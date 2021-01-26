The 5 Best CBD Creams For Arthritis

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links

CBD creams have overtaken the topical industry as one of the most popular pain relievers out in the market now.

This isn’t just a placebo effect either: early studies have found that compounds in CBD oils have been useful in pain treatment, including for intense pain, sharp pain, cold and itchy sensations.

Research suggests that the biggest reason for these findings lies in how CBD interacts with our endocannabinoid system to inhibit inflammation, enabling people to feel relief topically, or orally (the method most people are familiar with when it comes to ingesting CBD).

A cousin to marijuana, CBD (cannabidiol) has become one of the most popular supplements available today. After the 2018 Farm Bill changed hemp’s legal status, CBD became a booming industry, used by the old and young. Even those who’ve never consumed cannabis before found cannabidiol useful, with topicals like CBD cream leading the charge.

Given how popular items like CBD creams have become, we decided to put together a selection of the top companies. Even considering how large the industry has grown, there are certain companies who go above and beyond to set the bar. Exhibiting a sense of responsibility to the product is what makes the industry prosper, and exactly why we’ve decided to rank who’s doing the best work. Let’s dive in:

Top 5 CBD Creams for Arthritis

1. Verma Farms

2. Penguin

3. Evn CBD

4. Joy Organics

5. Spruce CBD

How Was the CBD Cream List Made?

Before we get into suggesting products, it’s best to be transparent on how we came up with the criteria to do so.

As CBD cream can come from a number of different vendors and processes, there’s a number of sources to consider. Ranging from whether a company used organic hemp to what type of processing they fed raw ingredients through can all make a difference in quality and consistency. Additionally, practices like animal testing are considered as well, especially since this is a topical product we’re talking about. Past the basics though, the overall product needs to host enough cannabinoids to make a difference, which not every company passes the bar on.

To compile a list based on overall quality, we delved into a lot of what makes certain CBD bases better than others. Since the product can only be as good as its main offering, that was our first piece of criteria for placement as a top CBD brand. Beyond that, we also wanted to know that what supported the CBD cream held its own weight as well, ensuring that nothing was tainted along the way.

After creating the rubrics to look at, we narrowed everything down to a few key characteristics. Here are our main points:

● Where the hemp was extracted (bonus points for sources who’ve had experience in cultivating CBD).

● The extraction process used.

● How long they’ve been in the industry.

● What CBD influencers think of their brand.

● Where the CBD was processed.

● The dosage per product.

● How transparent their customer service is.

● How recently they conducted lab testing.

● Where their comments come from and if they're legit.

Finally, we also considered any additives, including whether any artificial preservatives or excess chemicals were used.

With a strong basis of what we would want out of a CBD brand, we narrowed down our list into the top competitors for the industry.

Best CBD Cream For Arthritis

Establishing ourselves with a rubric to help pick out the best CBD cream on the market, we decided to make our top choice based upon trust and effectiveness.

Although there are some other brands who might match certain criteria we’ve lined up against, the following brands are those we felt best had the overall package.

All of these creams have been selected for what they bring to the table, particularly in how they’re made, how effective they work, and what type of ingredients they use. We’ll note that these are all creams we’d elect to use as a part of our daily routines. With all that in mind, here’s what we came up with:

The first cream we want to bring out is Verma Farms, who’ve established a sense of quality and consistency in the CBD world. Inspired by the mountains of Hawaii, Verma Farms is a knockout of a brand. They not only care quite a bit about what they bring to market, but also why they’re doing it. Everything has an intent and purpose, making products that they would use themselves.

For their CBD creams, Verma Farms offers a Mahalo Muscle Relief and Tropical CBD Lotion. Both starting at $49.99, the muscle relief is 200 mg while the lotion is 100 mg. As they’re both used for different purposes (muscle relief for athletes, while the lotion is for skin relief), Verma Farms has its bases covered.

Overall, this is a premium combination of CBD creams, which is why they’ve made the top of our list.

Features

● All-Natural CBD: Perhaps one of the most important factors is having CBD that is hosted from an organic or natural source. Honestly, for how quickly and easily cannabis grows, this is a no-brainer. Especially considering how many other brands are popping up right now in the industry, it’s practically becoming the standard to deliver on organic and natural products. All in all, the processing of your plants should be clean, which starts with knowing that they were grown properly.

