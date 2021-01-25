The 5 Best CBD Oils for Dogs with Arthritis

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD has become one of the most popular supplements across the country.

After the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD became federally legal, opening the door for consumption among not just humans but pets as well.

Using CBD for canine complaints is one of the fastest growing trends among dog owners, whose testimonials demonstrate that CBD helps their furry friend with everything from physical pain to anxiety.

While research on CBD usage among dogs is still in its infancy (and it’s worth noting that claims about CBD in general have not been approved by the FDA), there’s a lot of positive word-of-mouth among early adopters. Despite the strong feedback, there’s good reason to still do your research to ensure you’re giving your dog the best stuff.

Finding the best CBD solutions for dogs is a difficult task, which is why we’ve decided to share some of our favorite CBD oils for dogs. Not only will this help you get familiar with what criteria you should consider for the best CBD products, but you’ll also learn how the experts look at the field. However, before we dive in, let’s break down how we came up with this list.

How Did We Make This List?

To decide on the best CBD oils for dogs, we created an unbiased framework to ensure the results are accurate, independent and transparent. Here’s what we considered:

1. Evaluating the opinions, reviews, and recommendations made by industry experts. These are individuals who’ve worked in either CBD or dog care and take a holistic approach to the subject.

2. Analyzing reviews by real consumers, including corroborating their word with experts. This includes scouring through brand websites, as well as forums like Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. Any red flags or spam would be an automatic disqualifier.

3. Diving deep into the product description. In short, a lot of companies will try to pull a fast one by using fluffy language and unverified claims. Instead, focusing on sourcing, testing, extraction, and manufacturing is the best way to truly understand what a product is about.

4. Finally, we run tests on the product ourselves or polled peers who had. This ensures that everything we’re sharing is worthwhile and not simply brought on based upon online appeal.

Top CBD Oils for Dogs with Arthiritis

Through our criteria, we were able to determine our favorite CBD oils for dogs, which includes:

1. Verma Farms- Top Pick

2. Penguin CBD- Best Value

3. Evn CBD- Best Newcomer

4. CannaPet- Best Pet-Centric CBD

5. Pet Releaf- Fan Favorite

We’ll note that all of these products were handpicked by us as the best CBD oil for dogs that money could buy.

Factors That Help Us Decide the Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Here’s a quick breakdown of the factors we used to decide which CBD oil for dogs is the best on the market:

Hemp Source

All CBD comes from hemp, which is a variety of the cannabis plant. If you’re not familiar, this is why CBD differs from traditional marijuana in that CBD/hemp doesn’t get you high. Instead, hemp is derived from the cannabis plant to contain less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis).

For sourcing, we look for companies that are approved farms following FDA guidelines on the sale production of hemp. Additionally, growers who’ve been in the industry before the 2018 Farm Bill get some credit, as their process has been well established. By using high-quality, organic hemp, you’re not only getting the best for yourself but your furry friend as well.

Extraction Methods

CBD oil is extracted in a number of different ways. The most basic form is by crushing the leaves and seeds to remove excess plant material.

More advanced methods include CO2 or hydrocarbon extraction, with the former as the most popular method in the industry.

With hydrocarbon extraction, the hemp is boiled to extract the solvent and leave the pure oil. Generally using ethanol, this method is efficient but messy.

The more popular method of extraction, CO2, is a little more expensive, but results in a better yield. Essentially, this process utilizes compressed liquid carbon dioxide to extract molecules off the plant. Afterwards, the CO2 evaporates, which leaves behind the oil.

A big reason why CO2 extraction is more popular is that it’s not only more efficient but creates a much more pure product. Furthermore, it’s becoming somewhat of the industry standard, providing a solution that will give your dog much better CBD oil for what you’re aiming to treat.

Extract Types

From the extraction method comes the extract types, which come in three main forms: isolate, broad spectrum, and full spectrum.

The best way to think about these is how much intervention is the process versus how pure they are. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Full Spectrum

This is the oil that’s the least filtered and so has the highest risk of containing THC. Having said that, almost every CBD oil sold outside of legal marijuana states must contain less than 0.3% THC, which means you won’t have to worry about a full-spectrum product getting you high or causing you to fail a drug test.

People who prefer full-spectrum oils generally state that they consider them stronger, working with a blend of cannabinoids that have an “entourage effect together. Overall, full-spectrum oils are the most unfiltered and pure, meaning that they’ll be a good dose for your dog.

