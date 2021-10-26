The Benefits of CBD Oil 

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD has become one of the most popular wellness products on the planet, and for good reason. The chemical compounds that comprise CBD oil have a wide array of benefits, from sleep support to pain relief to calming properties that help with stress and anxiety, and more. It’s no wonder that more and more people are turning to CBD oil as a part of their daily health regimen.

But what exactly is CBD, and why does it interact the way it does with the human body? Before we explore the world of cannabis and cannabinoids, such as CBD and THC, let’s take a look at some of the best CBD oils for sale in the UK.

The Best CBD Oils UK

When shopping for CBD oils, the key is to look for quality. There are a lot of unscrupulous CBD companies out there looking to make a quick pound by selling CBD products with poor-quality CBD oil. Here are some things to look for when shopping for CBD oil.

Organic CBD

CBD companies can’t legally advertise their products in the UK as being organic, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. The hemp plant, from which CBD oil is derived, is what’s known as a bioaccumulator, meaning that it pretty much sucks everything up from its surrounding soil that it can. This is great for soaking in nutrients, but if there are pesticides or other chemicals in the soil, those will be pulled into the cannabis hemp plant as well, and end up in your CBD oil product. That’s why it’s vital to find a CBD company that uses naturally grown, organic hemp.

CBD Extraction Methods

Originally, CBD oil was extracted from the hemp plant by means of steam distillation. This was clean, but inefficient. Then, manufacturers began to use various chemical solvents to derive their CBD oil. This was efficient, but not necessarily clean, as some of those solvents left a chemical residue behind in the oil. CO2 extraction provides the best of both worlds. It’s efficient, pulling all of the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids from the cannabis hemp plant, and it’s clean, leaving no chemical residue behind. The need for purity doesn’t end at the cannabis fields. Insist on CBD oil extracted with clean CO2.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

There’s only one way to know if your CBD oil was organically grown and cleanly extracted with CO2, and that’s by being able to see a lab report, produced by an independent third-party laboratory. Every legitimate CBD brand will make one of these reports readily available for each of its CBD products. This report will tell you whether you’re getting the potency of CBD you’ve been promised, by giving you the exact amount of CBD and other cannabinoids in your product. It will also tell you if there are any chemical contaminants in your CBD product. If you don’t see third-party lab reports on a CBD company’s website, find another CBD company!

Natural Ingredients

Many CBD products, including CBD oil drops, contain ingredients other than cannabidiol oil. For instance, many CBD oil tinctures will contain a second carrier oil to help the body to better absorb the CBD. But there are a vast variety of botanicals and other ingredients that are used in CBD products, as well. Make sure to check the ingredients on the label to ensure that they’re all natural. Unnecessary fillers or unhealthy chemicals can sink a CBD product just as easily as a bad CBD oil.

Our Pick for Best CBD Oils UK: CBDfx CBD Oil Tinctures

Based on the four criteria above — organic cultivation, CO2 extraction, third-party lab testing, and natural ingredients — the CBD oil drops from CBDfx hit the mark every time. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. CBDfx has been doing this since 2014, and is one of the most respected brands in the business. They use only organically sourced CBD oil, extracted by clean CO2, and provide the independent, third-party lab reports to back it up. They also use natural ingredients, including flavourings and colours, on all of their CBD products.

CBDfx sells two quality CBD oil tinctures in the UK.

It’s pretty much impossible to find a cleaner ingredient profile on a CBD oil product. The only two ingredients in CBDfx’s CBD Oil Hemp Tincture are broad spectrum CBD oil and all-natural, coconut-derived medium-chain triglyceride oil to help with absorption. And that’s it. If you’re looking for a pure CBD experience with no flashy add-ons, these are the perfect CBD oil drops: pure, potent, and reasonably priced!

