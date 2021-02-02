The 9 Best CBD Tinctures To Try Today

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Despite the fact that the CBD market has been in full swing going on three years now, there is still an awful lot of mystery surrounding the selection process.

We continue to have many of the same issues we had in 2018 when it comes to deceptive brands and negligent quality control. Consumers must still be diligent about their research in order to ensure they are getting a product that is safe and effective.

To make things easier, we have put together a list of the best CBD oils for arthritis.

We did the research for you and came up with these nine brands that are sure to be a valuable addition to your wellness routine.

We based our decision to feature the companies here on a number of factors:

1. Transparency: You should always be able to learn about the product you are purchasing quickly and easily. The brands and products on our list make it simple to find important information right on their website. Certificates of analysis, company background, and complete product information are just a few clicks away with every brand here.

2. Product Quality: The CBD products we recommend are made only with the best ingredients. The hemp used to make these formulas is grown naturally, CBD is extracted using clean methods, and the care that goes into making them goes beyond profit. Behind every brand there are real people that care about your wellness.

3. Robust Formulas: When it comes to finding CBD that offers the effects you want, you need to find products that offer a robust formula with accurate labeling. Full- and broad-spectrum formulas should all have a well-rounded concentration of minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBC, and CBG. CBD isolates should never have any THC, and they are the purest form of CBD you can find.

With Verma Farms, getting your daily dose of high-quality broad-spectrum CBD oil never tasted so good.

Mild, smooth, and made with award-winning flavors inspired by the Hawaiian Islands, Verma Farms CBD oil is easy to incorporate into your routine.

Take the pineapple-flavored CBD oil in the morning, for an extra kick when you wake up. Mix the mint CBD oil into your evening tea for a soothing treat.

When you order CBD from Verma Farms, you can always trust you are getting the best products out there. Everything is made with hemp naturally sourced from sustainable US farms, and you can always find a certificate of analysis on the website.

Try Verma Farms CBD and find out why it’s getting noticed by people everywhere as the top brand on the market today.

Formula: Broad-Spectrum

Concentrations available: 500 mg

Flavors: Peach, Mango, Watermelon, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon-Lime, Mint, Natural

Pros:

● Comes in a variety of flavors

● Free of THC

● Made with sustainably sourced hemp

● Lab results published online

Cons:

● No full-spectrum or isolate flavors

● Only one concentration available

Penguin’s CBD oil is made with one of the most robust broad-spectrum flavors we could find.

Not only does it contain CBD, but the formula also includes significant amounts of CBN, CBG, and CBC, for the ultimate entourage effect.

The brightly colored, cheerful packaging will put a smile on your face from the moment you get your order, and the fun flavors will make you forget you’re taking something for your health.

You can always trust the CBD products from Penguin to be made with your wellness in mind, because they come with a certificate of analysis and a 30-day guarantee.

Formula: Broad-Spectrum

Concentrations available: 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, 2500 mg

Flavors: Mint, Strawberry, Citrus, Cookies and Cream, Natural

Pros:

● Robust formula

● Variety of concentrations

● Made with US-grown hemp

● Certificates of analysis linked from product page

Cons:

● Only available in one formula

Evn CBD is a relative newcomer to the market, but their CBD products — geared toward athletes and professionals alike — are some of the best you will find.

Their broad-spectrum CBD is extracted using the nutrient-preserving CO2 method for a clean finished product with all the best parts of the hemp plant intact.

Evn CBD is a small company that isn’t controlled by corporate shareholders, so you can always count on its team to make decisions with customer needs in mind.

In addition to CBD oil, you can also find a variety of other outstanding CBD products from Evn, including CBD gummies and CBD topicals.

Formula: Broad-spectrum

Concentrations available: 500 mg, 1000 mg

Flavors: Mint, Natural

Pros:

● THC-free broad-spectrum formula made for performance

● Naturally grown hemp

● Lab reports found online

● Small, independent company

Cons:

● Limited flavors

● Only one formula

4. Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower Organic CBD Oil

Cornbread Hemp is one of the few brands that has taken its organically grown hemp all the way to the finish line with a USDA certification.

Grown in Kentucky, known for its stringent hemp regulations, the hemp used to make Cornbread’s products is pure and clean.

The whole-flower CBD oil is made only with the flower part of the plant. None of the bitter seeds and stems.

This gives the oil a pungent, hempy flavor that isn’t quite for everyone. However, Cornbread Hemp’s distilled organic CBD oil is a bit milder for people who are not fond of the full-flavored options.

Formula: Full-Spectrum

Concentrations available: 750 mg,1500 mg

Flavors: Natural

Pros:

● USDA certified organic

● Potent concentration

● Half-sized bottles available

Cons:

● Full-spectrum formula only

5. NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Since its beginnings in 2013, NuLeaf Naturals has been focused on perfecting its one product, and the result is outstanding.