Broad Spectrum

Similar to full-spectrum oils, broad spectrum aims to be a less-intrusive process. Removing some of the excess, it contains multiple cannabinoids and hosts a similar entourage effect to full spectrum. The biggest difference, however, is that broad spectrum CBD aims to contain 0% THC.

CBD Isolate

Finally, CBD isolate contains only CBD. Every other chemical is removed during the extraction process. The best quality varieties often contain 99% pure CBD, where the isolate is contained in an oil, crystal or solid powder.

While they don’t contain the entourage effect of the other two counterparts, CBD isolate is a good go-to if you’re new to CBD or hesitant to try anything that might contain THC. While your dog might not have to worry about a drug test, many owners prefer to give them isolate to move away from possibly getting their pet high.

----

Before we continue, we’ll note that dosages for dogs vary quite a bit, which is why it’s important to talk with your veterinarian about whether CBD is best for your pet, as well as what type of extract is safest for consumption.

Potency

The potency of CBD is usually measured in milligrams (mg). As you can probably imagine, the potency indicates how strong the oil is; the higher the potency the more noticeable the effects will be. This tells you the proportion of mixture rather than individual ingredients, which even with an entourage effect of broad or full spectrum should be of note.

It’s wise to start out with lower dosages for your dog, building up depending on the condition. Furthermore, just because something is a lower dosage doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a lower quality product but rather one that invests differently in its ingredients.

Lab Results

Reputable CBD companies will almost always hire an independent third-party to test their product. We’ll note that a lot of lesser brands may try faking these tests or not testing regularly enough, leading them to faulty results. For our listings, we’ve already determined the legitimacy of their lab results, making sure they weren’t forged or copied from another company.

Size Variations

In addition to the potency of an oil, size also matters. In short, this is how value is determined most often, with the size and potency determining the lion’s share of an oil’s value.

When talking about CBD oil for dogs, it’s important to note that pricing and sizing is often correlated to the size of your dog. Luckily, the majority of brands we represent already have sizing guides for different types of dogs.

Price

As an industry that’s still relatively new, pricing has varied quite a bit. Now that the dust has settled nationwide, we’ve developed a good sense of what a fair price on CBD is for quality, sizing, and dosage, which all culminate into a competitive rate. In short, we’ve sorted through the clutter to find the best value in CBD.

Brand Transparency

The best CBD companies not only have customer reviews and lab results but also clearly written ingredients and descriptions. Brand transparency also expands into the reviews of experts and those who’ve taken the product before. Little things like having a real social media presence, resourceful links on their website, and a strong team on LinkedIn all contribute to an overall solid amount of transparency as well.

Customer Service

Being able to reach out to a brand is crucial, but getting a response in a timely fashion is just as important.

Company Policies

Little things like return policies make a big difference. That’s why we review the customer policies of each company we evaluate.

Website Experience

Finally, the buying experience on desktop, tablet, and mobile is vital to understanding how much is invested in the customer, product, and brand. If it’s difficult to buy, then the company most likely didn’t test it themselves. This begs the question: did they make sure the product was tested at all? After all, the devil’s in the details.

Our Top Picks for The Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthiritis

Verma Farms has made their way to the top of several CBD product lists, and it’s easy to see why. Inspired by the mountains of Hawaii, Verma Farms has been producing top-tier CBD for years now, helping set the standard for the industry. Often praised for their approach to all-natural, organic CBD, the oil they’re producing is not only great for humans but even more special for dogs.

After creating a knockout CBD-infused dog treat, Verma Farms has started to introduce their Salmon 150 mg and 300 mg CBD Oils For Dogs. Utilizing a nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil, it’s processed a little differently than what you might expect for a full or broad-spectrum oil. Furthermore, the salmon taste is one most dogs will love, especially with all the rich oils.

Verma Farms sources from hemp grown in the USA. Focusing on socially conscious efforts, Verma aims to leave the world in better shape than when they found it. Using pesticide-free ingredients, Verma Farms has one of the more natural selections on the market.

With a solid reputation from critics and fans alike, Verma Farms is our top choice.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil

● Wild salmon oil

● Ethically sourced ingredients are grown in the US

● Contains probiotics, vitamin D3, and vitamin E

● Affordably priced

Hemp Source

● USA

Extract Type

● Nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil

Size

● 150 mg and 300 mg blends available

Ingredients

● Nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD Oil, wild salmon oil, MCT oil, probiotics, vitamin D3, and vitamin E

Lab Results

● 10.4 mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy for unopened and unused products.