Mother Nature provides CBD oil with a special feature called the Entourage Effect. This is the phenomenon by which cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids work harder together than they would if taken individually. Broad spectrum CBD provides a rich Entourage Effect experience on its own. But with their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture, CBDfx gives Mother Nature herself a little boost, by blending CBD and the “Mother of All Cannabinoids,” CBG, in an ideal 2:1 ratio, which helps your CBD to work as hard as it possibly can.

But they don’t stop there. These oil drops also contain curcumin and coenzyme Q10, commonly used in homeopathic remedies, coconut-derived MCT oil, and a special blend of terpenes for added wellness benefits. All of these ingredients combine to make a great daily wellness supplement, ideal for morning health regimens.

Now that you have a sense of what to look for in a CBD oil — as well as two fantastic oils to get you started — let’s dig a little deeper into what CBD is, how CBD oil works, and what are some of the benefits of CBD oil.

CBD Oil Benefits: An Intro to CBD and Cannabis

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it’s one of over a hundred different compounds found in the cannabis plant, called cannabinoids. Other cannabinoids include THC, CBG, CBN, CBG, and CBC. Cannabinoids, like CBD, are created by structures on the surface of the cannabis plant called trichomes. Trichomes also produce terpenes and flavonoids. All of these compounds are produced to protect the cannabis plant from the elements, as well animals that pose a threat. Some of these compounds also attract pollinators, which helps the cannabis plant to thrive and replenish.

CBD and Its Effects on the Endocannabinoid System

Your body produces its own cannabinoids. These are called endocannabinoids, and they’re part of the endocannabinoid system. The ECS is a cell-signaling system that helps systems and organs throughout the body to maintain homeostasis, or balance. CBD and other cannabinoids mimic endocannabinoids, when introduced into the body. Interacting with receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems, among others, they send signals to help regulate such crucial functions as memory, mood, appetite, motor control, sleep, pain, stress, and much more. It is the potential benefits of this interaction with the endocannabinoid system that make CBD such an intriguing wellness supplement.

The Benefits of CBD Oil

Because hemp was historically lumped in with its high-THC sibling, marijuana, by the Home Office, research on its wellness benefits didn’t begin in earnest until recent decades. And even now, not enough research has been done for the government in the UK to allow CBD to be used for medical purposes. In fact, CBD brands are not legally allowed to make any medical claims at all regarding its medicinal use.

However, that doesn’t mean that research isn’t being done. And it certainly doesn’t sweep aside, literally, thousands of years of use for a variety of purposes. Here are some of the areas where people have experienced the benefits of CBD or hemp oil.

CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation

We mentioned that CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, triggering support for the central and peripheral nervous systems. The peripheral nervous system helps the body to manage pain and inflammation. Recent studies have shown that CBD has a wealth of potential in helping to ease aches and pains, and to fight inflammation. This is why you’ll not only see products like CBD oil tinctures used for skin or muscle and joint issues, but you’ll also see CBD creams and balms used as well.

CBD Oil for Sleep

One of the most desirable qualities of CBD is its calming properties. It relaxes the nerves and calms the mind and body. This makes CBD an ideal supplement for sleep. CBD oil before bed can help prepare the body for rest and allow you to sleep more soundly through the night.

CBD Oil for Stress and Anxiety

Those same calming properties we mentioned above can also help to settle the nerves and ease stress. As long-term stressors can lead to anxiety, it can be incredibly beneficial to head them off at the pass with calming CBD oil.

CBD Oil for General Wellness

It really bears repeating just how promising the potential benefits are regarding CBD’s interaction with the endocannabinoid system. This system has such a wide reach in regulating many of the body’s most important functions. By helping to keep the ECS working consistently, CBD oil has the potential to make a huge difference in your overall wellness. This is why, for many, CBD oil is a must for their daily health regimen.

Can CBD Oil Benefit Your Health?

For thousands of years, people have used cannabis for a variety of health benefits. CBD oil has been a popular natural product used for issues ranging from pain and stress to sleep and more. Can CBD oil benefit you? There’s only one way to find out, and that’s to experience it for yourself!