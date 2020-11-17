The 5 Best Fat Burners for Women [2020 Guide]

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

This is a complete guide to the best fat burners for women in 2020.

It covers:

● The best fat burner supplements and products

● How they work for women

● The most effective ingredients and doses

● What to look out for. Side effects, false claims, etc.

So if you’re looking to deepen your knowledge on the most effective fat burner products, you’ll love what this article has in store for you.

5 top female fat burners

1. Leanbean - Best fat burner overall

2. Powher - Best caffeinated fat burner for women

3. littledrops - CBD for appetite suppression

4. ShredFIERCE - Powerful metabolism booster

5. alli - Stimulant free fat burner

Things to consider

If you’re in the market for fat burning pills, you may be asking yourself whether they actually work or not?

It’s an important question.

This list prioritises natural fat burners with PROVEN benefits, as well as those that are most suitable for female users.

Finding the best products for women comes down to a few key criteria such as their ingredients, scientific claims, stimulant content and online reviews.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the top products...

Best Fat Burners for Women: Reviews

#1 Leanbean - Best Fat Burner Overall

Leanbean is one of the best fat burners of 2020.

Here’s a summary:

● Proven fat burning formula.

● Suppresses your appetite & controls cravings

● 3g of glucomannan per day has EU regulatory approval for weight loss.

● A wide base of reviews and video testimonials online

● Fully vegan fat burner.

● Bulk discounts are available, giving you the opportunity to save money.

Leanbean is effective, scientifically grounded, and incredibly popular.

This non-stimulant fat burner works by suppressing your appetite, helping you to feel fuller quicker and eat less as a result.

How exactly does it do this?

It uses a daily dose of 3g glucomannan which has APPROVAL in the EU for weight loss. This natural fiber works by reducing your calorie intake, allowing your body to store fewer leftover calories as fat and putting you in a better position to lose weight.

Anything else?

Leanbean also includes chromium which can help you maintain normal body weight whilst promoting normal blood sugar levels.

What’s more, you’ll find choline which has been noted for its role in the metabolism of fats.

Here’s what real customers are saying about Leanbean:

● “All my cravings had gone and I could see my shape changing.”

● “I dropped a dress size. I feel amazing.”

● “I now get full off of small portions, and don’t crave unnecessary snacks.”

Users are reporting dropping dress sizes, losing pounds, and much more.

Taken as directed - as part of a healthy lifestyle - this top fat burner supplement delivers results.

You can expect fewer cravings, smaller meals, and more control over what you eat.

This supplement is our top fat burner for women that includes caffeine.

Here are some of the key benefits of the Powher fat burner:

● Ramps up energy & metabolism to revolutionise your workout

● Eat fewer calories thanks to 3g daily glucomannan dose

● Helps you achieve weight loss goals by maintaining a caloric deficit

● Tailored to women

● Comes with bulk discounts and a money-back guarantee

Like Leanbean, Powher includes glucomannan in CLINICALLY PROVEN doses. This wondrous fiber has backing from EU lawmakers when it comes to claims.

That’s huge.

And that’s not the only benefit of this premium diet pill for women.

Powher also uses a solid dose of caffeine, to help you raise your core temperature during exercises and burn more fat.

By boosting your metabolism, these fat burning pills aim to support quicker weight loss when used with an active lifestyle.

The unique blend inside includes fiber, minerals and natural stimulants and also helps to get you working out harder for longer. The goal of which is to raise the total amount of calories burned to lose weight quicker.

3. littledrops - CBD for appetite suppression

Maybe you haven’t considered CBD for reducing your appetite.

Or maybe you’re surprised - “doesn’t it give you the munchies?”

Here are four reasons to take note of CBD for appetite suppression:

● A fun and tasty way to restrict your appetite and reduce food intake

● May increase fat loss by promoting brown fat cells

● Something a little bit different from diet pills and capsules

● Support US farmers with US-grown hemp

Let’s face it, not everyone wants a diet pill to wash down with water before every meal.

If you’re someone who prefers to try something a little bit different to the norm, a CBD gummy like littledrops could be right up your street.

Each gummy contains 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD: Enough to give a nice buzz, but low enough not to hit you too hard.

Depending on your tolerance and taste you can have a couple of gummies at a time, too, putting control in your hands.

CBD for weight loss - give it a try and see what you think.

4. ShredFIERCE - Metabolism Booster

A healthy metabolism is key to weight loss.