Website Experience

● The website is well-designed and easy to navigate on all devices. Checking out was simple and streamlined without much hassle. An overall great experience.

Price

● $39.99 for the 150 mg and $49.99 for the 300 mg

Coupons

● N/A

Overview

● This is the best CBD oil for dogs that money can buy. With a delicious taste that’s a great value, it’s hard to go wrong with Verma Farms. Overall, Verma Farms tops out our CBD oil for dogs as the gold standard for quality, consistency and affordability.

Coming in at number two is Penguin, who have remained a constant in the industry for a couple of years now. Although they don’t make a specific CBD oil for dogs, they have a solid lineup that features strengths ranging from 250 mg to 2500 mg (however, most dog oils fall on the smaller half of that scale...around 250 mg to 600 mg). Furthermore, Penguin has some of the most affordable pricing available, starting at $45 for their 250 mg bottle. With numbers like that, it’s hard to miss.

Penguin was founded with the altruistic mission of hosting CBD inspired by Mother Nature. As a product that prides itself on being GMO-free and not containing any pesticides, Penguin hits every benchmark on keeping it natural. With hemp sourced from Oregon, their supplier is committed to sustainable farming practices, meaning what goes in is worth what comes out. Quite simply, if it’s good enough for you, then it’s definitely quality enough for your dog as well.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD

● Grown in Oregon

● Sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices.

● CO2 extraction

● Natural ingredients

Hemp Source

● USA

Extract Type

● CO2 Extraction Process

Size

● 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, and 2500 mg blends available

Ingredients

● Broad-Spectrum hemp oil, MCT oil, Natural Flavors, and Terpenes

Lab Results

● 645.42 mg per unit

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy for any reason.

Website Experience

● The website is well-designed and easy to navigate on all devices. No hassle here.

Price

● $45.00 for the 250 mg, $75 for the 600 mg, $105 for the 1000 mg, and $225 for the 2500 mg

Coupons

● N/A

Overview

● An overall great CBD company, there isn’t much bad to say about them. As their CBD oil is an excellent choice for humans, it goes the same for our dogs as well. By providing a smart, well-maintained solution, Penguin consistently ranks towards the top of the CBD world. And with their oil selections compatibility with dogs, it’s an easy win-win.

Evn CBD is on its way to being considered the best newcomer in CBD. For their CBD for dogs, their oil remains one of the best in the business. With a straightforward lineup of great products, Evn CBD has a little something for everyone, however, it’s the simplicity that has won them over for audiences everywhere.

For their CBD oil for dogs, our favorite choice has to be their Natural, which starts at $60 and comes in 500 ml or upgrades to $100 for 1000 ml. Using a broad-spectrum oil, their ingredients are organically grown, gluten free, and non-GMO. An efficient, smart choice for your CBD oil, it’s another brand that’s good enough for humans, and good enough for our dogs as well.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Broad Spectrum CBD oil

● Non-GMO

● Organically grown in Colorado

● Low-temperature CO2 extraction

● Reasonably priced

Hemp Source

● USA

Extract Type

● Low-temperature CO2 extraction

Size

● 500 mg and 1000 mg blends available

Ingredients

● Broad spectrum CBD, natural flavors.

Lab Results

● 18.16 mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy.

Website Experience

● Currently under construction, their new website is dropping soon.

Price

● $60 for the 500 mg and $100 for the 1000 mg

Coupons

● N/A

Overview

● As we’re excited to see what Evn CBD drops with their new website, they’ve proven themselves to be the top newcomer in the industry. With a smart, efficient approach to CBD, Evn CBD is primed to be a name more people talk about in 2021. Their Natural variety is definitely a knockout hit, especially as one that it’s great for your dog as well. All-in-all, the fanbase for Evn CBD is growing tremendously, proving themselves to be talked about more and more as time goes on.

4. CannaPet- Best Pet-Centric CBD

As a CBD brand specifically for pets, CannaPet provides some of the best overall products to give to dogs. Judging by their branding, quality, and pricing, CannaPet is a company clearly designed by pet lovers for pet lovers, bringing along products that are unmatched when it comes to what’s being given to our furry friends. And for their CBD oil, you can bet that CannaPet is easily one of the best.