● Two different types of topicals: By offering both a pain cream and muscle relief, Verma Farms is able to diversify their selection into different segments of customers. Enabling people to provide a lotion gives a great day-to-day moisturizer, while the muscle relief can help with soreness from exercise or injury. Range is important, as it shows they’re paying attention to what customers want.

● Quality Ingredients: Verma Farms included a swath of quality ingredients for both topicals, homing in on creating a product that was safe to use, as well as reduced the risk of allergic reactions/irritation. Quite simply, sound ingredients lead to a sound mind, and thus, the maximum effect possible.

● USA Produced: The cream is produced in the United States.

● Lab Testing: All of Verma’s products are vigorously tested. Currently, their lab results are from within the year. Additionally, no toxins were found in the batch as well. Finally, the label of broad-spectrum matched the results as well.

● Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee for unopened items.

Pros

● Both products are affordable and host an array of great ingredients.

● Consistently using broad-spectrum CBD has tremendous results.

● All-natural hemp that doesn’t use any pesticides.

● Lab reports are legit and up to date.

● An overall soothing cream for the price.

Cons

● No variety for aromas, flavors, or sizes.

● Money back guarantee is only for unopened products.

Customer Experience

Overall, fans of CBD and critics both love Verma Farm’s CBD cream. As a great application for day-to-day use, the Mahalo Muscle Relief and Tropical Lotion are significantly a level above the competition. Judging by the reviews on their website and around the industry, Verma Farms has one of the best customer experiences on the market today. Look for them to have another strong year in 2021.

Coming in at number two on our list is Penguin, who’ve been on top of the CBD world for quite some time now.

Hosting an array of products, Penguin has become one of the more familiar brands out there, becoming well-liked by critics and fans alike. For their CBD cream, Penguin’s $55 4 oz bottle of broad-spectrum is a solid deal that includes quality ingredients as well. With a rich formula that’s peppermint-lavender based, it’s got a strong but pleasant scent to it, as well as a formula that quickly absorbs into the skin.

With a high-potency formula, Penguin’s CBD cream is only intended for skincare. Additionally, Penguin aims to have their product remain as farm-to-table as possible, boasting a CO2 extraction process that refines the CBD into its purest form. And when you factor in the natural benefits of CBD on skin, this product is an overall win-win.

With subscription pricing knocking off 20%, Penguin certainly has their bases covered in trying to become your daily CBD cream. In the future, Penguin might just end up taking on the top spot, providing a base that’s going to propel them to be even stronger in 2021.

Features

● Smooth Sensation: Penguin’s peppermint-lavender formula leaves a tingly sensation on your skin, implementing instant relief. If you want to really know that the CBD is kicking in, Penguin’s got it covered.

● Lab Testing: Penguin’s lab testing is up to date, conducted in mid-2020. Additionally, they’ve tested out each individual product, with the results highlighting other ingredients in the cream as well. Overall, it’s comforting to know you're not rubbing anything toxic into your skin.

● Free Shipping: Another important feature is the fact that their Salve comes with free shipping to US addresses. This helps to reduce the overall cost that you’ll pay to get the product to your doorstep.

● Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee regardless whether the product has been opened or not. After the product is inspected, Penguin will accept or reject your refund. If approved, the credit will be automatically applied to the card used.

● Special Ingredients: A lot of moisturizing agents in here, as well as the peppermint sensations is a nice tough.

Pros

● Great overall price, especially with the subscription option.

● Solid ingredients that help soothe and alleviate symptoms.

● Return policy includes after you’ve tried the item.

● Trusted product from a great company.

Cons

● Might not be strong enough for those with severe pain.

● The peppermint might not be for everyone, especially if you don’t like the cold feeling on your skin.

● The added ingredients do contain a slight risk for allergic reactions.