Here’s why ShredFIERCE takes #4 spot in this best fat burners list:

● Boost your metabolism to help maximise weight loss

● Get more from your workout: RAISES calories burned

● Increases energy levels and reduces appetite for more energy & less cravings

● All-natural ingredients: No dodgy chemicals.

If you look at the ShredFIERCE website, you’ll probably notice all the pictures of ripped dudes.

And maybe you’ll start asking “hey, isn’t this a list of the best fat burners for women?”

Well, hear us out.

Men and women burn fat in the same way, it’s just that women are more susceptible to cravings than men. Women also have different workout preferences, and these two factors usually lead to a female-specific fat burner being the best shout.

However, if you want to hit the gym, hack your metabolism, and burn through your fat reserves, a supplement like ShredFIERCE could work wonders for you.

5. alli - Stimulant free fat burner

Looking for phentermine without a prescription?

If so, alli is probably your best bet.

Here’s why:

1. This fat burner is an obesity drug, not a supplement.

2. Orlistat, the active ingredient, is usually only available via prescription.

3. You don’t need a prescription to buy alli.

This OTC fat burner delivers the benefits of a prescription drug, without needing to get one from your doctor.

How does it do this?

It’s simple, alli delivers 60mg of Orlistat - one of the strongest fat burners - which is half the dose of the PRESCRIBED version of this drug.

Interested?

Orlistat works with your digestive system to reduce the amount of fat absorbed from the food you eat.

Orlistat usually requires a prescription because there are undesirable side effects if the drug is used incorrectly. It’s also only recommended for people with a BMI over 28.

By using alli, you get access to some of the benefits without the medical supervision.

Remember that the daily dose is half of what you’d be prescribed by a medical professional. And you must not exceed this dose.

Things to Know Before Buying a Women’s fat Burner - Is It a Scam?

There are hundreds of fat burners to buy on Amazon, GNC, and even at Walmart.

Want to know something interesting?

Most of these supplements come with bold claims that aren’t backed up by science.

And because there are so many brands making similar promises, it can be challenging to find the products that actually work.

Weighing up the best fat burners comes down to understanding a few important factors. Here are five things to look out for:

● What claims are being made?

Does the product make outlandish claims to “help fat melt off” with no effort or exercise required? If so, steer clear. Look for a fat burner that makes measured claims, preferably in line with regulatory bodies like the EFSA.

● Which ingredients are included?

Scan the formula and see whether the ingredients actually have links to weight loss. You can use sites like ODS or Healthline to check.

● Are the doses linked to claimed effects?

Just because an ingredient is present doesn’t mean there’s enough of it to cause the desired effect. Make sure the daily dose is high enough to actually do what the fat burner claims it will do.

● Is the price right?

Fat burner prices vary a lot. Some are cheap and cheerful but don’t work. Others are priced way above where they should be. In the middle, there’s a sweet spot of products that include effective doses at a sensible cost.

● What are other people saying?

By looking at customer testimonials, Amazon reviews, and other sources, you can get a feel for what people really think about a product. Remember that few products in this category will have 100% positive reviews.

By having a checklist like this to work through, you protect yourself against misinformation and give yourself the best chance of finding a fat burner that really works.

The next section will assess how the best over the counter diet pills actually work to help you lose weight.

How Does a Natural Fat Burner Actually Work?

While men and women burn fat in the same way, there are subtle differences that mean certain ingredients are favourable for women.

For this reason, women’s diet pills tend to focus on a few key things.

In this section, we’ll seek to answer the question ‘how do fat burners work?’ whilst explaining the main features of female supplements.

Here are their core methods of action:

● Appetite suppression

Did you know that women experience stronger cravings than men?

And no, that’s not a gender stereotype. It’s reflected by scientific research.

This study found that women reported 15.6% more food cravings episodes than men! - no wonder many of us struggle to keep our weight down.

This means that reducing cravings is one of the central functions of a fat burner for women.

Ingredients in this category claim to work in two key ways, either by physically taking up space in your digestive system so you feel the need to eat less, or by affecting the neurotransmitters in the brain responsible for making you feel hungry.

Here’s the thing.

If eating too much is the main reason for your weight gain, your body is likely storing more calories than it can use as energy.

If you’re struggling to break the cycle, natural ingredients can be a game-changer to help you snack less and eat smaller portions.