One thing that stands out about CannaPet is that they’re one of the few CBD pet-centric companies that uses full-spectrum for their oil. As we mentioned above, this leads to a much more pure experience from the entourage effect, which we can assume our dogs appreciate as well. With 100% organic hemp, CannaPet is good enough to share with practically any dog, any day.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Full Spectrum CBD

● Canna-Pet Advanced MaxCBD formula designed specifically for dogs

● Organically grown

● Incredibly effective

● Reasonably priced

Hemp Source

● USA

Extract Type

● N/A

Size

● 680 mg

Ingredients

● 100% hemp, Canna-Pet Advanced MaxCBD formula

Lab Results

● 6.8-10.2 mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy.

Website Experience

● Smooth overall experience on desktop, tablet, and mobile. Easy to navigate. CannaPet also makes all their information incredibly accessible, showcasing a sense of trust throughout.

Price

● $79.99 for the 680 mg

Coupons

● N/A

Overview

● CannaPet is a front-runner for best CBD for pet brand, hands down. With their CBD oil for dogs, they’ve covered all the bases, hosting an organic, non-GMO oil that’s affordable and well-balanced for dogs. These guys clearly believe in the benefits of CBD, hosting not only great oils but treats and other items as well. Keep an eye on CannaPet for leading the charge on CBD for dogs, especially as they continue to innovate other products in the near future.

5. Pet Releaf- Fan Favorite

Rounding out our list is Pet Releaf, a clear fan-favorite based on their pet-specific variety of CBD products. Hosting the most CBD oils for dogs available, this is practically their specialty, making it an obvious choice for anyone looking to give their dog CBD oil.

Pet Releaf has two specific types of oil: their full spectrum and liposome, which each come in three different sizes, depending on the size of your dog. With pricing starting at $19.99, Pet Releaf offers some of the more affordable CBD oils on the market, forgoing any markup simply because they’ve designed their product for dogs. Overall, there’s a lot to like about Pet Releaf, which focuses on quality unlike any other.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Full-Spectrum and Liposome oils available

● Non-GMO

● Organically grown in Eastern Colorado

● All-Natural Product

● Reasonably priced

Hemp Source

● USA

Extract Type

● N/A

Size

● 100 mg, 200 mg, and 1700 mg for oils. 100 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg for Liposome oils.

Ingredients

● Organic Full Spectrum CBD, Organic Coconut Oil (MCT)

Lab Results

● 5.5 mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

● 30-day refund policy.

WebsiteExperience

● Easy to navigate and move around. Looks great on all devices. An overall great experience.

Price

● Oils: $19.99 for the 100 mg, $31.99 for the 200 mg, and $64.99 for the 1700 mg.

● Liposome Oils: $54.99 for the 100 mg, $79.99 for the 300 mg, and $119.99 for the 600 mg.

Coupons

● N/A

Overview

● Pet Releaf is setting the standard for CBD for dogs, and quite frankly, it’s easy to see how. As they dedicate themselves and their product to pet lovers, it’s easily one of the best solutions on the market, highlighting designing more products to give pets relief. All in all, Pet Releaf is ahead of the market for much of their offerings, providing a solution all dog lovers can enjoy.

How Does CBD Oil Help Dogs?

People often cite that CBD oil can help manage symptoms like anxiety, pain, depression and other neurological problems. Believe it or not, this is also the same claim that pet owners make about the CBD they choose for their dogs, helping them manage issues ranging from a fear of fireworks to seizures, with a whole slew of other issues in between. Furthermore, CBD has also been claimed to help with short-term problems well, such as appetite or trouble sleeping.

A big reason why people claim that CBD can have similar effects for dogs as it does humans is because both species contain an endocannabinoid system. If you’re not familiar, the endocannabinoid system regulates several mechanisms in the body, which hosts receptors to produce relaxing effects. As the endocannabinoid system behaves similarly in both, it’s most likely that whatever you feel from CBD, your dog will as well.

Finally, CBD oil varies from dog to dog, especially as you’re mapping out different dosages per the size of the breed. It’s wise to read up on if there’s anything to learn about how your specific dog breed might behave with CBD, because while all dogs have an endocannabinoid system, it doesn’t necessarily mean all dogs will behave the same.

Eliminate Pain

It’s been reported that CBD can help with lessening inflammation and reducing pain signals. As many medications can sedate dogs or leave them lethargic, CBD provides a better alternative for those dogs experiencing mild pain, especially due to old age. For people, common usages include arthritis, physical trauma and neurological conditions, which for your dog, could be similar as well. Finally, CBD can help your dog with pains of post-surgical or other temporary conditions.