Customer Experience

Most customers will agree that Penguin’s CBD cream is an excellent choice. Designed to be your day-to-day CBD cream, Penguin is vying for subscribers, and for the price, that option could be well worth it. With a great customer support team, Penguin’s easy-to-use website and overall smooth buying experience is one of the better CBD experiences available. Judging by the reviews online, Penguin could become a household name in the industry by 2021’s end.

Rising up in the ranks of the CBD world, Evn CBD is challenging the status quo with their approach to natural, well-grown hemp. After delivering on a solid set of CBD standards, Evn CBD can proudly say their CBD Salve and Menthol Cooling Cream are some of the best topicals for pain, hands down. Whether it’s in your hands, joints, muscles, or other parts of the body, Evn CBD has it covered.

For their salve, Evn CBD utilizes broad-spectrum CBD that hosts eucalyptus and lavender oils as well to help soothe and alleviate the senses. They keep the other ingredients simple by only including beeswax and MCT Oil, highlighting the use of organic, non-GMO ingredients. All in all, it’s one of the more natural products on our list.

The Cooling Cream is also a treat, also utilizing Broad Spectrum CBD as well as Shea butter to help hydrate and nourish the skin. The company primarily uses organically grown ingredients as well. Although it’s a little higher in price at $65, you’re also paying for a higher amount of solid quality product.

Both the salve and cooling cream are products that hold their own against any CBD topical out there. As a smart, effective solution to any painful ailments, Evn CBD has the bases covered, putting out a product that unapologetically only uses the best ingredients. Look for them to be considered one of the best CBD companies overall as time goes on.

Features

● Only Premium Ingredients: Evn CBD doesn’t skimp on any ingredients. By utilizing all-natural, organic products, Evn CBD is setting a standard for quality.

● Lab Results: Individualized out for every product, the Cooling Cream’s lab report is dated January 2021 and the Salve December 2019. Both are relatively accurate in their description, with no surprises, considering their ingredients list.

● Style Options: Either the cooling cream or salve will be a good choice. Both are effective in providing pain relief, and really boil down to price, quantity, and frequency, homing in on quality.

● Free Discounts: Evn CBD offers 15% off by joining their newsletter.

● Money-Back Guarantee: There’s a full money-back guarantee for returns made under 30 days.

Pros

● Some of the best ingredients for CBD creams/topicals.

● Options between the cooling cream or salve.

● Lab results are up-to-date and product-specific.

● One of the better money-back guarantees.

Cons

● Slightly more expensive due to the ingredients.

● No subscription pricing.

● Only free shipping if you spend over $65.

Customer Experience

While those looking for subscription pricing might be slightly disappointed, the overall buying experience is great — especially if product quality is your top priority. Based on reviews online, Evn CBD lives up to its word, which is wonderful considering the standard they’ve set for themselves. It’s clear they’ve invested in the customer’s experience from first buy to after applying to the skin, which is what you want out of a company (especially with something you’re putting on your body). All in all, Evn CBD is quickly becoming one of our favorite brands overall, delivering quality in every item.

4. Joy Organics

One of the best options in CBD, Joy Organics defines exceptional.

After all, living up to a name that includes “organics” in the title requires a certain level of quality, earning their “USDA Organic” label on all of their products. Furthermore, Joy Organics has the biggest variety of CBD creams on this list, hosting four topicals alone. And with that many options, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Aside from their bath bomb, Joy Organics considers their topicals to include Salve, Sports Cream, CBD Cream, and a Salve Stick. Both their Salve Stick and CBD Cream come in 250 mg packs that start at $24.71, which is a great bang for your buck. For their ingredients, Joy Organics keeps their combinations pretty streamlined, using familiar agents like olive oil to keep the quality consistent. And with everything also lab tested as well, there’s no surprises.

Joy Organics has one of the best lineups out of not only CBD creams, but CBD products overall. As a brand that’s been at the top of the industry for a number of years now, it’s no wonder they also found their way on our short-list. Plus, with pricing more competitive than most for what you’re getting, Joy Organics is what value in CBD looks like.

Features

● All Organic Ingredients: While a lot of CBD companies try to say they’re organic, Joy Organics is one of the few to actually have the USDA organic label. Even for the fillers and other ingredients, everything is organic.

● Dosage: Each dosage ranges between 250 mg and 500 mg, providing affordable but effective solutions for every type of customer.