Here are three key appetite suppressants to look out for:

● Glucomannan

This dietary fibre expands when exposed to water. This expansion takes up physical space in your stomach, meaning you feel full sooner and feel the need to eat less as a result. It’s been clinically-proven as effective for weight loss when used properly.

● 5-HTP

5-HTP is a compound that your brain uses in the production of serotonin - a neurotransmitter involved in feelings of hunger. Increased serotonin means you feel less hungry, and research has linked regular supplementation to weight loss.

● CBD?

This compound is extracted from the marijuana plant and, after being recently legalised, has become a popular appetite suppressant. Although the mechanism is not fully understood yet, scientific research links CBD to appetite suppression and reduced caloric intake. Note that CBD has not been given regulatory approval, however research is ongoing.

Metabolism boosting

Your metabolism is the bodily function that turns food into energy.

Supplements in this category seek to raise your metabolic rate, spurring your body to expel calories rather than storing them as fat.

Some of them do this by harnessing stimulants to raise your heart rate slightly; others help you maintain a healthy metabolism by including vitamins and minerals to prevent deficiencies.

Here’s the catch.

Women and men have different caffeine tolerances, and as a result, their bodies can respond differently to the effects of STIMULANTS.

One study found that women with high estrogen levels feel the effects of caffeine more strongly, with men reportedly being able to deal with higher levels of stimulants.

For this reason, female fat burners tend to skip ingredients like synephrine and guarana, and whilst they do sometimes use caffeine, it’s often in much smaller doses than their male counterparts.

As a simple rule of thumb, a 90mg serving is a dose generally considered to be safe and effective.

Here are two of the best metabolism boosters:

● Vitamin B6

This ingredient is considered to be a critical cofactor for many of your body’s metabolic processes, and much research supports this. This natural metabolism booster frequently features in fat burners.

● L-carnitine

L-Carnitine is another metabolism booster you’ll see in fat burners. This amino acid is involved in the transportation of fatty acids into your cells, where they’re burned for energy.

Thermogenesis

Split this word in two and you get thermo + genesis. Otherwise known as heat + production.

And thermogenic supplements claim to do just that!

They aim to stimulate your body to produce heat, this in turn puts a larger demand on your body to produce energy and burn fat as a result.

Thermogenic foods include capsaicin, the chemical that makes chillies spicy, as well as caffeine and turmeric. It’s also what makes green tea fat burner products popular.

Here are a few studies backing up the effect of some ingredients found in thermogenic pills:

● The warming effect of turmeric has been known for hundreds of years. This study notes its value as an anti-obesity agent.

● Green tea extract is another thermogenic, and it’s been linked with increases in body temperature by many scientific studies. This humble plant extract may raise your fat metabolism at rest and during exercise, helping you to burn more calories in both situations.

Fat burners: What to Avoid

Not all diet pill manufacturers have your best interest in mind. Some are more interested in making a quick buck than in giving you a safe product. This section will help you avoid the harmful stuff and find a fat burner that really works.

Fat Burners to Avoid

Diet pills aren’t subject to regulatory approval by the FDA, so manufacturers have more flexibility in the claims they can make about ingredients used.

Over the years, several fat burners have hit the marketplace that used harmful ingredients. They caused ill health to some of their users, and have since been banned.

However, it’s always worth keeping your eyes open to make sure what you’re buying is safe.

Ephedra

Why to avoid ephedra in a fat burner?

Simple: This ingredient can speed up your heartbeat and raise your blood pressure.

Tragically, supplements with this ingredient were linked to at least two deaths and several more non-fatal strokes and heart attacks.

M-synephrine

After ephedra was banned, interest in synephrine climbed. This compound is linked with similar effects but on a lower scale.

There are three types: M-synephrine, O-synephrine, and P-synephrine. Of the three, M-synephrine is most able to cross the blood-brain barrier, where it can cause high levels of stimulation.

While this ingredient is not known to be involved in fatal cases, it can cause adverse reactions - especially when paired with caffeine, which you’ll find in many fat burners.

2,4 Dinitrophenol (DNP)

This compound was discovered in the 1930s and has a powerful effect on metabolism.

Later that decade, the UK FSA said that DNP was unfit for human consumption. This is because of the potentially deadly impact on your body.

Sadly, DNP occasionally finds its way into supplements that make the market. It’s illegal, extremely dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.

If you find a product featuring this ingredient, you should report it.

Fat Burner Side Effects

Thankfully, the vast majority of ingredients commonly found in diet pills don’t cause any adverse side effects.?

