harmful chemicals, like pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. They back this up with the transparency of independent, third-party lab reports for all of their products, so that you can be assured that your product is safe, effective and of the highest quality available in the UK.

Several brands are getting into the morning nutrient gummy game, but CBDfx takes it to another level with their incredibly popular CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina, known by CBD insiders as, simply, the “Green Gummies.” These tasty chews feature 50mg of organic, broad spectrum CBD per serving, as well as two effective “superfoods,” turmeric and spirulina. These natural supplements are well-known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

CBDfx’s CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina taste surprisingly great, with all-natural sweeteners. They’re also vegan and gluten-free. CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina from CBDfx are a great addition to any daily wellness regimen!

2. Best CBD Sleep Gummies: CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep With Chamomile & Passion Flower

CBD can do wonders for your sleep, given its natural calming properties. The key to a good CBD sleep aid is to complement the CBD with other natural ingredients that are effective for relaxation and sleep. CBDfx, one of the most trusted names in CBD, achieves this with a perfect blend of natural botanicals and the proven relaxation supplement, magnesium. It would be difficult to assemble a more effective blend of botanicals for rest. Chamomile, passion flower, and lemon balm relax the mind and the body, and prepare you for a restful night of sleep.

In addition to all of this is 50mg of organic, broad spectrum CBD from one of the most respected brands in the industry. Since 2014, CBDfx has been considered one of the highest quality brands in the world, selling only products with organically grown CBD, extracted exclusively with clean, efficient CO2. The result is pure, safe and effective CBD. Combined with these other restful ingredients — all in a tasty chew! — CBDfx’s Sleep Gummies are a must-have for every nightstand.

CBD Gummies UK Buying Guide

Edible CBD, such as CBD gummies, provides the longest-lasting experience of all the different types of CBD products. This has to do with the fact that the CBD enters the bloodstream through the digestive tract. While this does take a bit longer than, say, sublingual CBD oil drops, this method of CBD consumption more than makes up for it in the quality of CBD experience.

CBD gummies are one of the most (if not, the most!) popular types of CBD edibles. In part, this is because, well, gummies are really, really tasty. But CBD gummies have other advantages as well.

CBD Gummies vs. CBD Oil Drops vs. Other CBD Products

We’ve already covered the fact that people love CBD gummies at least in part because they, generally, taste great. But gummies also give you the advantage of a pre-measured serving you can count on (as long as you go with a reputable CBD brand), and they are incredibly clean and convenient. Let’s face it, there’s no clean and simple way to take a CBD oil tincture. And not everyone likes to use a vaping product, even if vaping is the fastest way for CBD to enter the bloodstream. CBD gummies, on the other hand, are discreet and easy to take. All of these factors make CBD gummies a favourite for CBD beginners, but also for experienced CBD users, too.

How to Find the Best CBD Gummies in the UK

CBD is a relatively new industry in the UK and, due to its skyrocketing popularity, many new CBD brands have entered the market. Unfortunately, many of them cut corners everywhere they can, using impure and ineffective filler ingredients and, worse, cheaply grown and extracted CBD oil. So, if you aren’t careful, you could be consuming CBD gummies that contain pesticides, residual solvents, and other potentially harmful chemicals. While companies can’t advertise in the UK whether their CBD is organically grown, you can research the brand and, most importantly, check their lab reports.

Every reputable CBD brand should provide a lab report for their products, conducted by an independent third-party laboratory. This should be readily available on that brand’s website. These lab reports can tell you whether your product is pure and free from harmful chemicals. It can also tell you exactly how much CBD and other cannabinoids you’re getting in your CBD gummies. You want to be sure you’re getting the amount of CBD you’ve been promised on the label!

The Importance of Oil Extraction for CBD Gummies

CBD oil is extracted from the buds, leaves and stalks of the hemp plant. In the old days, steam distillation was used, which was clean but not terribly efficient. Later, solvents like alcohol and butane were used to extract the CBD oil, but this method often left behind potentially harmful residues in the CBD oil. The best CBD brands make use of CO2 extraction, which is efficient in pulling cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids from the hemp plant, but leaves behind no residual chemicals. CO2 extraction can cost a bit more, but it’s worth it for the purity and potency of your end product. And even in something like a CBD gummy, it’s vitally important that the CBD oil used is pure.

The Best Type of CBD Oil for CBD Gummies in the UK

There are three different types of CBD: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. Full spectrum CBD oil is the oil that is first extracted from the hemp plant, and contains all of the cannabinoids (including CBD and trace amounts of THC), terpenes and flavonoids of the hemp. When CBD and other compounds are consumed together, users can experience the Entourage Effect. This term refers to the phenomenon in which multiple cannabinoids (as well as terpenes and flavonoids), when taken together, not only work in parallel with one another; they actually boost each other’s effectiveness. Because full spectrum CBD contains all of the compounds of the hemp plant, it gives a deep, rich Entourage Effect. Unfortunately, because full spectrum CBD contains amounts of THC above the legal limit allowed in the UK, full spectrum products are not legally available for sale in the UK.

Broad spectrum CBD, however, is legal in the UK. This type of CBD oil is created by adding an extra filtration process to the original full spectrum oil, removing all of the detectable amounts of THC. Though some of the other plant compounds are also removed in the process, the resulting broad spectrum oil still has a robust cannabinoid profile and provides a solid Entourage Effect experience. For many, this makes broad spectrum oil the perfect oil to use in a CBD product like gummies.

There is a third type of CBD, called CBD isolate, which has all plant matter removed except for the CBD (99% pure). Isolate is often used in CBD products, like bath salts or some vape liquids, because it allows the scents or flavours of some of the other ingredients to shine. But it doesn’t give the user the Entourage Effect. And when it comes to CBD gummies, that can be a dealbreaker.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies

There are many reasons why CBD gummies are so popular. Here are just a few of the benefits of these tasty CBD treats.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies: Pre-Measured Servings of CBD

For many people, dealing with a dropper or a vape pen for CBD is too imprecise. They like to know exactly how much CBD they’re taking every time. With CBD gummies, that’s easy, as they come in small, pre-measured bites. So, there’s no need for preparation or guesswork. You can adjust your CBD serving size up or down and experience a greater sense of control. The FSA recommends limiting your daily intake of CBD to 70mg or less.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies: No Mess

CBD gummies are easy to use, and provide no mess at all. While other forms of CBD can be wonderful, they sometimes require a bit more effort (for example, measuring a dropper or adding oils to vape kits). With gummies, you can just pop and go.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies: Flavour!

Hemp can be an acquired taste. For some people, hemp’s nutty, earthy qualities can be a bit much. Most CBD gummies can mask that flavour with something sweet and fruity. Just make sure that the gummies you take are naturally flavoured.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies: Long-lasting Effectiveness

With sublingual CBD oil tinctures and CBD vaping products, the CBD reaches your bloodstream fairly quickly. Edible CBD products, like gummies, take a bit longer to make their way into the bloodstream. This is because they have to make their way through the digestive system first. Depending on varying rates of bioavailability, that can take from 20 minutes up to two hours or so. The benefit, though, is that when the effects do kick in, you’ll enjoy them for several hours. Whether you’re taking a CBD product for focus or for sleep, this can be a huge bonus.

In Conclusion: Finding the Best CBD Gummies in the UK

To find the best CBD gummies for your needs, keep an eye out for whether the hemp used in your product was organically grown, make sure the CBD was extracted with clean CO2, and verify all of this with a third-party lab report. We’ve given you our recommendations for the best CBD gummies for sale in the UK. Now it’s up to you to research and experiment for yourself!