Reduce Anxiety

In addition to lessening inflammation, CBD has also been known to reduce anxiety as well. One of the first widely used cases for people, the same can be said for dogs as well. With dogs, owners report CBD helping with things like fears over thunderstorms/fireworks, separation anxiety, easing a dog into a new space, and even helping them get over previous abuse. Early reports have been positive, leaving anxiety reduction as a primary reason people give their dog CBD oil.

Helps With Appetite

Most dog owners would agree that there are times where their dog simply doesn’t want to eat. Whether it’s because of a change in routine, setting, or diet, getting your dog to eat is a must. To combat this, a lot of dog owners give their furry friends CBD, highlighting that it can help tremendously with appetite. Furthermore, it can also help with calming a dog, so they don’t get overly excited after they eat. CBD oil is a great go-to for dog owners who want to help their pet eat, especially if it’s been an ongoing struggle.

Cancer

For the longest time, CBD has been helpful amongst cancer patients, reducing the side-effects of chemotherapy as well as some of the symptoms of cancer, such as pain, nausea, vomiting, inflammation, and trouble sleeping. With many cancer patients saying that their drugs cause more problems than they seem to be worth, a fair amount are turning towards CBD. And for their pets, the same can be said as well.

Considering how CBD behaves similarly in humans as dogs, using it during treatment might give your dog a better life than otherwise. Although the research is still early, being able to look into post-cancer treatment for dogs and if CBD has an effect is well-worth diving into, especially for the cost. As CBD treatment afterwards can help lead a dog to a better life, look for CBD in cancer treatment to become much more prevalent in the coming years.

Is CBD Safe for My Pet to Take?

When taken correctly, CBD is perfectly fine for animals to take. With so many companies specifically marketing themselves as CBD for dogs, this could be an excellent alternative to numerous prescription drugs for dogs, especially for the price. As CBD isn’t toxic for dogs, dosing them is relatively easy as well.

While it’s overall not a bad idea to give your dog CBD, we’ll note again that it’s best to talk with your veterinarian about the cost/benefits, as well as if it’s safe for your pet. Although you’ll most likely get the green light, your dog may have certain preexisting conditions that might not agree with CBD. Despite this, it’s well-worth checking out, as the chances that your pet can’t take CBD oil is slim.

How Much Should I Give My Pet?

There’s no universal answer to how much CBD your pet should get. As every brand has a different dosage guide, the overall rule is to follow their weight and how much it impacts them. A good rule of thumb some follow is 1-2 mg per 10 pounds, so if your dog weighs 50 pounds, then 50-100 mg should suffice. Our best advice is to start slow and work your way up, homing in on what type of dosing your dog should get each and every time.

Consider Product Quality

Even with CBD oil for dogs, there are certain criteria brands have to follow in ensuring product quality. Some clear examples include being able to put a USDA organic label on versus simply saying your organic. Additionally, verifying their lab results as well as where their ingredients are sourced from is crucial. As product quality will ultimately determine who your favorite CBD brand is and why they’re worth the money to spend on your dog, take the time to really examine if you're getting this right.

Conclusion

CBD has been one of the fastest growing trends in the nation, with CBD for dogs becoming just as popular. Although an industry still in its infancy, there’s a lot of early promise for any and all who take this (dogs included). However, with that being said, our best advice is to take your time in what you’re looking for, especially if you’re new to CBD. Although we’ve pointed you in the direction of what some of the better CBD brands look like, it’s still on you to know what's right for your dog.

When searching for the perfect CBD oil for your dog, take a look at the options we’ve listed above and take what criteria you find most useful depending on your situation. Additionally, talk with friends or family who’ve given their dogs CBD before, asking them what worked and why. The goal is to have a steady foundation in what CBD is and how it impacts your dog, with a sense of direction in how to move forward with it.

As CBD isn’t going away anytime soon, we look forward to the future innovations of what’s to come in the industry. With there already being developments in how we take CBD and what happens in its release, there’s becoming more alternative solutions to how it can impact your day-to-day (for example, slow-release oils that absorb over time). For how effective CBD oil for dogs can be, this is also most likely your best friend, which comes with being patient and diligent in your research. Overall, your goal should be to find what CBD oil works best for your dog, highlighting a long-standing relationship with a brand you love and go with time and time again.