However, that doesn’t mean you won’t see any at all.

By their nature, stimulants, plant extracts and the other compounds found in fat loss pills can cause adverse reactions now and again.

Some possible side effects include:

● Gastrointestinal discomfort.

● Bloating.

● Diarrhea.

● Jitters.

● Anxiety.

Jitters and anxiety are usually limited to caffeine: Lots of fat burners contain caffeine in high doses, so check the dose aligns with your tolerance before taking.

Other side effects are caused by taking more of an ingredient than is safe to take in one dose. When taking diet pills as directed, it’s unlikely you’ll encounter side effects, as they’re designed to be safe in the amount you’ll take each day.

If you do encounter side effects when taking as directed, stop immediately and speak to a medical professional.

Fat Burners: Prescription or Over the Counter?

After reading this far, maybe you’re wondering about prescription fat burners.

This category includes drugs like Contrave, liraglutide (Saxenda), phentermine (Qsymia), orlistat (Xenical) and more.

(Note: The names in brackets are brand names.)

What are Prescription Fat Burners?

Prescription fat burners are weight loss medicines that have received regulatory approval.

These drugs are prescribed when there is a medical need, such as when BMI is over a certain level, or when a medical condition is responsible for weight gain.

Because they have regulatory approval, prescription products are more potent than natural fat burners. The drugs use more aggressive mechanisms to burn fat and require medical supervision as a result.

Prescription vs Over the Counter Fat Burners

Unless you have a medical need, you won’t be able to get a prescription fat burner. A qualified health professional must prescribe the medicine to you.

If you are prescribed a weight loss medicine, it’s likely that you’ll be supervised for the duration of treatment. This is to ensure that things are working as intended and that there are no undesired side effects.

Because they can be more powerful, these products may cause some of the following symptoms:

● Oily stools

● Diarrhea

● Gastrointestinal distress

● Temporary incontinence

Fat burner FAQs

Our guide is comprehensive, but we’ve not covered everything yet. While researching fat burners you’ll probably come up with a range of questions that you want answered before making a decision.

Here are a few more Q&As to help you out:

What is the best time to take a fat burner?

Most fat burners are best taken about 30 minutes before a meal. This gives the capsules time to get to your digestive system, to start breaking down, and for the ingredients to get to work.

Many fat burners come with instructions telling you how and when to take them: Following these is the best way to ensure good results.

If you’re taking a fat burner with high levels of caffeine, be wary of taking a dose too close to bedtime. Get the timings wrong and you could find yourself lying awake late into the night, buzzing.

Are fat burners safe?

When taken as directed, fat burning pills are safe for most people.

However, if you take more capsules than directed, you risk exceeding the safe daily limits of individual ingredients. These increased doses are more likely to cause adverse side effects.

So watch out if you’re planning to take more than one supplement at once or are looking to push the boundaries by upping the dose.

What is a night time fat burner?

Night time fat burners are supplements designed to help your body burn fat while you sleep. This happens anyway, through normal metabolism, but night time fat burners look to boost the process.

You’ll often find gentler ingredients in the formulas of night time fat burners.

Gone are caffeine and other energising ingredients. In their place, calming plant extracts that foster good sleep, and thermogenics that raise your temperature slightly to help increase the number of calories burned while you’re catching zzzs.

Can you take fat burners while pregnant?

Generally, it’s not advised to take fat burners while pregnant, because they can alter your body balance.

If you would like to continue taking one, you should take the specific product to your doctor and get their thoughts on whether it’s safe first.

Do fat burners work without exercise?

A lot of people pin their hopes on fat burners as the best way to lose weight.

But because weight loss relies on more calories being burned than you consume, exercise is a requisite part of any weight loss lifestyle.

The best supplements are designed to help you burn more calories throughout your day, but they’re not designed to replace exercise.

If any supplement tells you otherwise, for example, by claiming to be a magic bullet that doesn’t need any lifestyle changes, be very wary.

There you have it

This guide has introduced you to five of the best fat burners for women in 2020 and looked at both natural and pharmaceutical options. Having read it you should now have a greater understanding of the pros and cons of different fat loss supplements, and whether they might work for you.

If you’re looking to burn fat naturally then you might want to try a glucomannan based product like Leanbean or Powher. Alternatively, if you have a more pressing medical need to lose weight, something like Orlistat could be effective.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which option works best for you, and whether the potential benefits outweigh the downsides.