● Products Designed with Intent: Each Joy Organics CBD cream has a specific intent based on what you need it for. One of our favorites is the Sports Cream, which athletes adore.

● Longer Money-Back Guarantee: Currently, Joy’s return policy is 30 days for anything, even opened packages. Additionally, they also include a 15-day grace period after the 30 days to be maximally flexible. Refunds can be processed online.

● Referral Program: Currently running a “Give $10, Get $10” program, Joy Organics is trying to spread the love.

Pros

● USDA organic product, which means all their ingredients are as well.

● Variety of CBD creams for different usages.

● Cruelty-free product.

● All lab results active and updated.

● Subscription pricing available

Cons

● Slightly higher in price due to organic nature.

Customer Experience

Almost every customer that goes with Joy Organics considers it their go-to for CBD. The CBD cream they offer is no exception, with Joy Organics providing a diverse range of products that hosts what should be standard nearly every time. All-in-all, Joy Organics is constantly bringing their customers satisfaction, notorious for being one of the best CBD brands on the market today.

5. Spruce CBD

To round out our list is Spruce, who have three quality options for their CBD topicals.

What we love about Spruce is that they don’t offer a ton of products. But for what they do offer, they invest a lot into quality. Coming in with a 300 mg Topical CBD Cream, CBD Salve, and Deep Chill CBD Lotion, Spruce has the bases covered for every type of use, providing enough options to find the perfect solution for you.

Although Spruce is slightly more expensive than other CBD brands, they put quite a bit of effort into what they produce. Granted, all their options are not only grown in the USA with top-tier ingredients, but they also dosage out things to be slightly stronger than most would anticipate. Quite simply, Spruce is a great brand if you’ve already been introduced to CBD and looking for something that packs a punch.

For a brand that puts a lot into the experience of the product, Spruce knows how to deliver. This is a company that although not expensive is slightly more than average, however, is worth every penny. Check them out if you’re looking for an option that utilizes full-spectrum strength for a reasonable price.

Features

● A Few Different Options of Products/Strengths: Spruce makes CBD for fans of the product, which is why they have all their bases covered for topicals. Whether you're into creams or salves, their options compete amongst the best.

● Full Spectrum/Organic Quality: Spruce has put forth quite a bit into producing the best full-spectrum options, which means you’re getting the best yield money can buy.

● Third-Party Lab Tests: All of Spruce’s products are lab tested and up to date.

● USA-Grown: The hemp used by Spruce is grown in America, keeping things as local as possible.

Pros

● A variety of options are available.

● Top-quality products.

● Doesn’t contain any extra frills.

● Comes in worthwhile strengths

Cons

● Slightly expensive

● Although some ingredients are organic, not all of them are.

● Subscription pricing is not as competitive as other brands.

Customer Experience

Overall, customers enjoy Spruce for offering what’s promised: a great CBD solution for a solid price. While unapologetically slightly more premium than the rest, they also offer CBD creams that are effective and use quality ingredients. From users, they seem to find everything satisfactory. Overall, Spruce might be our fifth pick, but one that still holds stronger than a lot of what’s in the industry.

What to Look for In A CBD Cream?

When looking for a CBD cream, the biggest consideration you should make is where the CBD has come from as well as what intent you have with using it. As you can see above, companies make CBD creams for a number of reasons, from everyday use to specialty services like topicals for athletes. Ultimately, it depends on your experience, use, and price-point you’re after, aiming to pinpoint exactly what you want. Plus, it’s important to avoid buying garbage or less than satisfactory products too.

To come up with criteria of on what should be considered on your own for CBD cream, here’s what we came up with:

● Ingredients: Obviously, if you’re going to put this on your body then it’s imperative to know what goes into it and why it’s worth consuming. Be mindful that anything you put on your skin, your body is absorbing too. Ultimately, a good rule of thumb is to not do anything that you wouldn’t want to eat, which is why sticking to creams that have more natural or organic ingredients is your best bet.

● Hemp Source: Where a company gets their hemp can tell you a lot about the quality. Not only does this include only buying things from American growers but also ensuring they’re using organic practices. The chemicals or pesticides sprayed on hemp ultimately will end up inside you as well; there’s no excuse for farms to produce anything less than best quality.