The hemp used to make the robust, full-spectrum oil has yet to be certified as organic. But the extra virgin hemp seed oil NuLeaf uses as a carrier oil is.

We really like that you can order multiple sizes of CBD oil from NuLeaf Naturals, and you aren’t stuck with only one option.

There are larger bottles of CBD if you already know you love the product, but you can also get smaller sample-size bottles if you are just getting started.

Formula: Full-spectrum

Concentrations available: 1800 mg (60 mg/mL)

Flavors: Natural

Pros:

● Robust full-spectrum formula

● Natural and organic ingredients

● Focused product development

Cons:

● One formula

● Pungent flavor

6. Charlotte’s Web Original Formula

Sometimes an original is just so good that you keep coming back to it. Charlotte’s Web is one of the classics, and its original formula was created with a mission to help.

So many CBD brands on the market today are simply there to make a quick buck and capitalize on consumer enthusiasm. However, Charlotte’s Web’s foundational principles remain the same: Care for people and planet.

Charlotte’s Web’s products are made with the company’s proprietary hemp strain and formula, and they all come with a certificate of analysis confirming purity and potency.

Formula: Full-spectrum

Concentrations available: 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, 1800 mg

Flavors: Lemon twist, Mint chocolate, Orange blossom, Natural

Pros:

● Well-recognized brand

● Wide variety of products

● Unique, proprietary formulas

Cons:

● Most products are full-spectrum only

● Prices are a little high

7. Plant People Relief CBD Drops

Plant People has been rising to the top of the CBD market with its environmentally conscious approach and its high-quality products.

One thing that makes this brand unique is the fact that it leverages the cannabinoid balance in each of its formulas to enhance specific effects.

For example, the Sleep formula has a higher concentration of CBN, for its relaxing qualities.

Plant People Relief Drops also contain turmeric to help battle inflammation.

Formula: Full-spectrum

Concentrations available: Varies based on formula

Flavors: Natural

Pros:

● USDA certified organic

● Variety of unique products

● One tree planted for every purchase

Cons:

● Only available in full-spectrum

● No added flavors

8. Kat’s Naturals Craft Collection

Kat’s Naturals aims to make a difference in its community and your wellness. The brand’s local focus means that your CBD products are hand-crafted in the same region as the Tennessee farms on which the hemp was grown.

The Craft Collection CBD oil was made with the Tennessee-1 strain of hemp, extracted locally, and then packaged in a limited-edition 4 oz. bottle. The label was created by a Tennessee artist commissioned for the job.

Formula: Full-Spectrum, Broad-Spectrum

Concentrations available: 300 mg, 500 mg, 1500 mg

Flavors: Natural

Pros:

● Locally-grown and made in Tennessee

● Variety of formulas

● Variety of products

Cons:

● Selections can be confusing

● No CBD isolate oils

9. Mary’s Medicinals Remedy Tincture

Mary’s Medicinals products are all created at the intersection of science and horticulture. The brand makes CBD that is formulated to perform precisely as advertised, and its products are clean and simple.

The Remedy Tincture is infused with cinnamon and myrrh, to bring comfort and calm to your day any time you need it.

This tincture is a bit on the expensive side, but you will find it is worth every penny when you get the relief you’ve been looking for.

Formula: Full-spectrum activated

Concentrations available: 500 mg/12.5 oz bottle

Flavors: Natural/Hint of Cinnamon

Pros:

● High-quality products sold in dispensaries everywhere

● Botanicals added for enhanced effects

Cons:

● Expensive

● Only one formula

Clearing Up Questions About Formula

In your research, you may be reading a lot about CBD formulas. It can get confusing because there is often not a lot of clarity about what exactly the difference is between each.

Here, we are going to clarify the difference between each CBD formula, so you can make the most informed decision possible about your next purchase.

Full-Spectrum CBD

There are at least a dozen cannabinoids in the hemp plant. CBD is just one. Full-Spectrum formulas — also known as whole-plant CBD — are exactly what they sound like.

They contain cannabinoids across the spectrum of what is found in hemp, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC, which all work together to create what’s known as the “entourage effect.”

Hemp-derived CBD products are legal as long as they contain no more than 0.3 percent THC, and most products remain within those limits.

Still, you want to be sure to check certificates of analysis to confirm the product you are ordering falls within the legal amount.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum products contain all the same cannabinoids as you would find in a full-spectrum product, but more of the THC is removed.

If you are looking for the entourage effect, but you are concerned about exposure to THC or are subject to regular drug screening, then this is the formula for you.

Just be careful, because some broad-spectrum formulas still contain trace amounts of THC. When you want a broad-spectrum formula completely devoid of THC, go with one of the first three brands on this list: Verma Farms, Penguin, or Evn.

Regardless of your choice, always check the certificate of analysis to confirm your product is THC-free.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD you can find. There are no other cannabinoids present in these products, and they are completely free of THC as well. You will not get an entourage effect from any products made with CBD, but many products with a higher concentration are made with isolate.