● Lab Testing: Any company worth buying CBD from will put their lab results out into the open. This is a non-starter, as anyone that refuses to post results or doesn’t have them accessible simply isn’t meeting the bar. With how many bad actors in the CBD industry, knowing you’re buying a good product is a must, which starts with trusted lab results.

● Brand: Although branding isn’t everything in agriculture, it certainly can gauge how seriously a company takes themselves and what they’re approach is. For example, a family business might not have a flashy brand but cares a lot about the product versus other companies care more about looking like a good CBD company than what’s put in. Ultimately, a good product is going to host the criteria of being quality, which will reflect in the brand as a reflection of their ethos.

● Return Policy: A good return policy speaks volumes about how badly a business wants you to as a lifelong customer. While they might not win you over immediately, knowing how to make things right is vital. Every company above gives you at least 30 days to return the product, with a few even letting you return open box items. That says a lot about how they trust their customers, which is a key characteristic you should be looking for too.

● Shipping Policies: Expensive shipping can kill a product. For this reason, knowing the price of what it takes to get to you is vital. No one wants to spend $10 on shipping a $50 product, which is why going through the checkout beforehand is vital. Doing so will help decide the real value you’re getting out of the whole experience.

● Pricing: With so many choices for quality and competition, pricing plays a big role. Shopping around can give you a good idea of what’s considered reasonable; however, we’ll note that certain criteria are going to play a factor as well. For example, having all-organic ingredients will constitute a markup as much as other premiums as well. Go through the details and check the lab report, as those will give you the best criteria for what’s worth the price or not.

How Does CBD Cream Work for Arthritis?

A lot of early research suggests that conditions like arthritis and other recurring pain conditions can be eased by CBD. As cannabidiol has anti-inflammatory properties, it helps with conditions that deal with chronic, achy pain. Harvard Health actually notes that a European study on arthritis found promising early results in how CBD can help with pain.

One important piece we’ll note is that pain is subjective. For some, an acute pain might be completely debilitating to others, which is why suggesting CBD as a treatment is only for a limited number of symptoms. Ultimately, a good rule of thumb some people suggest is to use CBD and CBD creams on things that would otherwise be cured with over the counter drugs like ibuprofen. Citing that CBD is less toxic, substances like that can be helpful on your liver and well-being.

Finally, it’s important to talk with your doctor about your pain before self-medication. As a medical professional will know if any of your other symptoms could be causing a much more significant problem, it’ll give you a good guide on what’s best for your treatment. Furthermore, they’ll also be able to get an accurate gauge on your pain tolerance, which will dictate how much CBD you should be taking. This isn’t a journey you want to take alone, with CBD creams only being effective as a part of a bigger plan of recovery.

A Note on Seeing Your Doctor

Even if you feel like CBD topicals are right for you, it’s always smart to check with your doctor first. Not only will it help with deciding which type of treatment is right but also if there are any allergies or other factors at play. As CBD is something that can be great when enjoyed or used properly, that also comes with knowing it’s safe to personally use as well. Give yourself the best opportunity to enjoy CBD, providing all the information needed to design a perfect fit.

How To Use CBD Topicals Cream, Salve & Lotion

CBD topicals are incredibly easy to use, with no oral ingestion necessary.

Most bottles will include specific directions on what type of CBD you should take, as well as how much. Some products might have more specific instructions, such as how vigorously it should be rubbed in. Overall, most topicals are going to be used like you would any other lotion: rubbing in until smooth. Without too many surprises, this is an easy solution to consider

Conclusion: Which CBD Cream Should You Buy?

Our top pick is Verma Farms.

Not only do our fans love it, but it’s the CBD cream we use the most often ourselves. As most people agree it hits the benchmarks of being the best quality, most affordable, and best service, Verma Farms hosts a much stronger overall reasoning for being your pick than any other brand. We highly recommend checking them out for any recurring pains or relief after a long day. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on what Verma Farms is offering if you’re in the market for CBD cream.

Thanks for reading, and we hope to hear from you soon!